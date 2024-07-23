Ron DeSantis calls for ‘sweeping accountability’ in Secret Service

Florida’s Governor wants reforms to the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) in the wake of an assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

And he says the resignation of embattled USSS head Kimberly Cheatle is only the beginning of what’s needed to ensure “sweeping accountability.”

“She should have resigned immediately following the shooting. Joe Biden should have fired her anyways. After her disastrous testimony (in a U.S. House committee), she had no other option, but this is only the beginning of what needs to be sweeping accountability for the agency,” Ron DeSantis posted to social media.

The Governor called for Cheatle to be “fired or resign” last week in the wake of the shooting of Trump and three supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania earlier this month.

“The central feature of our nation’s entrenched bureaucratic class is never being held accountable for failures,” DeSantis posted to X. “The greatest security failure for the agency this century and nobody will be fired or resign?”

Previously, DeSantis offered similar thoughts on the incident in Butler, Pennsylvania, which saw the former President wounded along with two attendees of the rally, with another one killed.

“D.C. bureaucratic failures almost never result in any accountability; this time needs to be different. Our country is in the peril it’s in partly because the D.C. ruling class has consistently evaded responsibility for its failures,” DeSantis asserted.

The Governor urged “an investigation regarding the security protocols used in Butler.”

“The answer to the following question must be provided in short order,” DeSantis said. “How did someone armed with a rifle get on top of a roof 150 yards away from the stage?”