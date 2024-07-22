July 22, 2024
Humane Society PAC endorses Daniella Levine Cava for re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor
Image via Daniella Levine Cava for Mayor.

Daniella Levine Cava DLC
‘Her continued work to protect animals of all kinds sets a powerful example for communities nationwide.’

A political arm of the nonprofit Humane Society is backing Daniella Levine Cava for a second term as Miami-Dade County Mayor.

The Humane Society Legislative Fund, whose focus is to “Get Political for Animals,” said Levine Cava’s work protecting the welfare of South Florida’s furry and not-so-furry non-human friends earned its support for her.

“Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has demonstrated an exceptional dedication to promoting policies and initiatives to better the lives of animals in Miami-Dade,” Human Society Legislative Fund Political Director Brad Pyle said in a statement.

“Her continued work to protect animals of all kinds sets a powerful example for communities nationwide, and we encourage voters who care about animals to back her re-election.”

Under Levine Cava’s administration, the Miami-Dade Animal Services Department has consistently surpassed a self-set 90% save rate based on the Asilomar Accords’ industry standards. The county has exceeded the benchmark for nine consecutive years. Last year, the department forwent euthanizing 92.7% of roughly 36,000 animals that arrived at shelters for various reasons – including 91.3% of dogs and 93.1% of cats – despite a national overpopulation crisis.

To maintain that standard, the county has engaged in community partnerships, conducted public awareness campaigns and run numerous programs to increase adoptions. Levine Cava’s administration addressed animal cruelty elsewhere, including at the Miami Seaquarium, moving to terminate the Virginia Key-based oceanarium’s lease and suing to evict its Dolphin Company parent organization.

Levine Cava, Miami-Dade’s first woman Mayor and the first Jewish person to hold the job, said in a statement that she is honored to receive the Humane Society Legislative Fund’s endorsement, which joins many others from nonprofits, advocacy groups, unions and elected officials at all levels of government.

The Humane Society Legislative Fund’s support, she said, “is a testament to our shared values and commitment to create a humane and compassionate community for all animals,’ she said.

“We’ve made tremendous strides in Miami-Dade in our animal services and are proud of the continued collaboration with our partner organizations in South Florida. I look forward to continuing our work together to protect and care for the animals in Miami-Dade County.”

This year, Levine Cava faces six challengers.

Four are Republican: Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, social media influencer Alex Otaola, media personality Carlos Garín and ex-Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger, who in April rescinded his prior endorsement of Levine Cava after entering the race.

Miami-Dade Libertarian Party Vice Chair Miguel Quintero, who has multiple lawsuits active over using his “el Skipper” nickname on the ballot and fines the county levied against his at-home circus business, is also running. So is no-party candidate Eddy Rojas.

Levine Cava is a Democrat.

All the candidates in the race will be on the Aug. 20 Primary ballot because the Miami-Dade Mayor’s race is technically nonpartisan.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two biggest vote-getters will square off in the Nov. 5 General Election.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

