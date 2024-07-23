July 23, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis calls for ‘sweeping accountability’ in Secret Service
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJuly 23, 20243min4

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

NRA political arm fires out endorsements for Randy Fine, Tom Leek, Keith Truenow

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott says Kimberly Cheatle exit is ‘not enough,’ renews ‘transparency’ call for details on Donald Trump shooting

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Gina Driscoll backs Mike Harting to ‘continue collaborative work’ on St. Pete City Council

Ron DeSantis
Kimberly Cheatle's exit is only the 'beginning' of what's needed.

Florida’s Governor wants reforms to the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) in the wake of an assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

And he says the resignation of embattled USSS head Kimberly Cheatle is only the beginning of what’s needed to ensure “sweeping accountability.”

“She should have resigned immediately following the shooting. Joe Biden should have fired her anyways. After her disastrous testimony (in a U.S. House committee), she had no other option, but this is only the beginning of what needs to be sweeping accountability for the agency,” Ron DeSantis posted to social media.

The Governor called for Cheatle to be “fired or resign” last week in the wake of the shooting of Trump and three supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania earlier this month.

“The central feature of our nation’s entrenched bureaucratic class is never being held accountable for failures,” DeSantis posted to X. “The greatest security failure for the agency this century and nobody will be fired or resign?”

Previously, DeSantis offered similar thoughts on the incident in Butler, Pennsylvania, which saw the former President wounded along with two attendees of the rally, with another one killed.

“D.C. bureaucratic failures almost never result in any accountability; this time needs to be different. Our country is in the peril it’s in partly because the D.C. ruling class has consistently evaded responsibility for its failures,” DeSantis asserted.

The Governor urged “an investigation regarding the security protocols used in Butler.”

“The answer to the following question must be provided in short order,” DeSantis said. “How did someone armed with a rifle get on top of a roof 150 yards away from the stage?”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSecret Service Director steps down after assassination attempt against Donald Trump at rally

nextGina Driscoll backs Mike Harting to ‘continue collaborative work’ on St. Pete City Council

4 comments

  • Michael K

    July 23, 2024 at 11:18 am

    How about Ron start by taking action to ensure accountability and transparency in his own administration?

    Reply

  • Shirley Hernandez

    July 23, 2024 at 11:25 am

    I make up to $24 an hour working from my home. My story is that I quit working at Walmart to work online and with a little effort I easily bring in around $45h to $89h… Someone was good to me by sharing this link with me, so now I am hoping I could help someone else out there by sharing this link.Try it, you won’t regret it!.

    HERE→

    Reply

  • Shirley Hernandez

    July 23, 2024 at 11:25 am

    I make up to $24 an hour working from my home. My story is that I quit working at Walmart to work online and with a little effort I easily bring in around $45h to $89h… Someone was good to me by sharing this link with me, so now I am hoping I could help someone else out there by sharing this link.Try it, you won’t regret it!.

    HERE→ p­a­y­s­7­7­.­c­o­m

    Reply

  • My Take

    July 23, 2024 at 11:38 am

    If DeScamus could’t honk would he simply puff up and blow up?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories