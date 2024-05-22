Cyndi Stevenson continues rush of support for Sam Greco in HD 19, cites his ‘strong conservative values’

Republican Sam Greco has announced another endorsement from a sitting lawmaker in his campaign for Northeast Florida’s House District 19.

Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, who represents neighboring House District 18, is joining several other GOP lawmakers in endorsing Greco, who is one of several Republicans vying to succeed term-limited House Speaker Paul Renner.

“I fully endorse Sam Greco for HD 19 and encourage everyone to support his campaign,” Stevenson said in a news release. “Sam is a Navy JAG officer with strong conservative values and a genuine desire to serve his community. Sam understands the challenges and opportunities facing Northeast Florida, and I am confident he will be an effective and tireless advocate for his district.”

Greco responded, “Thank you, Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, for your support and confidence. Rep. Stevenson has a long record of results for St. Johns County and I hope to continue her legacy of working tirelessly to address the challenges and opportunities facing Northeast Florida. I’ll always fight to make a positive difference for our community.”

Stevenson’s endorsement comes a day after Rep. Bobby Payne announced his support for Greco in the Primary. Greco previously locked in an endorsement from Renner.

Greco is one of four Republicans running for the seat, which covers Flagler County and part of St. Johns County. He faces Darryl Boyer, Matthew Nellans and James St. George in the Primary. Democrat Thomas Morley is also running, but HD 19 is reliably Republican.

So far, St. George leads the money race with $390,000 raised, though $250,000 of that total came from his own bank account. Greco did show fundraising chops in his first report, which listed $108,000 received — including $20,000 in candidate loans — between Feb. 22 and the end of the reporting period on March 31.