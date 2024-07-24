Sunburn – The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics – 7.24.24

Good Wednesday morning.

A top-of-the-‘burn birthday shoutout to (the People’s) Ambassador Charlie Crist.

___

Breaking late Tuesday – “Prosecutors ask for ‘multiyear’ prison sentence for ex-JEA CEO Aaron Zahn” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union – Federal prosecutors plan to ask U.S. District Judge Brian Davis next week to impose a multiyear prison sentence on ex-JEA CEO Zahn, according to a court filing, characterizing his efforts to pocket millions of dollars from a sale of the city-owned utility he once led as “purposeful, hidden, conniving and corrupt.” Calling the Jacksonville criminal case “historic” and Zahn’s conviction in March “momentous,” Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Tysen Duva said probation – the sentence Zahn’s attorneys apparently plan to advocate for – would “send the message to public officials that one can conspire and attempt to fleece the City of Jacksonville.”

___

Ballard Partners is expanding its international presence with a new Riyadh, Saudi Arabia office.

“The opening of our Riyadh office is a testament to our firm’s continued growth and our dedication to serving clients on a global scale,” said firm founder and President Brian Ballard.

“After meeting with government officials during my recent trip to the region, I am confident in the success of the Kingdom’s strategic framework for reform, Saudi Vision 2030. Our presence in Riyadh will allow us to better serve our clients’ interests in the region and beyond.”

The expansion furthers the firm’s commitment to the dynamic Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Jasmine Zaki, an accomplished attorney with extensive experience in international law and a deep understanding of the Middle East and North Africa region, is leading the firm’s Riyadh office and MENA practice.

Zaki previously served as Senior Counsel at Bechtel and an international law practitioner at a leading firm, advising clients on investment and market entry in the MENA region. She is also Chair of the Board of the Middle East Policy Council and is a media contributor as a subject matter expert on current events in the Middle East.

“I am thrilled to be joining Ballard Partners and leading the firm’s new office in Riyadh,” said Zaki. “The MENA region is undergoing rapid transformation, and I look forward to working with our clients to navigate this complex landscape.”

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al-Meleihi and former U.S. Rep. Robert Wexler will join Zaki as partners in the Riyadh office.

Al-Meleihi is Chair of Al-Ramez International Group and Chair of its subsidiary, Saudi Excellence Holding Company, as well as a member of the Saudi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and past Chair of the Saudi-Singapore Business Council.

Wexler represented Florida’s 19th Congressional District from 1997 to 2010. During his tenure in Congress, Wexler chaired the Subcommittee on Europe, was a senior Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and sat on the Middle East Subcommittee. He currently serves as the President of the S. Daniel Abraham Center for Middle East Peace in Washington.

– SITUATIONAL AWARENESS –

–@RealDonaldTrump: Does Lyin’ Kamala Harris think Joe Biden is fit to run the U.S.A. for the next six months? She must answer the question. Now it appears Joe is delegating his Presidential Authority to unelected Washington Bureaucrats! He doesn’t even trust his Vice President. WHO IS RUNNING THE COUNTRY?

Tweet, tweet:

—@juliegraceb: (Steve) Scalise slams Harris for skipping the Netanyahu speech tomorrow, calling it “disgraceful.”

—@MarcACaputo: Kamala Harris has “several Willie Hortons” in her record, according to Trump’s camp, which is planning to let the voters know all about them

—@RumpfShaker: Pretty amazing how “Sleepy Joe” outfoxed the whole Trump campaign strategy by letting them have their big MAGA extravaganza at the RNC, double down on MAGA by picking Vance, and then surprise! drop his announcement after all the Sunday shows were done.

—@NateMonroeTU: Lee Atwater – the creator of the vile and racist Willie Horton ad – later apologized to (Mike) Dukakis and wrote regretfully about his role as a leading practitioner of ugly politics. It’s remarkable a modern campaign is so casually and specifically embracing his tactics today.

—@AGGancarski: Anyone who has ever been a prosecutor has agreed to one or many plea deals far below statutory minimums for mitigating reasons that make sense in the context of the case but appear really ‘soft on crime’ when looked at in isolation, especially if the bet on leniency goes bad.

—@JakeTapper: In a statement to CNN, actor/Democratic fundraiser George Clooney endorses VP Kamala Harris: “President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest.”

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

– DAYS UNTIL –

Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on NBC/Peacock – 2; ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ premieres – 2; Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins – 5; ‘Alien: Romulus’ premieres – 24; Democratic National Convention begins – 26; ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ begins streaming on Peacock – 26; Florida Primary – 27; FBHA’s annual conference, BHCon, begins – 28; second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins – 32; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin – 32; Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday begins – 40; 2024 NFL season kicks off – 45; Packers will face Eagles in Brazil – 45; ‘The Old Man’ season two debuts – 50; Vice-Presidential Debate – 64; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami – 88; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum – 95; Florida TaxWatch’s 45th Annual Meeting – 103; 2024 Presidential Election – 104; second half of Yellowstone season five premieres – 108; Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ premieres – 116; Legislature’s 2025 Organizational Session – 118; Las Vegas Grand Prix – 118; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit begins – 131; ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premieres – 135; MLS Cup 2024 – 137; College Football Playoff begins – 150; Fiesta, Peach, Rose & Sugar Bowls – 161; Orange Bowl – 169; Sugar Bowl – 171; ‘Severance’ season two debuts – 177; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 205; the 2025 Oscars – 226; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 228; 2025 Session ends – 288; ‘Moana’ premieres – 335; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 369; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres – 369; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres – 476; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres – 514; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 650; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 667; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 687; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match – 725; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 878; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 1,018; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,977; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,698.

–TOP STORY –

“This is exactly what the Donald Trump team feared” via Tim Alberta of The Atlantic – Biden’s departure from the presidential race this afternoon – hours after his top surrogates had insisted that he would carry on – is the culmination of a remarkable pressure campaign, launched after his calamitous June 27 debate performance and aimed at pushing the President into retirement. On the Republican side, it caps a frenetic four-month stretch in which Trump’s campaign went from cocky about Biden’s deficiencies to fearful of his ouster to stunned at the sudden letter from Biden doing the thing Republicans thought he’d never do.

Republicans I spoke with today, some of them still hungover from celebrating what felt to many like a victory-night celebration in Milwaukee, registered shock at the news of Biden’s departure. Party officials had left town believing the race was all but over. Now they were confronting the reality of reimagining a campaign – one that had been optimized, in every way, to defeat Biden – against a new and unknown challenger. “So, we are forced to spend time and money on fighting Crooked Joe Biden, he polls badly after having a terrible debate, and quits the race,” a clearly peeved Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social. “Now we have to start all over again.”

In many ways, the convention scene was one of a party peaking too early. Campaigns are marathons measured by changes in momentum and narrative. Republicans in Milwaukee reveled in what felt like a three-week winning streak, dating back to the debate, in which the daily churn of insider gossip focused ever more on Democratic fatalism and Trump’s seeming inevitability. No Republican I spoke with could remember a longer stretch of uninterrupted forward propulsion. And with Biden appearing to dig in, they left Milwaukee believing that this run of luck might never end.

–2024 – PRESIDENTIAL –

“Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic re-election bid” via Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press – President Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic re-election bid. Biden posted on X that he would speak “on what lies ahead” and how he will “finish the job for the American people.” He will speak at 8 p.m. ET. After returning to Washington, he declined to preview his message, telling reporters to “watch and listen.” “Why don’t you wait and hear what I say?” he said. The President departed Delaware after nearly a week of isolating at his Rehoboth Beach home after his second bout with COVID.

“Trump campaign files complaint over transfer of Biden funds to Kamala Harris.” via Maggie Haberman of The New York Times – The complaint, filed by the Trump campaign’s general counsel, David Warrington, came after Biden’s team amended the name of its committee on Sunday to “Harris for President,” once Biden announced he was no longer running for a second term. “Kamala Harris is seeking to perpetrate a $91.5 million heist of Joe Biden’s leftover campaign cash – a brazen money grab that would constitute the single largest excessive contribution and biggest violation in the history of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, as amended,” Warrington wrote in the complaint. Not all campaign finance legal experts share Warrington’s view – some believe the Harris team is on legally safe ground – and it’s unclear what the FEC will decide.

“Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries endorse Harris to replace Biden” via Andrew Solender and Stephen Neukam – Senate Majority Leader Schumer and House Minority Leader Jeffries have endorsed Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee. The Democratic congressional leaders were among the last major Democratic Party figures who have held out on backing Harris to replace President Biden at the top of the ticket. Harris has been endorsed by Biden, the Clintons and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – and has already clinched the delegates she needs to become the nominee. “We are here today to throw our support behind Vice President Kamala Harris,” Schumer told reporters at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s D.C. headquarters. “Kamala Harris and her candidacy has excite and energized the house Democratic caucus, the Democratic Party and the nation,” Jeffries said.

“Trump says he’ll debate Harris” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO – Trump committed to debating Harris – and said he would be “willing” to face off against her more than once. The next debate, scheduled for Sept. 10, will be hosted by ABC News. Trump, in recent days, has pushed for the more conservative Fox News to hold the debate, calling ABC “a joke.” However, during a conference call with reporters, Trump said he would debate Harris, regardless of whether it was on ABC, and said he “would be willing to do more than one debate actually.” While Trump said he was “not thrilled with ABC,” he said, “debating is important for a presidential race.”

“Harris leads Trump 44% to 42% in U.S. presidential race” via Jason Lange of Reuters – Harris opened up a marginal 2-percentage-point lead over Republican Trump after President Biden ended his re-election campaign and passed the torch to her, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. That compares with a marginal 2-point deficit Biden faced against Trump in last week’s poll before his exit from the race. The new poll, conducted on Monday and Tuesday, followed both the Republican National Convention, where Trump formally accepted the nomination, and Biden’s announcement he was leaving the race and endorsing Harris. Harris, whose campaign says she has secured the Democratic nomination, led Trump 44% to 42% in the national poll, a difference within the 3-percentage-point margin of error.

“Poll finds Harris does better than Biden in presidential contest with Trump” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel – Harris does better than Biden in a matchup with Trump, a nationwide poll shows. The poll, conducted by Florida Atlantic University, doesn’t show a major difference, but Harris vs. Trump is closer than Biden vs. Trump. FAU found 49% for Trump, the Republican nominee, to 44% for Harris, the de facto Democratic nominee, among likely voters and 49% for Trump to 41% for Biden, who ended his presidential candidacy after weeks of pressure to drop out from fellow Democrats. “It looks like, at least initially, that the race would tighten with her at the top of the ticket,” said Florida Atlantic University political scientist Kevin Wagner.

“Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio warns of Harris ‘honeymoon’ in scrambled presidential race” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – After weeks of dunking on Biden after last month’s presidential debate, which spurred doubts about the President’s competence, pollster Fabrizio is among those recalibrating the campaign’s message now that Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee. Fabrizio says the so-called “Harris honeymoon” will be a “manifestation of the wall-to-wall coverage Harris receives from the (mainstream media).” “The coverage will be largely positive and will certainly energize Democrats and some other parts of their coalition, at least in the short term,” Fabrizio suggested. From there, he said polls will go against Trump shortly, just as a fresh Reuters poll shows Harris with a marginal lead over Trump.

“Trump to headline conservative Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach” via Max Greenwood of the Miami Herald – Trump will headline a conservative political and religious summit in West Palm Beach on Friday, the right-wing group Turning Point Action announced. The former President is set to deliver the keynote address at the Believers’ Summit, a Christian conservative gathering just a short drive from Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago. The event kicks off Friday at the Palm Beach County Convention Center and runs through Sunday. Trump’s scheduled appearance at the conference comes just days after he formally accepted the GOP presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and less than two weeks after an attempt on the former President’s life during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

– 2024 – FLORIDA –

“John Morgan dishes on Harris ‘coronation’ to Laura Ingraham” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – Fox News viewers got an extended version of trial lawyer Morgan’s case against the Democratic Party. Morgan, who tweeted, “Be careful what you wish for” when Democrats moved toward picking a nominee by acclamation, had plenty more to say on cable television. “What I didn’t like was a coronation instead of a convention,” he told Ingraham, airing criticisms of Harris going unchallenged for the nomination to replace Biden on the 2024 ballot. “I didn’t like the idea of two or three people picking the nominee because I believe a convention would have provided perhaps a stronger candidate, or it would have made her stronger. That didn’t happen.”

“2028 too late? JD Vance tops Ron DeSantis, other Floridians in GOP nomination poll” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – An Echelon Insights survey of 395 Republican likely voters shows DeSantis with 14% support in the very hypothetical early sample of a 2028 race, good for second place. Ahead of the Governor: vice presidential nominee Vance is at 25%. DeSantis is ahead of everyone but Vance. His closest national competition is Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley, who have 10% and 9%, respectively. Meanwhile, other “Florida man” candidates are in also-ran status in the Echelon survey. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who has been floated as Secretary of State if Trump is elected, has 2% support. And U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is further back, at 1%.

– 2024 – DOWN-BALLOT –

Daniel Webster hits TV with six-figure buy – U.S. Rep. Webster released his first TV ad of the 2024 cycle as he seeks another term representing Florida’s 11th Congressional District. The ad opens with a narrator claiming “globalist, Marxist and open-border radicals have captured our country and persecuted our President,” referring to Trump, not the current White House occupant. The ad later spotlights Trump’s support for the incumbent Republican and says he will work to “build the wall, defend our borders and destroy the deep state.” Webster’s campaign said a six-figure ad buy in the Orlando media market backs the ad. It will air on broadcast, cable and streaming services, and social media through Aug. 20.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“NRA fund backs 4 House incumbents, 2 Republicans seeking open seats” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – The National Rifle Association’s (NRA) scorecard on Florida candidates gives almost every Republican who filled out a questionnaire an “A.” But only a half dozen candidates earned the endorsement of the organization’s political arm. The NRA Political Victory Fund is endorsing Reps. Fabián Basabe, James Buchanan, Dana Trabulsy and Brad Yeager and for re-election. The group also supports Republican candidate Sam Greco in House District 19 and Erika Booth in House District 35. Meanwhile, nearly every Democrat who submitted a questionnaire received an “F,” including Reps. Bruce Antone, Daryl Campbell, Kim Daniels, Ashley Gantt, Rita Harris and Angie Nixon.

“Bullseye: Tom Leek secures endorsement of NRA political arm” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – The National Rifle Association’s (NRA) political arm has fired off an endorsement of Leek in the Senate District 7 Republican Primary. The NRA Political Victory Fund issued its scorecard and several endorsements for the upcoming Aug. 20 Primaries. Grades were based on voting records and stated positions by candidates, and the group marked endorsed candidates for legislative races at the federal and state levels. “I will always defend the Second Amendment, and I’m honored to have the recognition and endorsement of the NRA-PVF in our Republican Primary for the state Senate,” said Leek, an Ormond Beach Republican.

“GOP stalwart faces two challengers in costly Orlando-area Senate race” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel – Two political newcomers are challenging a Republican stalwart with a significant home-field advantage as he seeks a promotion to the state’s upper chamber after serving four years in the Florida House. Rep. Keith Truenow of Tavares has the backing of his party’s heavy hitters, including DeSantis, as he runs for an open Florida Senate seat in Republican-heavy District 13, which includes all of Lake County and part of southwest Orange County. Early on, it seemed Truenow might waltz to victory. But in March 2023, a business owner from Horizon West with no political experience but lots of cash entered the race.

“Rodney Jacobs adds $200K to SD 35 war chest with boost from FACDL President’s PAC” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – Miramar Democrat Jacobs added nearly $200,000 between June 1 and July 12 toward his bid for the open seat representing Senate District 35 in Broward County. More than half came from one source: Together We Stand, a Fort Lauderdale-based political committee (PC) run by lawyer Jason Blank, who took over as President of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers last month. Jacobs, the Executive Director of Miami’s now-weakened Civilian Investigative Panel police watchdog Board, collected $197,000 between his campaign account and PC, A New Hope for Florida. He also spent more than $173,000. Some spending was returned to a donor responsible for a good chunk of his gains in the period.

– 2024 – DOWN-BALLOT 2 –

Realtors endorse Yvette Benarroch for HD 81 – The political arm of the Florida Realtors is endorsing Republican Benarroch in the race for House District 81. “No one knows their community better than a Realtor or small-business owner, and Yvette Benarroch just happens to be both,” said Jarrod Lowe, Chair of the Florida Realtors PAC trustees. “She has deep roots in southwest Florida and has a thorough understanding of the many complexities of the neighborhoods in that area. She will be a great representative of the citizens of HD 81.” Benarroch is one of two Republicans vying for the Collier-based seat currently held by term-limited Rep. Bob Rommel. The winner of the nomination will face Democrat Chuck Work in November.

“Debra Tendrich adds endorsements from Palm Beach County Democratic Black Caucus, MEDPAC to HD 89 bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – Two more organizations are getting behind Tendrich’s campaign for House District 89. The Palm Beach County Democratic Black Caucus and Medical Doctors PAC of Palm Beach County (MEDPAC) endorse Tendrich over two others in the race. Her campaign said she received the Black Caucus’ endorsement by a 15-3 vote among the group’s members this month. MEDPAC also informed Tendrich this month that the group supported her through a letter from Palm Beach County Medical Society CEO Kelly Skidmore, a Democratic Representative from Boca Raton. “Your commitment to public service is appreciated by the physicians of MEDPAC and the members of the Palm Beach Medical Society,” Skidmore wrote.

– STATEWIDE –



“Florida’s population passes 23 million for the first time due to residents moving from other states” via Mike Schneider of The Associated Press – Florida’s population crossed the 23 million residents mark for the first time this year because of the influx of people moving from other states, according to state demographic estimates. As of April 1 of this year, Florida had 23,002,597 residents, according to estimates released earlier this month by the state Demographic Estimating Conference. Florida is the third most populous state in the U.S., trailing only California’s 39.5 million residents and Texas’ 30.5 million inhabitants. Florida added almost 359,000 people last year and has been adding about 350,000 to 375,000 people each year this decade, according to the estimates.

“DeSantis contrasts Florida’s tough-on-crime, pro-law enforcement policies with blue jurisdictions” via Owen Girard of Florida’s Voice – DeSantis spoke on how Florida is succeeding compared to Democrat-run cities and states across the country during the Florida Sheriffs’ Association Summer conference. “If we started enacting Illinois or California or New York policies, you guys would get kneecapped very quickly,” DeSantis said to the association. “Illinois, for example, abolished cash bail, making it easier for dangerous criminals to get out into the street after an arrest, and this is after that had already been done and failed in places like New York and they still went and did it,” he said.

“DeSantis appoints Deborah Cunningham, Adam Lee to county court judgeships” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – DeSantis just made two lawyers Florida’s newest judges. DeSantis appointed Cunningham, a longtime prosecutor from Naples, to the Collier County Court bench. He also named Lee of Gainesville to a judgeship on the Alachua County Court. Cunningham will succeed Judge Christopher Brown, whom DeSantis elevated in March to the 20th Judicial Circuit, where Cunningham has worked as an Assistant State Attorney since 2000. Lee, meanwhile, replaces Judge Walter Lee, who retired Jan. 31 after 33 combined years as a prosecutor and Judge. Both Cunningham and Lee earned their law degrees from the University of Florida. The Florida Bar admitted Cunningham in January 2000 and did so for Lee in October 2009.

Happening today – The Florida Board of Education meets: 9 a.m., Rosen Shingle Creek, 9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando.

– D. C. MATTERS –

“Secret Service Director resigns after Trump shooting fallout” via Betsy Woodruff Swan, Kyle Cheney, Josh Gerstein and Jordain Carney of POLITICO – Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned amid bipartisan fury over the agency’s failure to prevent the near-assassination of Trump. Cheatle, who initially attempted to salvage her position and described herself as the best person to lead the agency despite admitted failures on her watch, revealed her decision in an internal message to Secret Service employees. An agency spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Her announcement follows a grueling hearing before the House Oversight Committee, which featured bipartisan condemnations of her performance and frustration with her inability to answer basic questions about how a shooter was not stopped before firing multiple shots at Trump, injuring him and killing a spectator at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13.

“‘Reprehensible abuse of power’: Lois Frankel calls on Jeffrey Epstein prosecutors to apologize” via Holly Baltz of the Palm Beach Post – U.S. Rep. Frankel is calling for the original Epstein prosecutors to make a public apology to the dozens of victims Epstein lured to his Palm Beach mansion in light of the recent release of the 2006 grand jury documents in a Palm Beach Post lawsuit. “The now-released secret transcripts of the grand jury proceedings in the Jeffrey Epstein case indicate a reprehensible abuse of power by prosecutors,” the Democrat from West Palm Beach said on X, formerly Twitter. Frankel also said she wants an explanation from prosecutors for why they vilified the two victims who testified, calling them prostitutes and shaming them for Epstein’s abuse.

“Kathy Castor, Carlos Giménez highlight key issues at House Chinese Communist Party Critical Minerals Committee” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics – At the latest meeting of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party’s Critical Minerals Policy Working Group, lawmakers addressed the escalating concerns about U.S. dependence on critical minerals from China. Led by Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman of Virginia and Democratic U.S. Rep. Castor, the meeting also featured Republican U.S. Rep. Giménez, illustrating a strong bipartisan effort to tackle this strategic challenge. Industry insiders – including Adam Johnson from Metis Endeavor, Wade Yeoman from Jervois, and Mahnaz Khan from Silverado Policy Accelerator – participated, bringing diverse insights into the critical minerals supply chain. Castor opened the discussions with a clear statement about the Committee’s purpose and bipartisan nature.

– LOCAL: S. FL –

“After 35 years of service, the face of Miami’s Fire Department has retired” via Milena Malaver of the Miami Herald – Ignatius “Iggy” Carroll knew as a teen that he wanted to become a firefighter and that nothing would stand in his way. “Ignatius has always been in awe of the Fire Department. He and his dad used to follow fire trucks just to see where they were going and what firefighters do,” said his mother Camille Carroll. Ignatius Carroll’s journey went from following fire trucks as a boy to rising to the rank of fire rescue captain while being the department’s public face. For years, if you caught a glimpse of Miami Fire Rescue on the evening news providing briefings on an apartment building or business on fire, chances are you saw Carroll’s familiar face.

– LOCAL: C. FL –

“‘Barriers can be shattered’: Orange Dems praise Harris, vow to compete in Florida” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel – Orange County Democrats said Harris’ historic presidential bid would reinvigorate voters in Central Florida and across the state. “Florida is in play,” said Orange Democratic Chair Samuel Vilchez Santiago at an event at a local union hall in Orlando, echoing the views of state Democratic leaders who quickly rallied behind Harris as their preferred presidential candidate after Biden announced he would not seek another term. Many speakers were prominent Black women officeholders, such as Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, an Ocoee Democrat, who wanted to share “what this moment means to me” as a Black woman runs for the nation’s highest office.

“Seminole voters to decide on additional protections for rural area, natural lands” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel – Seminole voters will decide in November if it should be tougher for developers to remove property from the county’s protected rural area and whether to strengthen protections for its natural lands. “If they pass, they will continue to enhance the natural lands and conservation areas in the county and preserve the rural area that so many residents support,” resident Marilyn Crotty said to County Commissioners in support of the ballot questions. Moments later, Commissioners voted unanimously and without comment to place the charter referendums on the Nov. 5 ballot. The first asks if it should require a supermajority of four votes from the Commission to take land out of the rural area – such as for a high-density development.

“Amber Yantz and John Thomas to face off in August for District 3 seat on Brevard’s School Board” via Finch Walker of Florida Today – Last year’s redistricting move by the Brevard County School Board pushed Jennifer Jenkins out of her own district, making her unable to run again in District 3, which covers the southeastern area of Brevard. Two new candidates are facing off this August, one with a background in real estate and the other in construction. They have shared goals of bolstering early childhood education in Brevard, although their vision for improving support for teachers varies. As one of five Brevard School Board members, the position has a four-year term and a salary of $48,725 a year as of June 2024.

“NSB mayoral, Commission candidate forum draws 200 residents; topics included flooding, growth” via Brenno Carillo of the Daytona Beach News-Journal – Approximately 200 residents gathered to hear this year’s City Commission and mayoral candidates make their cases as the Primary nears. The New Smyrna Beach Residents’ Coalition organized a candidate forum at the First NSB Church on Faulkner Street, and all seven candidates attended. Zone 3 City Commissioner Jason McGuirk faces challenger Larry Westley, while Zone 4 City Commissioner Randy Hartman will face off against Brian Ashley. Both races will only appear on the General Election ballot on Nov. 5. However, residents must choose their top two choices for Mayor by the Aug. 20 Primary. Mayor Fred Cleveland is facing challengers Frank Dalton Jr. and Lou Pate Jr.

“Osceola Sheriff issued summons over Instagram post believed to show Madeline Soto’s body” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel – The Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office quietly filed a summons against Osceola Sheriff Marcos López, accusing him of posting a photo of 13-year-old Soto’s dead body to Instagram. Court records show the summons was filed on July 15, accusing the Sheriff of violating public records law in posting the photo to his campaign page on the platform. López has a court hearing scheduled for Dec. 20. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the summons and the State Attorney’s Office did reply to a question about why reporters were not updated on the matter.

“State attorney questions Osceola sheriff’s credibility after probe into photo of Madeline Soto’s body” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel – The Orange-Osceola state attorney wrote a letter earlier this month questioning Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s credibility as a law enforcement officer in the wake of his conflicting claims about a photo posted to social media of 13-year-old Soto’s dead body. The letter came after Lopez told state investigators he knew a photo posted to his Instagram page was of Madeline despite a public denial. FDLE investigated the photo’s online publication, and its report reveals it was taken by one of Lopez’s captains and sent to his personal cellphone by one of his majors. Lopez also personally apologized to Kissimmee police Chief Betty Holland – whose agency oversaw the murder investigation – for posting the photo, which he said was put on his campaign page by accident the day after Madeline was found, according to the report.

Happening today – The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District will meet: 10:30 a.m., CFTOD Administration Building 1st Floor Boardroom, 1900 Hotel Plaza Blvd, Lake Buena Vista.

Meanwhile … “Ike Perlmutter sells entire stake in Disney after proxy fight” via Caitlin Huston of The Hollywood Reporter – Perlmutter has sold his entire stake in Disney after he and activist Nelson Peltz lost a proxy fight. Perlmutter, the former Marvel Chair, had banded with Peltz to try to win two seats on Disney’s Board of Directors. Peltz launched his activist campaign in January and nominated Jay Rasulo and himself as Board members of Disney. Perlmutter had pledged his shares to Peltz as part of the proxy battle. After campaigning on both sides, Disney won the shareholders’ vote in April, with Peltz only securing about 30% of the vote he sought for his Board seat and Rasulo losing his vote by a margin of 5-to-1.



– LOCAL: TB –

“Hillsborough School Board votes to seek legal action over November referendum” via Jason Lanning of Spectrum News 9 – The Hillsborough County Commission surprised many in the Tampa area and even across the state. And they may now face a lawsuit. Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Van Ayres asked district lawyers if they could sue the county. Ayres said the county is overstepping its legal authority to decide when referendums appear on the ballot. In a 4-3 vote, the School Board voted to authorize legal action against the County Commission. “As Superintendent, it is my responsibility to put our students first,” Ayres said in a statement issued by the school system after the vote.

“Board candidate says ‘Gender Queer’ is in Pinellas schools. It isn’t” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times – Pinellas County School Board candidate Danielle Marolf says she carries the graphic novel “Gender Queer” with her as she campaigns. The book, which contains explicit sexual content including drawings, is both inappropriate and unlawful for Florida schools, Marolf said. Yet it appears in school libraries, and the public needs to know about it, she contended during a candidate forum sponsored by the local PTA and the League of Women Voters. School district records, however, tell a different story – one that two sitting Board members were quick to point out. The issue arose in response to a question about who should determine the age-appropriateness of school materials.

“Republican Pinellas County Commission candidate bows out” via Jack Evans of the Tampa Bay Times – David Scott Leatherwood, one of two Republicans vying for a Pinellas County Commission seat, is bowing out of the race. Leatherwood, a filmmaker and social media influencer who had won endorsements from prominent Republicans, both local and national, announced it in a Facebook post late Monday night. In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, he said being a first-time candidate who entered the race late put him at a disadvantage he didn’t think he could overcome. “I’ve learned a lot in this race,” he said.

– LOCAL: N. FL –

“Governor endorses Tony Ricardo in Duval County School Board race” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics – Republican Gov. DeSantis is trying to influence the race for a Duval County School Board seat, officially endorsing Ricardo in the District 1 race. “I’m happy to endorse Tony Ricardo for School Board in Duval County,” DeSantis said in a prepared news release. “Tony is a candidate who is committed to fighting for schools to get back to the fundamentals. Tony has pledged to serve on (the) School Board with a focus on student success, parental rights, and curriculum transparency. We want the best for our children and I’m confident Tony will build upon the success we’ve had here in Florida.” Kelly Coker is vacating the District 1 School Board seat in Duval County.

“‘The gloves are off’: Accusations fly, campaigns get ugly ahead of Tallahassee Primary” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat – After a fleeting summertime lull, the local campaigns went back to battle stations over the past few days, with fights flaring up on multiple fronts in hotly contested City Commission and School Board races. The attacks and counterattacks drew many eyeballs and reactions on Facebook and X/Twitter and prompted a mix of condemnation and kudos from residents, community activists, business leaders and politicians. Besides once again illustrating deep political divisions in Tallahassee, they served as an omen of the likely election negativity ahead. One skirmish started in the Facebook comments of an otherwise innocuous Tallahassee Democrat news article about a coffee shop coming to SoMo Walls.

“Court OKs Florida School Board to interrogate 7-year-old student in book ban litigation” via Douglas Soule of the USA Today Network-Florida – A federal Judge is letting a School Board take a shortened deposition of a 7-year-old student who is among a group of plaintiffs accusing it of violating the First Amendment because of its book bans. Escambia County School Board members have OK’d removing and restricting a broad swath of school library books. They include “And Tango Makes Three,” a children’s picture book detailing the true story of a same-sex penguin pair at a New York City zoo. The 7-year-old, identified as “J.N.” in court records, says she wants to check it and other titles out at her school library.

– LOCAL: SW FL –

“Sarasota School Board elections: Karen Rose and Liz Barker face off for District 2 seat” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune – In what could be seen as a referendum on the Sarasota School Board leadership, the incumbent Board Chair faces re-election against a local mother who has managed to outraise her by more than $70,000. Rose, the incumbent District 2 Board member, faces Barker, a local mother, former school psychologist and school parent-teacher organization member, in her first bid for re-election since she was first elected in 2020. While Barker has managed to outraise Rose in campaign contributions as of publication, past Sarasota School Board elections show that the winner isn’t always who raises the most. In the 2022 Election, the three victorious candidates, Bridget Ziegler, Tim Enos and Robyn Marinelli, each raised less money than their opponents.

“Audit shows loose finances, violations of state law at New College” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times – New College of Florida overpaid faculty and administrators, accidentally paid vendors more than once and failed to collect more than $160,000 in student payments, according to a state report chronicling the school’s recent financial activities in recent years. The practices were among several negative findings – including violations of state law – in the state Auditor General’s most recent operational audit of the university. The report, which was filed last week, audited transactions and records mostly between January and December 2022, before DeSantis’ appointment of six new trustees to the university’s Board that soon ousted the former President with hopes to recast the school. It also included some records that led to or stemmed from financial activities in 2022.

“Bradenton set to consider $14.1M City Hall sale, major mixed-use development” via Victoria Villanueva-Marquez of the Bradenton Herald – The Bradenton City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a major development project that would dramatically change the city’s downtown waterfront by adding a massive mixed-use development. The project would include an eight-story apartment building with 350 units, a 14-story hotel with 130 rooms and a 20-story condo building with 95 units. Other features include 20,000 square feet of retail space, 8,600 square feet of restaurant space and an eight-story parking garage. City leaders are considering a $14.1 million offer from L&L Development Group for the 4-acre site, which houses City Hall and the Bradenton Police Department headquarters.

– TOP OPINION –

“Hillary Clinton: I know Harris can beat Trump” via The New York Times – Elections are about the future. That’s why I am excited about Harris. She represents a fresh start for American politics. She can offer a hopeful, unifying vision. She is talented, experienced and ready to be President. And I know she can defeat Trump. Harris will face unique additional challenges as the first Black and South Asian woman to be at the top of a major party’s ticket. That’s real, but we shouldn’t be afraid. It is a trap to believe that progress is impossible. Harris will have to reach out to voters who have been skeptical of Democrats and mobilize young voters who need convincing. But she can run on a strong record and ambitious plans to further reduce costs for families, enact common-sense gun safety laws and restore and protect our rights and freedoms. She has a great story to tell about the accomplishments of this administration.

– OPINIONS –

“Will Democrats suffer impulse buyer’s remorse?” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner – The most striking thing about the Democratic move to anoint Harris as the party’s presidential nominee is how incredibly fast it was. People from all over the political world were amazed at what Rep. Mike Quigley called the “lightning-quick unification” of the party. No, it was not surprising that the party would endorse its sitting Vice President once the President removed himself from the scene. But even with Harris’s skimpy record and low approval ratings, nobody appeared to give supporting her a moment’s thought – they just acted. But if something so momentous can happen so quickly, doesn’t that mean additional momentous changes can happen just as quickly? More specifically, there is plenty of time for Democrats to rethink their rush to Harris. If the last 10 days have been a lesson in anything, it is that no one can predict what will happen 15 minutes from now, much less tomorrow or the next day.

“If you thought Taylor Walls was offensive, maybe you’re part of the problem” via John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times – This much, I presume: Walls’ worldview is conservative. That’s not an irrefutable fact; it’s just an assumption based on conversations and observations in the clubhouse over the past few seasons. This much I know: Walls’ political views don’t matter. Not to me, at least. He could support Trump, he could support Harris, he could support Cornel West and it wouldn’t change my appreciation for his glovework or exasperation with his bat. Most of us come to our beliefs from different directions. It could be the religious household you were raised in. It could be the poverty you faced. It could be the ridicule you endured. It could be physical, cultural, economic, geographic or educational differences. Whatever your story, it has shaped you in unique ways. That doesn’t mean we can’t disagree. Of course, we can. But the online viciousness and vindictiveness and gloating over the Walls episode was just gross.

– INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY –

– ALOE –

“Comcast: Universal theme-park revenue down in second quarter” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel – Revenue at Universal’s theme parks was down nearly 11% in the second quarter, Comcast revealed during an earnings call with analysts. Executives blamed the revenue drop on lower attendance following the post-pandemic surge and the lack of new attractions in Orlando. Two-thirds of the decrease was tied to lower attendance at the company’s parks in Florida and California. “Going back to 2022 and 2023, parks were clearly the early beneficiaries of substantial rebounds in tourism and travel after the pandemic, resulting in a surge in demand that contributed to us reaching record results for both of those years,” said Michael Cavanagh, President of Comcast Corp., the parent company of NBCUniversal.

“Playing as FSU in College Football 25 is great unless you’re on Xbox Series S. Here’s why” via Dan Rorabaugh of the USA Today Network-Florida – Some Florida State football fans aren’t getting the full experience playing College Football 25. The highly popular college football video game received an 8GB update Tuesday. EA Sports laid out some of its upcoming patches in a Monday post on its Answers HQ page. Not all of what was listed will have been included in Tuesday’s update, but the Orlando-based video game company is working on making its highly popular game run more smoothly. Among the issues was FSU football’s War Chant, which users have reported isn’t audible on the Xbox Series S.

– HAPPY BIRTHDAY –

Happy birthday to Steve Birtman, Mike Fernandez and Lorena Rivas Hardwick, Chief External Affairs Officer with Feeding Tampa Bay.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.