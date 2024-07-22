July 22, 2024
Florida’s unemployment rate for June holds steady for third straight month
Florida's unemployment rate holds at 3.3% in June. Image via AP.

unemployment
Miami had the state's lowest jobless figure. The broader state figure hasn't changed since April.

Florida’s general unemployment rate for June held steady at 3.3% for the third month in a row, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Commerce (DOC).

The jobless numbers come as Florida has increased its annual gross domestic product (GDP) to $1.6 trillion, which is now the world’s 16th largest GDP.

Meanwhile, Florida’s unemployment rate remains lower than the national figure, which is 4.1%. It’s the 44th straight month that Florida’s jobless figures have been lower than the figure across America.

Florida Secretary of Commerce Alex Kelly heaped praise on Gov. Ron DeSantis for helping establish a bullish economy across the state.

“Under Gov. DeSantis’ leadership Florida has become the blueprint for economic success and the most business-friendly state in the nation,” Kelly said. “Florida has been ranked the number one economy for the second year and continues to lead the nation in new business formations, proving that Florida is the best place for businesses and families to grow and thrive.”

Another key indicator in June is that private-sector jobs increased in Florida by 172,700 positions last month over June 2023, a 2% increase. It’s another Florida metric that remains stronger than national figures. Overall U.S. job growth increased by 1.5% in the same time frame.

The Miami area had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.7% in June, a slight increase from June 2023, when it was 1.9%.

West Palm Beach, Tampa, Jacksonville, Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale, Pensacola and Orlando all had jobless rates that ranged between 3.4% to 3.7%.

The latest general unemployment report comes after about a month of weekly first-time unemployment claims had been dropping in Florida. But last week’s first-time jobless benefits claims ticked up slightly, for the first time in five weeks.

