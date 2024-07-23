Donald Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio warns of Kamala Harris ‘honeymoon’ in scrambled presidential race

Ebullience seems to be fading from the Donald Trump presidential campaign, if messaging from top operatives is any indication.

After weeks of dunking on Joe Biden after last month’s presidential debate, which spurred doubts about the President’s competence, pollster Tony Fabrizio is among those recalibrating the campaign’s message now that Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Fabrizio says the so-called “Harris honeymoon” will be a “manifestation of the wall-to-wall coverage Harris receives from the (mainstream media).”

“The coverage will be largely positive and will certainly energize Democrats and some other parts of their coalition at least in the short term,” Fabrizio suggested.

From there, he said polls will go against Trump in the near future, just as a fresh Reuters poll is now that shows Harris with a marginal lead over Trump.

“That means we will start to see public polling — particularly national public polls — where Harris is gaining on or even leading President Trump. Obviously, the situation we find ourselves in today is totally uncharted territory and has no modern historical parallel,” Fabrizio added.

He expects that just as Trump got a “bump” from last week’s Republican National Convention, Harris is bound for one of her own when Democrats convene.

“Given what has happened over the past couple of days and her impending VP choice, there is no question that Harris will get her bump earlier than the Democrat’s (SIC) Convention. And that bump is likely to start showing itself over the next few days and will last a while until the race settles back down,” Fabrizio predicted.

This communication follows one from top Trump advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles on Monday, that also was an effort to massage the narrative on the GOP candidate’s behalf.

“The liberal elite and deep state — sensing the American public’s disgust with their lawfare, and now in a desperate Hail Mary — have swapped out an incumbent President for the incumbent Vice President in a ploy to try and shake up the race.”