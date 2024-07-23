Top Donald Trump advisors claim Kamala Harris could be ‘worse’ than Joe Biden

Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles are being blunt when they assess presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
“The liberal elite and deep state — sensing the American public’s disgust with their lawfare, and now in a desperate Hail Mary — have swapped out an incumbent President for the incumbent Vice President in a ploy to try and shake up the race. The problem for the left and media elite? Kamala Harris is as bad, if not worse, than Joe Biden,” they wrote in a “state of play” memo Monday
They claim the campaign shows how “the left and deep state have pulled out all the stops in their maniacal attempts to retain power,” and in that context, this “is a new fight for American Independence.”
“The restoration of American Independence…starts today. This ‘War on Democracy’ — will be stopped by the man who took a bullet for Democracy,” the consultants add.
Meanwhile, the Harris campaign closed Monday by trumpeting historic fundraising: $81 million in the first 24 hours of the race, with 888,000 donations, 60% of whom are first time donors.
“The historic outpouring of support for Vice President Harris represents exactly the kind of grassroots energy and enthusiasm that wins elections. Already, we are seeing a broad and diverse coalition come together to support our critical work of talking to the voters that will decide this election. There is a groundswell behind Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump is terrified because he knows his divisive, unpopular agenda can’t stand up to the Vice President’s record and vision for the American people,” said Kevin Munoz on behalf of the campaign.
8 comments
Michael K
July 22, 2024 at 10:41 pm
Trump is the oldest major party-nominated candidate for president in US history.
He is the only twice-impeached presidential candidate in history.
He lost the popular vote. Twice.
He’s a convicted felon, found liable for sexual assault, and fraud.
Trump’s administration set a record for most indictments: 215.
(Obama and Biden administration indictments: 0)
Trump is the only US president who refused to accept the outcome of a free and fair election – and to continue to spread lies about his loss.
He is the only US president who refused to participate in the peaceful transfer of power.
Facts. Not opinions.
My Take
July 22, 2024 at 10:55 pm
Trump mentally is either part way demented or part way mad.
(As in hatter)
Willie Brown
July 22, 2024 at 10:57 pm
The spin man comes again. Kamala was / is a horrible VP. She failed at her tasking as The Border Czar. Many in her staff left as they complained she would not prep for meetings or speeches. She would show up and giggle. Isn’t that cute. But now 84 year old and senile Pelosi says she is the great black hope. Mind you we have already had a twice elected man of color in the White House. Of course anyone that questions her record and ability will be labeled a racist. Doesn’t matter, she is still not ready for Prime Time but you Demos are so desperate to maintain your power. Not sure senile Pelosi’s pick will carry you to the promised land
Michael K
July 22, 2024 at 11:13 pm
Miss Spoke persona #89.
My Take
July 22, 2024 at 11:30 pm
A slipshod successful prosecutor doesn’t jibe.
Frankie M.
July 22, 2024 at 10:50 pm
Oh no!! An even bigger threat to democracy than Donald Trump and/or the evil/sleepy criminal mastermind/octogenarian Joe Biden? I think I’ll take my chances.
Old Geezer
July 22, 2024 at 11:06 pm
The G0P will lose based on abortion now since with KH on the ticket it just went from being about Biden’s economy, wars, and Biden’s border to being about that. So we don’t get to hear about any other issue but abortion until November. Which is terrible because this distraction protects both parties from having to address other issues like people trying to keep a roof and a job and put food on the table and the terrible state of national debt and national security and endless wars. I don’t understand why the G0P has insisted on hammering on an issue that is guaranteed to destroy any chance for their party to ever be elected again. I have never understood this. If they ever were able to go back to low taxes, reduce the debt, keep government out of our lives, making government work for the people, stop the endless wars, and national security, they’d win by a landslide. But they keep throwing it away with both hands. I’ll never understand it. I thought the younger generations were beginning to grasp this but it seems too late now.
Michael K
July 22, 2024 at 11:12 pm
If you listened to the Vice President today, she indeed has a vision for America – she believes in America. She also rejects the “American carnage” dystopia peddled by Trump.
The bodily autonomy of women is just one issue that the Vice President intends to restore. And a lot of women agree. Let’s listen to women on this one.