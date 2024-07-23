Sunburn – The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics – 7.23.24

Good Tuesday morning.

Unfortunately, I have to begin with a sad note.

Our condolences to Fred Karlinsky on the passing of his mom, Elsie “Ellie” Karlinsky, who died at 91 on Saturday, July 20. I’m told Ellie was a force of nature – we guess the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree! And we hear she was telling people what to do right down to her final days. Ellie is survived by preeminent lobbyist Fred Karlinsky (his wife Autumn and their children Spencer and Allie) and Lee Karlinsky (and his wife Mara and their children Neal and Liam).

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Karlinsky Family Scholarship at FSU Law or the Holocaust Documentation & Education Center.

When you’ve been fundraising for as long as Kevin Hofmann, your list of prospects become friends. After working with The Southern Group and the firm’s lobbyists for years, Hofmann is officially taking his talents and joining the firm.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to The Southern Group team,” said Paul Bradshaw, founder and Chair of The Southern Group. “For more than a decade, we’ve watched Kevin become a formidable force in fundraising at both the federal and state levels. His experience, expertise, and connections make him a perfect match for our firm.”

Hofmann’s fundraising career started at the federal level, working on the Romney for President campaign. As his career grew, he developed a niche for federal and state races, serving on a long list of major campaigns, including Marco Rubio for Senate, Rick Scott’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races, Ron DeSantis’ gubernatorial race, Michael Waltz for Congress, John Rutherford for Congress, and Byron Donalds for Congress.

“Kevin has proven himself as an influential force in Florida’s political scene and beyond,” said Chris Hagan, Managing Partner of The Southern Group’s Jacksonville office. “Whether he’s campaigning for a national candidate or a local sheriff’s race, Kevin has an innate ability to quickly build trust, a skill that will serve him well at The Southern Group.”

Kevin founded The Archmann Group in 2017 as a full-service political fundraising firm. The Archmann Group provides clients with donor research, introductions, relationship building, and event planning and management.

“Since 2018, Kevin has been an integral part of my team and used his network to help Floridians across the state. Kevin is principled, hardworking, and passionate about delivering results,” said Congressman Mike Waltz, a retired Green Beret serving Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

Before starting his own firm, Kevin served as the Finance Director of the Republican Party of Florida under Gov. Scott. In that role, Kevin developed and implemented a fundraising plan that generated millions for the Republican Party of Florida.

“I had the opportunity to work with Kevin when he was on my campaign team. He is a hardworking and dynamic individual,” said Scott. “He has strong relationships with people throughout the state and he cares so much about making Florida even better.”

Hofmann says his approach to fundraising is to keep it personal and be gracious. “I don’t look at it as selling. I seek to educate and build rapport. Connecting with people rather than being part of a faceless organization is key.”

National education management consultancy Strategos Group is bringing Sarah Katherine Massey aboard as its new Government Advocacy Manager.

“Sarah’s track record of effective advocacy and legislative acumen made her an exceptional addition to our advocacy practice. Sarah’s collaborative spirit and innovative approach further our mission of improving the lives of students,” said Strategos Group Managing Partner Adam Giery.

Massey has extensive experience in legislative and advocacy work – she began her career working in the Legislature, where she navigated the complexities of state governance and played a pivotal role under the leadership of Speaker-designate Danny Perez.

“I am excited to welcome Sarah Katherine Massey to the Strategos family. During her time as a legislative aide and at the Florida Chamber, I had the privilege of experiencing firsthand her astuteness, wit, and work ethic. She is a natural fit for our team, and I am so proud to have her join us,” said Tara Reid-Cherry, firm partner and head of Strategos’ Government Advocacy practice.

Massey is also experienced on the campaign trail. In the 2020 cycle, she managed Rep. Linda Chaney’s campaign, successfully flipping the once-blue seat to the Republicans. She further honed her expertise at the Florida Chamber of Commerce, where she led the pro-business group’s health care and education priorities.

Rep. Dana Trabulsy said she was “thrilled” for Massey, adding, “During her time at the Florida Chamber, I had the pleasure of working with her on early learning issues, so I know firsthand the dedication and tenacity she brings to the table. Determination and perseverance are hallmarks of successful advocacy, and Sarah embodies those attributes. I have no doubt she will continue to drive meaningful progress in her new role at Strategos Group.”

Republican Sam Greco is rolling out a new ad for his campaign to succeed House Speaker Paul Renner in House District 19.

The 30-second spot opens with a clip of DeSantis saying, referring to undocumented immigrants: “70% of the people they have interdicted said their ultimate destination is the state of Florida.”

Greco takes over from there: “With that, crime and drugs flow into Florida.” President Joe Biden ended his presidential campaign between the ads filming and air date, but Greco bashes him for doing “nothing” to ameliorate immigration issues.

“I joined the Navy to serve America, and I’m running for office to help save it. Let’s close the border, back the blue and eradicate fentanyl from our streets,” Greco says. “President Trump and Gov. DeSantis need a fighter who has their back. That’s exactly what I’ll do.”

The campaign said the ad will air on cable, broadcast and digital as part of a five-figure, district-wide buy.

A former JAG officer and current Navy reservist, Greco is the leading Republican candidate in HD 19, encompassing all of Flagler and a portion of St. Johns. He holds endorsements from Renner, Speaker Pro Tempore Chuck Clemons and Reps. Wyman Duggan, Bobby Payne and Cyndi Stevenson. Other endorsements include State Attorney R.J. Larizza and the state’s two major police associations.

Greco will face Darryl Boyer in the Aug. 20 Primary. As of July 12, Greco held a six-figure fundraising advantage, with approximately $190,000 raised to Boyer’s $70,000. Those totals include $20,000 in candidate loans for Greco and $10,000 for Boyer.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

–@BW_Jones: This will be the first Presidential election since 1976 to not have a Biden, Bush, or Clinton on the ticket.

–@RealDonaldTrump: The Democrats pick a candidate, Crooked Joe Biden, he loses the Debate badly, then panics, and makes mistake after mistake, is told he can’t win, and decide they will pick another candidate, probably Harris. They stole the race from Biden after he won it in the Primaries – A First! These people are the real THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!

–@EmilyNussbaum: At a party the other night, someone suggested that the origin of Trump’s weird, seemingly random riffs on Hannibal Lecter might be the result of him confusing the two meanings of ASYLUM. Sounds bananas but also, makes more sense than anything else!

–@RepCarlos: I was on that roof, the roof that the director said was really, really dangerous for Secret Service and other personnel to be on. I’m 70 years old. There’s nothing unsafe about that.

–@JimRosicaFL: Another dispatch from the departure lounge: Weesam Khoury, deputy chief of staff @HealthyFla leaving to become AVP for Comms/External Affairs at Health Care District of Palm Beach.

– DAYS UNTIL –

–TOP STORY –

“Nikki Fried, most Florida Democratic delegates, commit to Kamala Harris ahead of DNC” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – “Vice President Harris has visited Florida more than 10 times since taking office,” Fried said on a press call. “She cares about Floridians and has served as a leading voice in the fight to take back our reproductive rights and hold Republicans accountable for whitewashing our history and attacking our communities.”

Fried and other leaders discussed the state of the race a day after Biden announced he would not seek re-election. Florida delegates and Democratic members of Florida’s congressional delegation met on Sunday evening to discuss the race, and Harris emerged as the wide consensus choice.

“While the state of this race has changed, our mission has not: beat Donald Trump,” Fried said. “Vice President Kamala Harris is the woman for the job.”

Party officials said all eight Democrats serving Florida in Congress and the vast majority of Florida delegations support Harris. Harris needs the support of 1,986 delegates to win the nomination on the first ballot. No other candidates have publicly announced they will run.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Co-Chair of Florida’s congressional delegation, teared up on the call while discussing her admiration of Biden. However, she said this was Harris’ moment to lead the party.

“Vice President Harris made history once as the first woman of color and first woman Vice President. Now she’ll do it again as President,” Wasserman Schultz said. “She’s 1-0 against Trump; I have no doubt she can beat this con man again.”

–2024 – PRESIDENTIAL –

“Harris kicks off campaign with historic fundraising windfall” via Scott Bland and Joe Murphy of NBC News – Sunday’s political drama paid off for Harris in one of the biggest fundraising windfalls in history. Harris’ presidential campaign, which she took over yesterday as Biden dropped out of the 2024 race, announced that it brought in $81 million in the first 24 hours – an eye-popping sum that easily dwarfed anything the Biden-Harris campaign had raised in a single day this election cycle. Much of the giving was driven by online donors contributing via ActBlue, the digital fundraising platform favored by the Democratic Party.

–“Top Harris fundraisers say ticket change supercharged enthusiasm – and could change Florida’s state of play” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

Happening today – Harris will travel to the Milwaukee area for a campaign event. RSVP here for time and location details.

“Nancy Pelosi endorses Harris as Democratic nominee” via Andrew Solender of Axios – The Speaker Emerita helps solidify an emerging consensus around Harris as the clear front-runner to replace Biden at the top of the ticket. Pelosi said in a statement that she endorses her fellow Californian with “immense pride and limitless optimism for our country’s future,” adding that her “enthusiastic support … is official, personal and political.” “Officially, I have seen Kamala Harris’s strength and courage as a champion for working families, notably fighting for a woman’s right to choose. Personally, I have known Kamala Harris for decades as rooted in strong values, faith and a commitment to public service,” she said.

“Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear won’t run, endorses Harris” via Shia Kapos of POLITICO – “The Vice President is smart and strong, which will make her a good President,” he said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday morning. “The contrast between her and those running on the other side couldn’t be clearer.” Earlier Monday, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he wouldn’t run, quickly ending a 12-hour boomlet of speculation that the Democrat-turned-independent would switch his party registration back to seek the presidency. Manchin did not endorse Harris. Beshear hedged on whether he wanted to be considered as a potential running mate for Harris. “If somebody calls you on that, what you do is at least listen,” said Beshear, adding he likes his job as Governor. “I want the American people to know what Kentucky is and what they look like. Because let me just tell you that JD Vance ain’t from here.”

“This is exactly what the Donald Trump team feared” via Tim Alberta of The Atlantic – On the evening of Super Tuesday, March 5, shortly before Trump effectively ended the Republican Primary and earned a General Election rematch with Biden, I asked the co-managers of Trump’s presidential campaign what they feared most about Biden. “Honestly, it’s less him,” Chris LaCivita told me. “And more –” “Institutional Democrats,” Susie Wiles said, finishing her partner’s thought. It was a revealing exchange and a theme we would revisit frequently. The Democratic Party, Wiles and LaCivita would tell me in conversations over the coming months, was a machine – well organized and well-financed, with a record of support from the low-propensity voters who turn out every four years in presidential contests.

“JD Vance criticizes Harris in first solo campaign stop as Trump’s running mate” via Michael C. Bender of The New York Times – In Vance’s first solo appearance as the Republican vice presidential nominee, the Ohio Senator questioned Harris’ appreciation for the United States and chastised her fellow Democrats, who he accused of supporting Biden “until he became political dead weight.” “If you want to lead this country, you should feel grateful for it; you should feel a sense of gratitude,” Vance said. “And I never hear that gratitude coming through when I listen to Kamala Harris.” Vance’s remarks in southwest Ohio were made during the first official campaign event for either party’s presidential ticket since Biden announced that he would not seek a second term.

–“Poll: Trump holds marginal lead over Harris in Dem stronghold New Hampshire” via A.G. Gancarski in the New York Post

“In Silicon Valley, where Trump made inroads, Democrats are now invigorated” via Erin Griffith of The New York Times – Even though Democrats had long been a dominant force in Silicon Valley, some were unenthusiastic about supporting Biden, who was unpopular in the tech industry. They wanted to see if Biden could change the narrative around his struggling campaign. And those who were vocal in their support – such as the tech investor Reid Hoffman – faced attacks. But that reluctance to speak up changed when Biden announced he would drop out of the presidential race, paving the way for a new Democratic ticket. Across the tech industry, the floodgates immediately reopened. The rejuvenation could blunt the momentum of pro-Trump conservatives in Silicon Valley and entice more wealthy tech executives to throw their support – and money – behind the Democratic ticket.

“GOP eyes legal challenges as Harris assumes control of Joe Biden’s war chest” via Maeve Reston of The Washington Post – As Biden bowed out of the presidential race and endorsed Harris to be the Democratic Party’s nominee, he immediately dashed off a social media post asking his backers to show their support by giving to the Biden-Harris campaign committee. “If you’re with us, donate to her campaign here,” he wrote, posting a link to an ActBlue page accepting contributions for the Biden for President campaign. But as Biden tries to hand over the committee’s millions in remaining cash to Harris, Republican lawyers and operatives say, “Not so fast.”

– 2024 – FLORIDA –

“‘Vacuous, liberal, unaccomplished’: Ron DeSantis rips Harris, says voters won’t buy media’s ‘manufactured narrative’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – “After pushing Joe Biden out, it was predictable that corporate media would provide hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of glowing coverage to his replacement. They are trying to do that with Kamala, but it won’t work – she is too vacuous, too liberal, and too unaccomplished for the voters to buy the manufactured narrative,” DeSantis posted to X. This is the second time in as many days that DeSantis denounced the Democratic switcheroo atop the ticket. “Kamala Harris was complicit in a massive cover-up to hide and deny the fact that Joe Biden was not capable of discharging the duties of the office. She also was the border czar during the worst border crisis in American history. Democrats are just rearranging the deck chairs,” DeSantis posted Sunday after news that Biden wouldn’t run for a second term broke.

“Fentrice Driskell sees meaning for all Black women if Harris becomes Democratic nominee” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Driskell said it’s personally important to her to see Democrats rally around Harris for President. More importantly, she sees groundwork that could produce America’s first female President and a woman of color to boot. “Black women are often commended for being the backbone of the Democratic Party, so the potential of the Democratic nominee to be a Black woman is especially meaningful to me,” she said. Politically, she sees a potential Harris candidacy energizing significant blocs of voters who could be important to victory in the Fall; Black, female, and Asian Americans all can see themselves in Harris, a half-Indian American/half-African American, as a nominee. “It definitely opens up possibilities in Florida and maybe even North Carolina. Maybe Georgia starts to look different,” she said.

“Abortion is on the Florida ballot. Democrats say they want Harris involved” via Alexandra Glorioso of the Miami Herald – Now that Harris is looking more and more likely to get the Democratic nomination for President, the campaign for Florida’s abortion rights ballot initiative is coming into sharper focus. Harris has been the White House’s leading voice in messaging on abortion, often laying the blame for the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade with Trump. And while Florida Democrats have sought to make the issue nonpartisan, they still want Harris to lean into that message. “She’s very clear about which party will protect this freedom,” Democratic Leader Driskell of Tampa told the Herald/Times, adding that Florida Democrats’ language has been in “lockstep.”

“Florida court dismisses state’s ‘moot’ appeal on abortion amendment’s financial impact” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat – Calling it “moot,” a three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal unanimously dismissed the state’s appeal challenging a 2023 circuit court’s opinion on the state’s abortion ballot question, which will appear on the November ballot as Amendment 4. The court tossed the appeal after the state’s Financial Impact Estimating Conference made final new language for the state constitutional amendment. “We decline to exercise our jurisdiction to decide a moot question,” the opinion said, adding that the appellees, Floridians Protecting Freedom, can raise new claims about the latest financial impact statement in a new case. The appellants, the FIEC and the Secretary of State Cord Byrd can “again raise their arguments concerning the circuit court’s lack of jurisdiction in a case where there is an actual controversy presented,” the opinion said.

– 2024 – DOWN-BALLOT –

“Mike Haridopolos raises nearly $1M in first fundraising period in CD 8 race” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Since launching his surprise candidacy to succeed U.S. Rep. Bill Posey, Space Coast Republican Haridopolos has raised more than $980,000. After spending nearly $222,000 letting the world know he was running, the former Florida Senate President still closed the second quarter with more than $758,000 in the bank. By contrast, two other Republicans have raised a collective $423,000. Most of that came from when they intended to challenge Posey in the Primary. But John Hearton wrapped June with barely $52,000 in the bank, while Joe Babits closed the period with just over $41,000. While that’s more than chump change, both candidates’ war chests are now dwarfed by Haridopolos’. And that’s before considering the super PAC already airing ads promoting Haridopolos’ candidacy.

“Rick Scott puts political force behind Tom Leek in SD 7 GOP Primary” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – State Senate candidate Leek has picked up support from one of Florida’s longest-serving statewide leaders. “State Rep. Tom Leek has demonstrated strong conservative leadership through his service in the Florida House,” said U.S. Sen. Scott, a Naples Republican. “I am pleased to endorse his candidacy and support his campaign as he seeks to continue his work in the Florida Senate.” Currently, Leek is in a Republican Primary against former St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar and former professional wrestler Gerry James, who previously challenged retiring state Sen. Travis Hutson. The district leans heavily Republican. More than 69% of voters there backed DeSantis’ re-election in 2022 and almost 60% supported Trump over Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election.

–2024 – DOWN-BALLOT 2 –

“Paul Renner lauds Fabián Basabe as ‘strong defender’ of Israel, Jewish people in re-election endorsement” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – While House Speaker Renner may be leaving the chamber later this year, he wants Miami Beach Rep. Basabe still serving there after he’s gone. Renner is endorsing Basabe for re-election, siding with the first-term lawmaker over a Republican Primary challenger and two others running to supplant him in House District 106. Central to his support, Renner said, is Basabe’s dedication to serving the Jewish people and backing Israel, the only Jewish-majority nation in existence. “Representing one of the largest Jewish populations in the nation, Fabián Basabe has been a strong defender of Israel and the Jewish people in our state,” Renner said in a statement.

Chad Johnson snags police union endorsement – House District 22 candidate Johnson picked up an endorsement from the Florida Fraternal Order of Police, representing more than 24,000 law enforcement officers in the state. “As we approach the 2024 Elections, we are aware that strong leaders are needed to lead Florida to a prosperous and safe future. We need leaders who are dedicated to serving their constituents and protecting the citizens in their community. Chad Johnson is the choice of the men and women in FOP District Two,” Florida FOP President Steve Zona said. Johnson is one of three Republicans competing for the North Central Florida seat currently held by term-limited Rep. Chuck Clemons.

Realtors back Jose Alvarez for HD 46 – The Florida Realtors PAC is endorsing Democrat Alvarez in the race for House District 46. “As a former Mayor and City Commissioner in Kissimmee, as well as a longtime Realtor serving the Osceola County area, you would be hard-pressed to find another candidate who knows the needs of the citizens of HD 46 better than Jose,” said Jarrod Lowe, the PAC trustees Chair. “Throughout his career in both politics and real estate, he has demonstrated leadership and integrity while fighting for the rights of the citizens and clients he serves. He will be an exceptional representative for HD 46.” Alvarez is one of four Democrats running in the Osceola County-based district.

“Meg Weinberger adds $54K to HD 94 war chest with boost from Treasurer’s other PC” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – Republican Weinberger raised another $54,000 between June 1 and July 12 to fund her campaign for House District 94. Most of it came from one source: a political committee (PC) called Serious Conservatives run by William Stafford Jones, a State Committee member and former Chair of the Alachua Republican Party who also runs Weinberger’s PC and dozens of others the Division of Elections lists as currently active. Serious Conservatives gave Weinberger $50,000 on July 9. Six days before, the PC received $50,000 from the Florida Jobs Alliance, another Jones-run account.

“DeSantis cancels news conference in St. Petersburg” via Nicholas Karsen of WINK News – DeSantis has canceled a news conference he was set to hold in St. Petersburg. The news conference had been scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Petersburg College. Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. was slated to join him. The cancellation announcement came 15 minutes before the conference was supposed to begin.

“Snubbed Medicaid plan sues state in Leon County court” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics – After having its administrative challenge tossed by the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), a Medicaid-managed long-term care provider is asking a Leon County circuit court to intervene and prevent the state from moving ahead with new multiyear contracts. Attorneys for ImagineCare filed a lawsuit last week seeking a temporary injunction banning AHCA and its Secretary, Jason Weida, from moving ahead with the new Medicaid managed care contracts until its (and others) underlying administrative complaint has been resolved.

Citizens rate-hike hearing set for August – The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation will hold an Aug. 1 hearing on a rate-hike proposal approved by the Citizen’s Property Insurance Board of Governors last month. The proposal would increase rates for multi-peril insurance by about 14% on average – 13.5% for homes and 14.2% for condos. OIR must approve the proposal before it goes into effect and has the authority to demand changes. The hearing will begin at 1 p.m. in the Knott Building.

“Law firm study lists worst 20 Florida counties for drunken driving” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics – A new study by Tallahassee-based law firm Fasig Brooks ranks the worst counties for vehicle accidents involving impaired drivers in Florida, and those at the top of the ranking are largely rural or lesser-populated counties. The study, compiling data from the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, found that Bay County in the Florida Panhandle, home to Panama City, is ranked the worst county in Florida for accidents involving impaired motorists. In 2023, there were 71 crashes for every 100,000 people in Bay County that involved alcohol. The wrecks caused 41 injuries and two fatalities in Bay County.

– D. C. MATTERS –

“Scott to file for 25th Amendment against Biden” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice – Florida Republican U.S. Sen. Scott announced over the weekend that he plans to file a resolution urging the Cabinet to remove Biden from office via the 25th Amendment. Biden dropped out of the race after pressure from top Democrats, donors and bleak poll numbers nationwide. “Joe Biden shouldn’t be running our country if he can’t run for re-election,” Scott said. “This week, I’ll be introducing a resolution to urge the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment. Biden is not capable of fulfilling the requirements of the job, and that poses a threat to our national security.”

“Secret Service chief pummeled by lawmakers who called for her resignation” via Luke Broadwater of The New York Times – The leaders of the House Oversight Committee called on the Secret Service Director, Kimberly Cheatle, to resign after her testimony in which she repeatedly refused to answer specific questions about the security failures that led to an assassination attempt of Trump. U.S. Reps. James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky serving as Committee Chair, and Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the panel, joined several Committee members in demanding Cheatle’s resignation. Cheatle, appearing before the Committee for more than four hours, called the shooting at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, her agency’s “most significant operational failure” in decades.

“As Jared Moskowitz demands Secret Service chief’s ouster, he cites Stoneman Douglas aftermath” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel – During his turn to ask questions at Monday’s House Oversight Committee Hearing, Moskowitz excoriated Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle – and told her she should resign or be fired by Biden. The Congressman compared it to the way then-Broward Sheriff Scott Israel handled the 2018 Stoneman Douglas massacre, in which 17 people were killed and 17 injured. “The school resource officer, a police officer, did not run into the building,” Moskowitz said at the hearing. “He hid in the stairwell while the shooter was in the building. He stayed outside. Never helped. He also directed other officers who showed up on the scene not to go into the building. When it was determined that the failures in response and training, and that the sheriff fired nobody in his agency, Gov. DeSantis then removed that sheriff. I supported the removal.”

– LOCAL: S. FL –

“Spokesperson apologizes for sharing Francis Suarez’s Trump endorsement to City of Miami Instagram account” via Tom Finkel of the Miami New Times – Earlier this afternoon, we thought we might be hallucinating when we saw – and subsequently un-saw – that Miami Mayor (and, albeit briefly, unsuccessful 2024 presidential candidate) Suarez had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to bid a blistering farewell to Biden and plump for Trump. Hallucinating, because the Mayor’s mouthy statement had almost instantly been deleted. As in – poof! In the meantime, Suarez reposted the same statement to his Instagram, X, and Facebook accounts, presumably for official posterity. City of Miami spokesperson Kenia Fallat personally apologized for sharing the Mayor’s post to the city’s Instagram account. “Unfortunately, I inadvertently re-shared the post and want to sincerely apologize for any confusion. Please know that this was a mistake,” Fallat wrote.

“Humane Society PAC endorses Daniella Levine Cava for re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – The Humane Society Legislative Fund, whose focus is to “Get Political for Animals,” said Levine Cava’s work protecting the welfare of South Florida’s furry and not-so-furry non-human friends earned its support for her. “Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has demonstrated an exceptional dedication to promoting policies and initiatives to better the lives of animals in Miami-Dade,” Human Society Legislative Fund Political Director Brad Pyle said in a statement. Levine Cava, Miami-Dade’s first woman Mayor and the first Jewish person to hold the job, said in a statement that she is honored to receive the Humane Society Legislative Fund’s endorsement, which joins many others from nonprofits, advocacy groups, unions and elected officials at all levels of government.

“With months to go, race for Sheriff already most expensive in St. Lucie County history” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers – With a month still to go until the Republican Primary and nearly four months until the November General Election, the hotly contested race for Sheriff has already become the most expensive local campaign in county history. In fact, the campaign of current interim Port St. Lucie Police Chief Richard Del Toro has, on its own, spent more money than was spent total by all candidates for any other race ever run in St. Lucie County. In total, when all active candidates and affiliated political committees are added together, over $1.15 million has been raised by qualifying candidates in this campaign, with more than $772,700 having been spent so far.

“West Palm Beach City Hall evacuated after cocaine found on carpet of Council chamber” via Wayne Washington of the Palm Beach Post – West Palm Beach City Hall was briefly evacuated after a white substance that tested positive as cocaine was found on the carpet of the Council chamber. Two sources familiar with the situation said a trespasser may have left the cocaine. It is not clear if the trespasser was detained. The building at 401 Clematis Street was surrounded by fire responders, including a HAZMAT truck, police and fire units and an ambulance. The department was notified about the white substance and the building was cleared. The substance was tested and came back positive for cocaine.

“Who is running for School Board in Jupiter? A look at the candidates and their finances” via Katherine Kokal of the Palm Beach Post – Three candidates are vying for the School Board seat representing Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens and the surrounding areas after incumbent Barbara McQuinn announced earlier this year that she won’t seek re-election. Candidates Matthew Jay Lane, Page Lewis, and Francesca Wernisch vary in their experiences with elected office and how they hope to support students. Three of seven School Board seats were up for grabs this year, representing Districts 1, 2 and 5. Virginia Savietto has clinched the District 2 seat, which Alexandria Ayala vacated after Savietto was the only candidate to qualify in that race. The District 1 seat is being vacated by McQuinn, who was elected to the Board in 2016.

“Miami-Dade State Attorney wants two public defenders removed for alleged witness tampering” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald – The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has told prosecutors that a pair of public defenders are under investigation for possible witness tampering and has asked the court to remove the duo from a 2020 murder case for trying to intimidate a key witness from testifying. The motion, filed in Miami-Dade Circuit Court last month, came less than a week after the Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office tried unsuccessfully to remove state prosecutor Shawn Abuhoff from the same case for allegedly trying to intimidate the same witness. Prosecutors now claim the attorneys defending the alleged murderer hired a private investigator who tried to rattle the state’s key witness by impersonating a police officer and calling her a “rat.”

“Ethics Commission finds Doral Council member exploited her position to benefit side gig” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald – A Doral Council member used her position to encourage business owners in the city to join a chamber of commerce where she was employed while discrediting a competitor, the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust concluded. According to a complaint filed on Feb. 5, Council member Digna Cabral, who was Vice Mayor when the alleged incident occurred two years ago, used the city of Doral seal and city staff time and office supplies to discredit the Doral Chamber of Commerce, a competitor of CAMACOL Doral, where she served as chief executive officer. Cabral, 47, served as CEO of CAMACOL Doral from June 2022 to November 2023 on a voluntary, unpaid basis while also serving as a Doral Council member.

– LOCAL: C. FL –

“Visit Orlando an issue in Orange County Commission District 3 race” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel – The Primary for Orange County Commission District 3, an area smack in the county’s midsection, pits incumbent Mayra Uribe against a former occupant of the seat, Linda Stewart, and a first-time candidate for the job, Gus Martinez. Uribe, 50, first elected in 2018, and former Commissioner Stewart, 75, who served in the post from 2002 to 2010 and spent the last eight years in the Florida Senate, are the contest’s headliners. Both are more familiar to voters and have healthy campaign funds. Uribe has raised over $200,000, while Stewart has about $170,000 between a campaign account and Citizens For Florida, a political action committee she chairs.

“From homeless to Osceola Commission hopeful, Disvany Martinez aims to oust District 1’s Peggy Choudhry” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel – At 28, he became homeless. Now at 40, political newcomer Martinez is vying to unseat Commissioner Choudhry in Osceola County’s District 1. And he’s running on a campaign to change how the county handles its growing unhoused population. Martinez, a native of Cuba, slept on the hot sidewalks of Miami over 20 years ago after he became homeless. He said he lived on the streets of the city for a year before he was able to get a new job and back on his feet. But Martinez, an entrepreneur with a landscaping and consulting company, is trailing behind Choudhry, who’s held the seat since 2016.

“Seminole looks to get rid of state tax exemptions for affordable housing” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel – Seminole County is poised to become the latest local government to deny large tax cuts to apartment owners who designate a certain number of units as affordable housing to lessen their tax burden under a new Florida housing law. “It’s helping developers and apartment owners make more money. But it’s not doing anything for the renters and those struggling to pay their rent,” Commissioner Lee Constantine said regarding the property tax exemptions – as high as 75% – under the state’s so-called Live Local Act. “When (apartment owners) don’t pay 75% of their taxes, then who ends up paying for those? We do,” Constantine said.

“Brevard Commission to consider asking voters to renew Indian River Lagoon sales tax” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today – Are you willing to keep paying a half-cent sales tax for another decade to continue cleaning up the Indian River Lagoon? On Tuesday, the Brevard County Commission will consider draft referendum language to put that question on the Nov. 5 ballot. A “yes” vote would renew the tax for another decade. The proposed ballot language is slightly different from the 2016 tax that voters approved and is now dubbed the “Save Our Indian River Lagoon Infrastructure Sales Surtax.” That tax doesn’t expire until 2026, but advocates are pushing for a 10-year extension now to ensure no funding interruption for ongoing cleanup efforts.

“Former County Commissioner avoids tax fraud charge after statute of limitations runs out” via Eric Rogers of Florida Today – Former County Commissioner Bryan Lober evaded tax fraud charges stemming from an investigation into his use of his county-issued charge card during the COVID pandemic after the statute of limitations on the alleged crime ran out earlier this year, the State Attorney’s Office said. Prosecutors declined to file two additional potential felony charges stemming from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement probe due to lack of evidence, they said. The announcement brings to a close an investigation nearly two years in the making, which began in November 2022 after irregularities in Lober’s office were discovered during a countywide audit led by Brevard County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller Rachel Sadoff.

“Some Polk Democrats draw optimism from prospect of Harris replacing Biden” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger – One day after Biden shelved his re-election campaign, Democrats in Polk County conveyed a range of responses: shock that he dropped, irritation that he waited so long and, in general, relief. Biden, 81, heeded mounting calls to yield to a younger Democratic candidate following a dismal debate that intensified questions about his age and capacity to serve for another four-year term. Biden, the oldest President in U.S. history, quickly endorsed Harris as the Democratic candidate best suited to rebuff Trump. The Democratic Party of Florida is also endorsing Harris.



– LOCAL: TB –

“Taylor Walls joins political spotlight after apparent Trump-style gesture” via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times – Rays shortstop Walls said he was just sharing an “inside joke” celebration with his teammates Sunday when he thrust himself into the political world and viral internet fame. During Sunday’s win over the Yankees, Walls got to second base on a double and did a Trump-inspired gesture as he looked to the Rays dugout, pumping his fist and saying, “Fight, fight.” A video of Walls’ gesture posted to the X social media platform had nearly 15 million views by late Monday afternoon. Walls said that he was not making a political statement but acknowledging the inspiration Trump provided in how he responded to the shooting and that given the unexpected amount of attention it drew, he “probably won’t” do it again.

“Top employee at The Directed Benefits Foundation reaches deal over $142M in benefits for the disabled” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics – Karen Fisher, one of the named defendants in a lawsuit filed last month over $142 million in missing benefits for disabled people, has reached an agreement with the Attorney General’s Office requiring her to fully cooperate with the Office’s ongoing investigation into the organization. The final judgment against Fisher levies a $10,000 fine but suspends that amount due to her ongoing cooperation with investigators and adherence to terms in the judgment. While the judgment “does not constitute an admission of liability,” Fisher “admits and stipulates that all trust beneficiaries of Tampa-based The Directed Benefits Foundation, Inc. are injured purchasers of Defendants’ trust administration services,” according to a copy of the final judgment filed last week.

“Tensions mark Hillsborough public defender campaigns” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times – Julianne Holt, who has held the seat since 1993, plans to retire. As the two Democrats trudge toward an August election open to all Hillsborough County voters, theirs is a low-key yet bitter political battle. Rocky Brancato is Holt’s director of operations, effectively the second-in-command, who has been with the office for two decades. He has her endorsement and the support of other elected leaders, but he trails Lisa McLean in fundraising. McLean is a private defense lawyer and a 34-year veteran of Tampa’s legal scene, with experience as a prosecutor and public defender. She has drawn broad support from the legal community, including two retired chief judges, with a campaign promising change. On the campaign trail, things have gotten testy.

– LOCAL: N. FL –

“Donna Adelson back in court as her trial in Dan Markel’s murder nears” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat –Adelson was back in court Monday – remotely by video – for a case management hearing in the upcoming trial for her alleged part in the murder of Markel. Her attorneys, Dan Rashbaum of Miami and Robert “Alex” Morris of Tallahassee said they plan to file a motion to preclude certain police testimony and to move the trial in the Leon County Courthouse from the currently scheduled courtroom, 3G to a new courtroom, 3B. Courtroom 3G was where her son, Charlie Adelson, was tried and convicted for his role in Markel’s death. “We have a variety of reasons why we think that courtroom will afford our client better due process than in this courtroom,” Rashbaum told the judge. No further details about the reasoning behind either motion were shared in open court before they were filed.

“Have you met the candidates yet? Another opportunity coming up Aug. 8 for Okaloosa voters” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News – If you haven’t met these candidates yet, a community in Shalimar is offering another chance before the Primaries. The Poquito Bayou Community Association will hold a Meet the Candidates Night on Aug. 8, at the Bob Hope Village Community Ballroom at 30 Holly Ave., Shalimar. The event begins promptly at 6:15 p.m., with candidates offering their remarks from 7 to 9 p.m. Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux will present a brief update on voting administration and security before the forum. Since the Bob Hope Village is a gated community, the PBCA has arranged for the Holly Avenue gate to open for one hour at 6 p.m.

“‘Integrity’ concerns stop Navarre incorporation referendum before it starts” via Kevin Robinson of the Pensacola News Journal – An effort to launch a straw poll gauging citizens’ support for creating an incorporated city of Navarre crashed and burned during a heated Santa Rosa County Commission meeting. At the request of the pro-incorporation citizen organization Preserve Navarre, Rep. Joel Rudman asked Commissioners to place a non-binding referendum on the Nov. 5 ballot allowing citizens to incorporate Navarre. Rudman said if enough citizens supported the measure, he would take the next step of bringing it to the Legislature. While Commissioners Ray Eddington and Kerry Smith expressed a willingness to move forward with the referendum during a meeting on Monday, the idea received pushback from the rest of the Board. The resistance from his peers prompted Eddington, who represents the Navarre area, to declare the issue “over” and scrap plans for further consideration of the referendum.

– LOCAL: SW FL –

“Joe Gruters, Fiona McFarland endorse Sarah Lodge in Sarasota Hospital Board race” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Sen. Gruters and Rep. McFarland, both Sarasota Republicans, are endorsing Lodge for re-election to her Central District Seat 1 post on the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board. “Sarah’s dedication to ensuring those in our community receive the best possible medical care is unmatched,” Gruters said. “She has a proven track record of delivering results for Sarasota County and has my full endorsement.” A news release announcing the endorsements called the lawmakers “conservative stalwarts.” Gruters, Florida’s Republican National Committee member, gave one of the first televised speeches at this year’s Republican National Convention earlier this week. He’s a close ally of Trump and served as Florida Co-Chair for Trump’s successful 2016 campaign. McFarland, meanwhile, spoke at CPAC in 2021 and has earned the endorsement from the American Conservative Union in the past. She praised Lodge’s tenure as Chair of the Hospital Board.

“Sarasota School Board elections: Tom Edwards, Greg Wood and Thomas Babicz face off for District 3 seat” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune – In the most contended School Board seat up for election in Sarasota this August, three candidates with vastly different backgrounds and experiences are all vying to represent District 3 on the Sarasota School Board. Edwards, the incumbent Board member, faces Wood, a father of three and a former nonprofit executive, and Babicz, a retired IT professional who immigrated to New Jersey from Poland to escape communism. If Wood or Babicz wins, the ideological makeup of the Board could flip to a 5-0 conservative majority. Such a flip would contrast the 3-2 liberal majority from just a few years ago under Jane Goodwin, Shirley Brown and Edwards.

–“DeSantis endorses Karen Rose in Sarasota School Board re-election bid” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune

“FEMA relents: Lee County homeowners to keep National Flood Insurance Program discount” via Kate Cimini of the Fort Myers News-Press – After months of worry that Lee County and most municipalities contained within its borders had lost their flood insurance discount after their flood plain management ratings were adjusted downward, homeowners can breathe a sigh of relief: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has relented. The loss of the 25% discount for the National Flood Insurance Program has been restored to Lee homeowners as the government agency opens a pathway for Lee County and several municipalities to improve flood plain management, among other issues. The Class Rating System is a voluntary federal program that recognizes and encourages community flood plain management activities exceeding the minimum National Flood Insurance Plan standards by providing incentive premium discounts.

“Ordered by Florida to clean up its act, Fort Myers works to fix its water pollution problem” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Fort Myers News-Press – With swelling demand straining its antique wastewater infrastructure, it’s no wonder Fort Myers has water pollution problems. Fecal bacteria in its creeks, fountains “of raw sewage,” dirty construction runoff and dangerous spills have plagued the city for years. It can be a big problem. Beyond the ick factor, the bacteria “can be an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage,” according to the state health department. “If they are present in high concentrations in recreational waters and are ingested while swimming or enter the skin through a cut or sore, they may cause human disease, infections or rashes.”

– TOP OPINION –

“Regime change in America?” via Andrew Sullivan of The Weekly Dish – If you believe, as I do, that history is made by both structural change and pure, random chance, then that bullet’s trajectory, and Trump’s subtle shift of his head, is up there with Gavrilo Princip’s but in reverse. The shooter missed, thank God. I shudder to think where we would be now if the bullet had blown Trump’s head apart – as it was right on target to do. We would be in a near civil war.

The assassination attempt cemented the image of Trump as conservative victim. And in a truly surreal way, the near-death experience will have deepened the Christian nationalism that has proven so potent these past few years. What greater symbol of the intervention of the Holy Spirit than that bullet’s trajectory! And Trump’s iconic response – that impossible-to-contrive photo of his fist raised, face bloodied – is an instant Jacksonian legend.

What makes this narrative feel like something deeper than a mere looming Electoral College landslide is that, simultaneously, the entire liberal establishment seems to be imploding.

Is this election over? Probably – as I’ve thought for a while now. Is the liberal regime that has governed both party elites since the Second World War also over? Probably as well. But insofar as that represents a response to truly changed circumstances, and the evident failures of neoliberalism, that’s not so bad. A largely unified, uniparty blob in D.C. needed disruption. Trump disrupted. Now, Trumpism may have a chance to prove itself in government … or not.

Can the Democrats respond with the skill, poise and energy required? If Biden goes, and an open convention can showcase newer, younger talent, there’s still a chance. But it will take nerve to seize it.

– OPINIONS –

“Biden gone, Democrats rally around worst possible candidate” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner – It wasn’t really a surprise that Biden announced he will no longer be a candidate for a second term. What was a surprise was the speed with which the party apparatus ran to embrace Harris as the new Democratic nominee for President of the United States. By Monday morning, Harris was well on her way to securing the Democratic nomination. It would be very unlikely that Democrats, obsessed with identity, especially with race and gender, would dump the first woman Vice President of color in favor of someone else who polls better. So, in that way, the move to Harris makes perfect sense. But viewed another way, the race to crown Harris makes less sense because she is a provably terrible candidate, possibly the worst candidate Democrats could field in their situation.

“Suddenly Trump looks older and more deranged” via Anne Applebaum of The Atlantic – Four days after the end of the Republican National Convention, it suddenly looks like a very different event. I watched it intermittently on television, along with perhaps 25 million other Americans (a relatively small number, though enough to matter). I focused on the highlights as most viewers did. I read the analysis and thought I understood what had happened. But in the light of Biden’s brave and unprecedented decision to drop out of the race, my memory of what Trump and his party were doing and saying has permanently shifted. I suspect this will be true for at least some of the other 25 million of us too.

“Elon Musk is winning” via Charlie Warzel of The Atlantic – Let’s face it, Twitter isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The platform is a lot like a cockroach. It is ugly, skittering, repulsive, and incredibly difficult – despite many efforts – to kill. Musk purchased the network in late 2022, treated its power users with disdain, haphazardly fired much of its workforce, alienated its advertisers, insisted on calling it X, and turned it into a vehicle for an edgelordian political project. People left in droves. And yet, somehow, at this moment in 2024, X has the juice. It’s still a rat’s nest of reckless speculation, angry partisans, and toxicity, but it’s also alive in a way that’s hard to quantify.

“We study university presidents, and here’s what might happen to UF’s Ben Sasse and his pay” via Judith Wilde and James Finkelstein for the Tampa Bay Times – According to a university news release, Sasse “will transition to a teaching and advisory role,” and the current Board Chair, Mori Hosseini, will determine his compensation and assignment. With our research on presidential contracts, we have reviewed more than 300 employment agreements over the past 15 years. We’ve found that post-presidential compensation based on contract completion typically is set in one of two ways: as a percentage of the president’s base salary or in relation to faculty salaries, most often in their home discipline, where they would be guaranteed a salary equivalent to the highest-paid of their peers. By training, Sasse is a historian. As of November 2022, about the same time Sasse assumed the presidency, there were 29 faculty members in the department. The highest-paid among them had a $161,293 salary.

“It’s a dais, not a boxing ring: How to end the City Commission infighting” via Gary Yordon for the Tallahassee Democrat – This group of City Commissioners are smart and talented people, with an educated pulse on our community’s heartbeat, which is why it’s difficult to understand why they’ve not been able to find their rhythm with each other. They should embrace the mature recognition that moving our city forward is more important than being right and way more important than being punitive. So, how does this group start trying to reset their relationships and work together for the greater good? If I was serious about lowering the temperature, I would start by trusting voters without trying to tip the scales. … Can we just agree that the “unseat a colleague” model will just keep the next group of Commissioners fighting, and the group after them, and on and on.

“Florida gas prices have plummeted 18 cents per gallon, AAA says” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat – Florida gasoline prices have plummeted 18 cents per gallon in the past 10 days, according to the AAA-The Auto Club Group’s weekly gas price briefing. That caused the state average to fall to $3.36 per gallon on Sunday. “Future prices have fallen the past two weeks to the lowest levels in more than a month,” said Mark Jenkins, group spokesperson, in his weekly email. “This lowered the cost of gasoline production.” He added: “However, Florida gas prices have been erratic this Summer and an early week rally is not out of the question.” Sunday’s state average is the lowest daily average since July 1.

“Meet the South Florida athletes set to compete for the U.S. at 2024 Olympics” via Jackson Castellano of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel – Twenty-one local athletes will don the stars and stripes at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which begin on Friday: Artistic Swimming – Daniella Ramriez; Basketball – Bam Adebayo; Equestrian – Kent Farrington, Marcus Orlob, Adrienne Lyle, Laura Kraut; Judo – Angelica Delgado; Sailing – Markus Edegran, Ian MacDiarmid, Sarah Newberry Moore, Erika Reineke, Dominique Stater; Soccer – Benjamin Cremaschi; Tennis – Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Tommy Paul; Track and Field – Aaliyah Butler, Kendall Ellis, Russell Robinson, Twanisha “Tee Tee” Terry; Water Polo – Ashleigh Johnson.

“Tampa BMX Olympian looking to win first Olympic medal in Paris” via Sara Filips of News Channel 8 – Tampa resident Felicia Stancil is looking to win her first Olympic medal in Paris, representing Team USA. The 15-time world champion has won every single world title since she was just 18 years old. Stancil, one of five BMX riders who qualified for the Olympics, is now striving for a gold medal. At 3 years old, Stancil’s mom died. It wasn’t until a year later that her dad introduced her to the sport he also did, BMX. “We got into a little argument and I wasn’t going inside until he took off my training wheels,” Stancil said. “It’s been a journey ever since which is crazy.” In 2020, Stancil competed in Tokyo, finishing fourth, just shy of four seconds from an Olympic medal. Since then, she moved to Tampa to train in BMX year-round, hoping this Olympic run would end with a medal around her neck.

“Adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s ‘Nickel Boys’ to open New York Film Festival this Fall” via Lindsey Bahr of The Associated Press – “Nickel Boys,” an adaptation of Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, will open the 62nd New York Film Festival in September, organizers said. Filmmaker RaMell Ross directed the drama based on the 2019 novel about two Black teenagers in an abusive reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida. Whitehead used the real Dozier School for Boys and its victims as a model. The cast includes Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater, Fred Hechinger, Daveed Diggs and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. “’Nickel Boys’ signals the emergence of a major filmmaking voice,” said Dennis Lim, the festival’s artistic director, in a statement.

“Discovery Cove is Orlando’s hidden gem in the tourism corridor” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics – A baby flamingo honks like a turkey at an Orlando attraction off the beaten path. He (or maybe she – a DNA test is needed to say for sure) is nothing but a pile of fuzzy, gray feathers. Someday, this little critter will get its pink color. Meet Charlie, one of the 23 flamingos at Discovery Cove. The SeaWorld-owned park recently opened a new flamingo habitat where guests can meet and feed the beloved birds. “People love flamingos,” said Debbie Wilkinson-Borno, one of the veteran tour guides at the park who hosts WWE wrestlers and reality stars on their visits.

