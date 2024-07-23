July 23, 2024
Sam Greco pledges to ‘Keep Florida Free’ in new ad

Drew WilsonJuly 23, 20243min0

sam-greco-feb-19-24-1
'I joined the Navy to serve America, and I’m running for office to help save it.'

Republican Sam Greco is rolling out a new ad for his campaign to succeed House Speaker Paul Renner in House District 19.

The 30-second spot opens with a clip of DeSantis saying, in reference to undocumented immigrants, “70% of the people they have interdicted said their ultimate destination is the state of Florida.”

Greco takes over from there: “With that, crime and drugs flow into Florida.” President Joe Biden ended his presidential campaign between the ad’s filming and air date, but Greco bashes him for doing “nothing” to ameliorate immigration issues.

“I joined the Navy to serve America, and I’m running for office to help save it. Let’s close the border, back the blue and eradicate fentanyl from our streets,” Greco says. “President Trump and Gov. DeSantis need a fighter who has their back. That’s exactly what I’ll do.”

The campaign said the ad will air on cable, broadcast and digital as part of a five-figure, district-wide buy.

A former JAG officer and current Navy reservist, Greco is the leading Republican candidate in HD 19, which encompasses all of Flagler and a portion of St. Johns. He holds endorsements from Renner, Speaker Pro Tempore Chuck Clemons, Reps. Wyman DugganBobby Payne and Cyndi Stevenson, State Attorney R.J. Larizza and the state’s two major police associations, among others.

Greco will face Darryl Boyer in the Aug. 20 primary. As of July 12, Greco held a six-figure fundraising advantage, with approximately $190,000 raised to Boyer’s $70,000. Those totals include $20,000 in candidate loans for Greco and $10,000 for Boyer.

HD 19’s partisan lean virtually ensures the Republican nominee succeeds Renner. Two years ago, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis each carried the district with three-quarters of the vote. Still, the GOP standard-bearer will face nominal opposition from Democratic nominee Adam Morley in November.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

