John Morgan dishes on Kamala Harris ‘coronation’ to Laura Ingraham

Fox News viewers got an extended version of trial lawyer John Morgan’s case against the Democratic Party Monday night.

Morgan, who tweeted out “be careful what you wish for” when Democrats moved toward picking a nominee by acclamation, had plenty more to say on cable television.

“What I didn’t like was a coronation instead of a convention,” he told Laura Ingraham, airing criticisms of Kamala Harris going unchallenged for the nomination to replace Joe Biden on the 2024 ballot.

“I didn’t like the idea of two or three people picking the nominee because I believe a convention would have provided perhaps a stronger candidate or it would have made her stronger. That didn’t happen. And so I said, you know, I’m just going to take my money and go home, and guess what They’re going to raise plenty of money without me. They’re not going to need me one bit.”

Morgan also noted that once a former House Speaker backed Harris, the debate over an open process was moot.

“Once Pelosi endorsed her, that was the end of the convention because Pelosi had called for a mini convention that’s over. It’s Kamala Harris and they’re gonna live and die with her,” Morgan added.

Other candidates have a better shot, Morgan said, likening picking a candidate to picking a horse at a racetrack.

“I don’t believe she can win. Now, does that make me a bad person? They want to make me a bad person for saying that they want to say, ‘Oh my God, I don’t think she could win.’ I think a combination of Joe Manchin, Andy Beshear, Josh Shapiro, Mark Kelly. I got 1,000 different scenarios that I think make more sense to win.”

Morgan wasn’t done, however.

“I represent some people high up in the Trump organization for some cases. If they had to pick one person to run against out of the whole lot, they just pick one. I think it would be her.”