Top Donald Trump advisors claim Kamala Harris could be ‘worse’ than Joe Biden

Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles are being blunt when they assess presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“The liberal elite and deep state — sensing the American public’s disgust with their lawfare, and now in a desperate Hail Mary — have swapped out an incumbent President for the incumbent Vice President in a ploy to try and shake up the race. The problem for the left and media elite? Kamala Harris is as bad, if not worse, than Joe Biden,” they wrote in a “state of play” memo Monday

They claim the campaign shows how “the left and deep state have pulled out all the stops in their maniacal attempts to retain power,” and in that context, this “is a new fight for American Independence.”

“The restoration of American Independence…starts today. This ‘War on Democracy’ — will be stopped by the man who took a bullet for Democracy,” the consultants add.

Meanwhile, the Harris campaign closed Monday by trumpeting historic fundraising: $81 million in the first 24 hours of the race, with 888,000 donations, 60% of whom are first time donors.

“The historic outpouring of support for Vice President Harris represents exactly the kind of grassroots energy and enthusiasm that wins elections. Already, we are seeing a broad and diverse coalition come together to support our critical work of talking to the voters that will decide this election. There is a groundswell behind Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump is terrified because he knows his divisive, unpopular agenda can’t stand up to the Vice President’s record and vision for the American people,” said Kevin Munoz on behalf of the campaign.