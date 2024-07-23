Playing both sides? Benjamin Netanyahu slates Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago meetup

Israel’s embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu isn’t just going to meet with the current presidential administration this week.

He will, according to former President Donald Trump, make a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago as well.

“Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. During my first term, we had Peace and Stability in the Region, even signing the historic Abraham Accords — And we will have it again,” Trump said.

From there, he pivoted to comparison with the current administration.

“Just as I have said in discussions with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and other World Leaders in recent weeks, my PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH Agenda will demonstrate to the World that these horrible, deadly Wars, and violent Conflicts must end. Millions are dying, and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it.”

The Netanyahu-Trump confab was in doubt, per the Times of Israel, which reported Tuesday that “a report suggesting that Trump had thus far declined to schedule a meeting with Netanyahu cast another question mark over the high-level visit.”

The Israeli leader is slated to address Congress on Wednesday and meet with President Joe Biden Thursday, and the Mar-a-Lago sojourn will extend the long-term Likud Prime Minister’s stay in the country for at least one more day.

Vice President Harris is also expected to meet with Netanyahu, notes the same Times of Israel report.

According to a spokesperson, she will communicate “her view that it is time for the war to end in a way in which Israel is secure, all hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can enjoy their right to dignity, freedom, and self-determination.”

“We anticipate she will underscore her commitment to ensure Israel can defend itself from threats from Iran and Iranian-backed militias, including Lebanese Hezbollah and Hamas. She will again condemn Hamas’ brutal terrorist attack on October 7, and horrific sexual violence. She will reiterate her deep concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the loss of innocent life,” the spokesperson added.