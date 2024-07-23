Gov. DeSantis appoints Deborah Cunningham, Adam Lee to county court judgeships

Gov. Ron DeSantis just made two lawyers Florida’s newest Judges.

DeSantis appointed Deborah Cunningham, a longtime prosecutor from Naples, to the Collier County Court bench.

He also named Adam Lee of Gainesville to a judgeship on the Alachua County Court.

Cunningham will succeed Judge Christopher Brown, whom DeSantis elevated in March to the 20th Judicial Circuit, where Cunningham has worked as an Assistant State Attorney since 2000.

Lee, meanwhile, replaces Judge Walter Lee, who retired Jan. 31 after 33 combined years as a prosecutor and Judge.

Both Cunningham and Lee earned their law degrees from the University of Florida. The Florida Bar admitted Cunningham in January 2000 and did so for Lee in October 2009.

Division of Elections records show that while Cunningham abstained from state-level political donations, Lee gave sporadically and in small sums between 2005 and 2018. He donated $2,050 altogether through eight contributions, none for more than $500.

All but one of the recipients, Judge Phillip Pena of the 8th Judicial Circuit, had an “R” next to their name on the ballot.

The Governor’s office announced the appointments Monday.