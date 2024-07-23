July 23, 2024
Personnel note: Sarah Katherine Massey joins Strategos Group as Government Advocacy Manager

National education management consultancy Strategos Group is bringing Sarah Katherine Massey aboard as its new Government Advocacy Manager.

“Sarah’s track record of effective advocacy and legislative acumen made her an exceptional addition to our advocacy practice. Sarah’s collaborative spirit and innovative approach further our mission of improving the lives of students,” said Strategos Group Managing Partner Adam Giery.

Massey has extensive experience in legislative and advocacy work – she began her career working in the Legislature, where she navigated the complexities of state governance and played a pivotal role under the leadership of Speaker-designate Danny Perez.

“I am excited to welcome Sarah Katherine Massey to the Strategos family. During her time as a legislative aide and at the Florida Chamber, I had the privilege of experiencing firsthand her astuteness, wit, and work ethic. She is a natural fit for our team, and I am so proud to have her join us,” said Tara Reid-Cherry, firm partner and head of Strategos’ Government Advocacy practice.

Massey is also experienced on the campaign trail. In the 2020 cycle, she managed Rep. Linda Chaney’s campaign, successfully flipping the once-blue seat to the Republicans. She further honed her expertise working at the Florida Chamber of Commerce, where she took the lead on the pro-business group’s health care and education priorities.

Rep. Dana Trabulsy said she was “thrilled” for Massey, adding, “During her time at the Florida Chamber, I had the pleasure of working with her on early learning issues, so I know firsthand the dedication and tenacity she brings to the table. Determination and perseverance are hallmarks of successful advocacy, and Sarah embodies those attributes. I have no doubt she will continue to drive meaningful progress in her new role at Strategos Group.”

Strategos Group’s Florida operation has offices in Tampa, Tallahassee, Jacksonville and Miami. In recent years, the firm has also established itself in Arkansas, Idaho, Maryland, Tennessee and Texas, as well as in Washington, D.C.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

