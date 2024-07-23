Ron DeSantis says cops can’t agree on how much weed a joint holds

Ron DeSantis is speaking against the citizen initiative that could legalize and expand recreational marijuana in a state with a long established medical program.

And in doing so, he is considering a matter he’s mulled before: How much cannabis can fit into a joint? And how many joints could be permitted if someone possesses 3 ounces of pot at a time? That amount will be permitted if voters approve the constitutional amendment in November.

“Some law enforcement have told me (regarding) 3 ounces (of cannabis) how many joints that is. Some say 40, some say 80,” the Governor told the Florida Sheriffs’ Association.

DeSantis has floated this concept before, and it seems law enforcement has an internal dispute as to whether a joint should hold 1 gram of cannabis, which is roughly what 80 joints from 3 ounces would suggest. If 3 ounces were made into 40 joints, that would create joints that are roughly 2 grams each.

DeSantis has issued similar warnings about potential pot legalization, but the number of joints he referenced has increased over time.

“I think you’re going to see people, you will be able to bring 20 joints to an elementary school. Is that really going to be good for the state of Florida? I don’t think so,” he said in June.

“It gives you a limitless constitutional right to possess and smoke. I think it’s up to like, what, 40 joints, is that the 3 ounces would be 40? More than that, 80 joints. Something like that,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said, urging the Republican Party of Florida to fight the ballot initiative during a breakfast meeting at Milwaukee’s Republican National Convention.

During his comments Tuesday in Orlando, the Governor also suggested again that some users of the state’s medical marijuana program abuse the process for maladies that shouldn’t qualify.

“I know not everyone is really in dire need medically. I mean, some people are in dire straits. Other people, you know, have like a back spasm and they go in and get a card or something like that,” DeSantis said.