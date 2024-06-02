‘Exactly the kind of leader HD 19 needs’: Wyman Duggan endorses Sam Greco for House

Republican Navy Reserve officer Sam Greco can now count Jacksonville Rep. Wyman Duggan among those supporting his campaign for House District 19.

Greco’s campaign announced an endorsement from Duggan, a fellow Republican. He joins several other sitting lawmakers who want to see Greco in the Legislature’s lower chamber.

“Sam Greco is exactly the kind of leader HD 19 needs,” Duggan said in a statement.

“His proven dedication to service, both in the Navy and in his community, sets him apart. Sam has a clear vision for the future of his district and the determination to get things done. I’m confident he will bring a strong, principled, conservative voice to Tallahassee, and I wholeheartedly endorse him for State House District 19.”

Others backing Greco include U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis and outgoing House Speaker Paul Renner — whose seat Greco hopes to take later this year. Speaker Pro Tempore Chuck Clemons and Reps. Bobby Payne and Cyndi Stevenson are behind him too.

He said he is “very grateful” to add Duggan to his list of endorsers.

“Rep. Duggan has been a strong conservative leader in Northeast Florida, and his endorsement underscores the importance of our shared principles and commitment to public service,” he said in a statement. “I’m eager to bring my experience as a Navy JAG officer and my dedication to our region to Tallahassee. I look forward to working with Rep. Duggan to ensure a prosperous and secure future for all Floridians.”

A former U.S. Navy JAG officer, Gerco transitioned this year to the Navy Reserve. He lives in unincorporated southern St. Johns County.

His campaign said in a press note that he is running for the House “to fight back against the liberals who want to kill (the American Dream) and turn Florida into California.

“Sam is pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-freedom. He’s a conservative fighter who believes that Northeast Florida is the best place in America to raise a family, start a business, and buy a home, and he wants to keep it that way.”

Greco’s GOP Primary opponents include political operative and notary public Darryl Boyer, lawyer-turned-finance executive Matthew Nellans and physician James St. George.

Last month, St. George landed endorsements from Florida Professional Firefighters and the Florida Police Benevolent Association, the state’s largest unions for the respective professions.

The winner of that contest will take on small business owner Adam Morley, the only Democrat in the race.

HD 19 covers most of Flagler County and some of St. Johns County, including Bunnell, Flagler Beach, Ormond Beach, Palm Bast, St. Augustine and St. Augustine Beach. A reliably Republican district, 58% of its voters cast ballots for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20 followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.