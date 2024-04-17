‘An incredible advocate’: Debra Tendrich adds 17 more endorsers to HD 89 bid

Nonprofit executive Debra Tendrich’s campaign to take the open House District 89 seat representing an inland portion of Palm Beach County now has the backing of 17 more elected and community leaders.

Atop the list are Kissimmee Sen. Vic Torres, Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani and Wellington Rep. Katherine Waldron. All are fellow Democrats.

“I’m so excited to endorse my friend, Debra Tendrich,” Eskamani said.

“Not only is she an incredible advocate for public education, but she cares about the cost of living and wants to make it easier for every Floridian to reach their fullest potential. She’s going to defend your reproductive rights and equality for all. And as a fellow vegan, she cares about animal welfare. These issues and more are what she will champion if she gets to the Statehouse, so please join me in supporting her.”

Others elected leaders adding their support to Tendrich’s campaign include Palm Springs Council member Joni Brinkman, Port of Palm Beach Commissioner Dandre Poole, Lake Clarke Shores Council member Valentin Rodriguez, Lake Worth Commissioner Kim Stokes, Greenacres Council member John Tharp, Royal Palm Beach Council member Rich Valuntas and Ellen Baker of the North Palm Beach County Improvement District.

Lake Clarke Shores Police Chief Wes Smith, former Riverview Rep. Adam Hattersley, former Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Eric Jablin and former Boynton Beach Vice Mayor Christina Romelus endorsed Tendrich as well.

So did former Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus President Stephen Gaskill, educator and advocate Rick Hoye and Gary Lesser, managing partner of Lesser Lesser Landy & Smith PLLC.

Their nods join 20 others Tendrich secured by September, including ones from U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, Boca Raton Sen. Tina Polsky, two Palm Beach School Board members, the Hispanic Political Action Committee and several other city officials.

“I am proud of the nearly three dozen community leaders and organizations that have endorsed my candidacy for House District 89,” Tendrich said in a statement.

“I have earned their support through my years of commitment to the community, by showing up, building trust, and developing relationships. Most importantly, many of these endorsements come from leaders from within my district lines, along with other state Representatives that I will work with once I am elected.”

Tendrich, who ran for the Delray City Commission in 2020, is the founder and leader of the Eat Better Live Better nonprofit. She’s running to succeed Lake Clarke Shores Democratic Rep. David Silvers in HD 89 this November.

She faces lawyer Destinie Baker Sutton in a Democratic Primary. Sutton raised $42,000 between late January, when she entered the race, and March 31. Tendrich collected $21,000 since filing in July.

The winner will take on Republican private school administrator Daniel Zapata, who has amassed nearly $15,000 since launching his bid last March.

Lately a toss-up district, HD 89 stretches east from Greenacres to Lake Worth Beach, north from Atlantis to Cloud Lake and contains Lake Clarke Shores and Palm Springs.

Its noteworthy landmarks include the Atlantis Country Club, Palm Beach County Park Airport, Palm Beach State College West Palm Beach Golf Course and the Trump International Golf Club.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.