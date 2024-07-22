‘He understands the sacrifices’: Rick Scott campaign launches veterans coalition

A coalition of veterans will fight for U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s re-election.

The Naples Republican’s campaign announced the Veterans for Rick Scott Coalition, which will be co-chaired by U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, state Sen. Jay Collins, state Rep. Danny Alvarez and Jacksonville City Councilman Nick Howland.

“It’s a great honor to have the support of so many incredible Florida military members and veterans,” said Scott, who served in the Navy aboard the USS Glover.

“As a Navy veteran and the son of a WWII veteran, I know firsthand the sacrifices made by our military members and their families. First as Florida’s Governor, and now as Senator and member of the Armed Services Committee, my mission has always been to ensure Florida is the most military and veteran-friendly state in the nation.”

Scott faces re-election this year in an increasingly uncertain political climate. He announced the coalition a day after President Joe Biden said he would not seek another term.

But Scott still contrasted his record against that of the Democratic President, promising to fight for military members and veterans and suggesting that work will be more important than ever after the President leaves office.

“While we’ve secured big wins for our veterans, military and their families, so much work has to be done to clean up the mess caused by President Biden and the Democrats,” he said.

“As I travel the state, I constantly hear how fed-up people are with Joe Biden and the Democrats failing our veterans, injecting their woke agenda into our military and creating an economy that is a burden to those who have given so much for our freedoms. It’s time to end Biden’s disrespectful and disastrous agenda, and together we will continue fighting on behalf of Florida’s heroes and their families and win big in November and turn our country around.”

Collins and Alvarez are both based out of Tampa Bay.

“I’m proud to support fellow veteran Senator Rick Scott. He understands the sacrifices our military members and their families make to keep Americans safe,” said Collins, a Tampa Republican.

“Rick Scott has and always will prioritize meeting with military leadership in the state to make sure Florida service members and their families were taken care of. In the Senate, he sits on the Armed Services Committee where he has been able to secure big wins for the millions of Floridians who are active-duty military and veterans. A win for Rick Scott is a win for America’s military and our military families.”

Added Alvarez, a Tampa Republican, “When I worked for Rick Scott, I got an intimate snapshot of his make-up and character. I saw a man who truly cared about Florida, Veterans and more importantly, doing the right thing. No matter his title today, I believe he values the title Veteran the most and that’s why he works tirelessly at making Florida the most veteran-friendly state in the union. His love for our Country and those who defend her is a shining example of what leadership is supposed to look like.”

The campaign released statements of support from other prominent veterans holding office, including U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, and state Reps. Mike Giallombardo, a Cape Coral Republican, and Patt Maney, a Pensacola Republican.

He also put out statements from veterans involved in the coalition, including U.S. Air Force Captain Wayne Smith, who lives in the Naples-Fort Myers area, and Lt. Col. Ali Frolich, who resides in the Pensacola area.

The campaign also noted Scott achievements during his first term in the Senate as a member of the Armed Services Committee. Besides supporting increases in defense spending and pay raises for service members, he secured $1.2 billion to rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base after Hurricane Michael. He also passed the Military Widow Tax Elimination Act.

He continues to support other legislation supporting military families, including the SCHEDULES for Veterans Act requiring timely Veterans Affairs medical appointments; the Veterans Accessibility Act, protecting care access for disabled veterans; the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act, expanding home care assistance for veterans and caregivers; the Protecting Veteran Community Care Act, addressing mental health care; and the Major Richard Star Act, providing expanded benefits for veterans with 20 years of service.