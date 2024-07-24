Ballard Partners sets up shop in Saudi Arabia

Ballard Partners is expanding its international presence with a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“The opening of our Riyadh office is a testament to our firm’s continued growth and our dedication to serving clients on a global scale,” said firm founder and President Brian Ballard.

“After meeting with government officials during my recent trip to the region, I am confident in the success of the Kingdom’s strategic framework for reform, Saudi Vision 2030. Our presence in Riyadh will allow us to better serve our clients’ interests in the region and beyond.”

The expansion furthers the firm’s commitment to the dynamic Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Leading the firm’s Riyadh office and MENA practice is Jasmine Zaki, an accomplished attorney with extensive experience in international law and a deep understanding of the Middle East and North Africa region.

Zaki previously served as Senior Counsel at Bechtel and as an international law practitioner at a leading firm, advising clients on investment and market entry in the MENA region. Zaki also serves as Chair of the Board of the Middle East Policy Council and is a media contributor as a subject matter expert on current events in the Middle East.

“I am thrilled to be joining Ballard Partners and leading the firm’s new office in Riyadh,” said Zaki. “The MENA region is undergoing rapid transformation, and I look forward to working with our clients to navigate this complex landscape.”

Joining Zaki as partners in the Riyadh office are Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al-Meleihi and former U.S. Rep. Robert Wexler.

Al-Meleihi is Chairman of Al-Ramez International Group and Chairman of its subsidiary, Saudi Excellence Holding Company. Al-Ramez International Group has investment activities in the Kingdom as well as abroad in real estate, agriculture, security, entertainment, construction, telecom and marketing, renewable energy and retail.

He is also a member of the Saudi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and was chairman of the Saudi-Singapore Business Council from 2006 to 2017.

“I am honored to join Ballard Partners at this pivotal moment as the firm establishes a presence in Riyadh,” said Al-Meleihi. “The opportunities for increased commerce and investment in the region and the U.S. are unlimited, and I look forward to assisting the firm’s clients unlock those opportunities.”

Wexler represented Florida’s 19th Congressional District from 1997 to 2010. During his tenure in Congress, Wexler chaired the Subcommittee on Europe, was a senior Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and sat on the Middle East Subcommittee. He currently serves as the President of the S. Daniel Abraham Center for Middle East Peace in Washington.

“I look forward to helping our clients navigate the dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape of the Middle East. This region holds immense potential for growth and collaboration, and I am committed to leveraging my experience and relationships to pursue valuable opportunities on behalf of our clients.”