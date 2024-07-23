‘He wasn’t all there’: Ron DeSantis says he saw Joe Biden’s ‘rapid’ decline happening

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he could tell for years that Joe Biden “wasn’t all there” and was experiencing a “rapid decline,” based on crisis response interactions with the President.

During a segment on Fox News’ “Watters World,” Florida’s Governor discussed Biden’s “dementia” that he saw over the years.

“He’s come down to Florida after hurricanes and I could tell that he wasn’t all there and it’s gotten a lot worse in the last year, year and a half,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis and Biden interacted in the wake of 2021’s Surfside Building Collapse and 2022’s Hurricane Ian. But during response to 2023’s Hurricane Idalia, DeSantis did not meet with the President, focusing on another area of the state hit by the storm.

Nonetheless, DeSantis says the deterioration has been years in the making, evidenced by “just the interactions, how he would respond to different things.”

“Sometimes we’d have you know, like a roundtable, with some of the stakeholders after an event,” DeSantis related. “We had the Surfside tower collapse the first year of his presidency.”

“You know, you notice some things that are very odd, then you notice kind of how he’s handled the year after that when he came down for Hurricane Ian. It was just clear that this is a guy compared to when he was in the Senate or (was) Vice President that he had declined. And I think the decline, you know, this is not a linear decline, it’s rapid and the last year and a half I think has been really, really significant.”

DeSantis also spent time in the interview saying VP Harris was part of the “cover-up” of the President’s “senility,” and predicted that she may not be the Democratic nominee after all, just hours before California’s delegates put her over the top with pre-DNC commitments.

“Yes, she doesn’t have dementia, but I think she’s a lousy candidate. And I was surprised that how many Democrats rushed to endorse her. Remember their convention is not for another month. And so it wouldn’t surprise me if she faceplants over the next two weeks that you start to hear calls from those power brokers to maybe go in a different direction,” DeSantis said.

“We’ll see what happens. But the reality is, is she knew about Biden’s condition this whole time.”