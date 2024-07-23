July 23, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

NRA fund backs 4 House incumbents, 2 Republicans seeking open seats
Stock image via Adobe

Jacob OglesJuly 23, 20245min0

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Playing both sides? Benjamin Netanyahu slates Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago meetup

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic re-election bid

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio warns of Kamala Harris ‘honeymoon’ in scrambled presidential race

Long gun rifle
The NRA wants Fabian Basabe, James Buchanan, Dana Trabulsy and Brad Yeager re-elected and Erika Booth and Sam Greco to join them in the House.

The National Rifle Association’s (NRA) scorecard on Florida candidates gives almost every Republican who filled out a questionnaire an “A.” But only a half dozen candidates earned the endorsement of the organization’s political arm.

The NRA Political Victory Fund is endorsing Reps. Fabian Basabe, James Buchanan, Dana Trabulsy and Brad Yeager and for re-election. The group is also backing Republican candidate Sam Greco in House District 19 and Erika Booth in House District 35.

Meanwhile, nearly every Democrat who submitted a questionnaire received an “F,” including Reps. Bruce Antone, Daryl Campbell, Kim Daniels, Ashley Gantt, Rita Harris and Angie Nixon. But the NRA declined to endorse anyone in a Democratic Primary, and declined to pick sides in 15 Republican Primaries for House seats.

The NRA-PVF issued grades only on legislative candidates in Aug. 20 Primaries. Grades were based on voting records and stated positions by candidates, and the group marked endorsed candidates for legislative races at the federal and state level.

The open seat races stood out. Booth and Greco earned qualified grades of “AQ,” meaning the organization considers them both “pro-gun” candidates based solely on responses to an official questionnaire, but neither has a voting record to back that up. In contrast, the four incumbents earning endorsements all earned “A” grades.

Greco is running for outgoing House Speaker Paul Renner’s seat in the Legislature and has a substantial fundraising advantage over Republican Primary opponent Darryl Boyer. Boyer did not submit any questionnaire responses, according to the NRA-PVF.

Booth, meanwhile, was the Republican nominee in a House District 35 Special Election won by Democratic Rep. Tom Keen earlier this year. She hopes to face Keen again in November, but she first faces Laura McAdams Gomez in a Republican Primary. Gomez did not submit a questionnaire to the NRA.

Basabe, Buchanan, Trabulsy and Yeager are the only Republican incumbents seeking re-election to the House who face GOP Primary opposition. In House District 56, Yeager faces Kirk Phillip. Buchanan was challenged by Michelle Pozzie in House District 74. Both Pozzie and Phillip received grades of “AQ” but had no record to back that up, and the NRA endorsed the incumbents.

Trabulsy, meanwhile, faces an intraparty challenge from Johnny Lloyd in House District 84 and Basabe must fend off Melinda Altamonte in a Primary bout in House District 106, but neither of their challengers filled out a survey, making the NRA endorsement an easier grab.

In every Primary for open seats, the NRA issued grades but did not offer an endorsement in August.

Of note, every Republican candidate who submitted questionnaires received an “AQ” grade except one, House District 48 candidate Chad Davis. He earned a “B.”

Likewise, every Democratic candidate who submitted responses earned a grade of “F,” except for House District 46 candidate Jacqueline Centeno, who earned a “D.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPlaying both sides? Benjamin Netanyahu slates Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago meetup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories