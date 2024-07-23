Debra Tendrich adds endorsements from Palm Beach County Democratic Black Caucus, MEDPAC to HD 89 bid

Two more organizations are getting behind Debra Tendrich’s campaign for House District 89.

The Palm Beach County Democratic Black Caucus and Medical Doctors PAC of Palm Beach County (MEDPAC) are endorsing Tendrich over two others in the race.

She received the Black Caucus’ endorsement by a 15-3 vote among the group’s members this month, her campaign said.

MEDPAC also informed Tendrich this month that the group was supporting her through a letter from Palm Beach County Medical Society CEO Kelly Skidmore, a Democratic Representative from Boca Raton.

“Your commitment to public service is appreciated by the physicians of MEDPAC and the members of the Palm Beach Medical Society,” Skidmore wrote.

“We look forward to being a resource to you as you contemplate issues and policies that impact the patient community and physician profession.”

The letter included a written note from Skidmore saying MEDPAC would later send Tendrich a campaign contribution.

In a statement shared with Florida Politics, Tendrich thanked the two organizations for their endorsements, which join others from several unions, many retired public school teachers and close to 40 current and former elected officials.

“Their support is a powerful endorsement of our shared vision for a more just and equitable future,” she said. “I am committed to working tirelessly to advocate for policies that advance justice and healthcare to ensure the residents of District 89, and all Floridians, are safe, healthy, and prosperous.”

Tendrich, the founder and leader of the Eat Better Live Better nonprofit, is taking on lawyer Destinie Baker Sutton in a Democratic Primary. The winner will face Republican private school administrator Daniel Zapata, whom the district’s now term-limited Democratic Representative, David Silvers, defeated by less than 5 points in 2022.

Lately a toss-up district, HD 89 stretches east from Greenacres to Lake Worth Beach, north from Atlantis to Cloud Lake and contains Lake Clarke Shores and Palm Springs.

Its noteworthy landmarks include the Atlantis Country Club, Palm Beach County Park Airport, Palm Beach State College West Palm Beach Golf Course and the Trump International Golf Club.

The Primary is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.