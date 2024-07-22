July 22, 2024
Florida gas prices tumble nearly 20 cents in 10 days

Jesse SchecknerJuly 22, 20243min0

Pumping gas at gas pump. Closeup of man pumping gasoline fuel in
Gas is now almost 30 cents cheaper per gallon than it was in May.

Good news for Florida motorists: Gas prices in the Sunshine State are again on the decline, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

Pump prices have fallen 18 cents per gallon in the past 10 days, from $3.55 per gallon to $3.36 per gallon on Sunday.

That’s the lowest daily average since July 1 and 28 cents cheaper than the highest prices this year ($3.64), recorded May 3.

“Futures prices have fallen in the past two weeks, to the lowest levels in more than a month. This lowered the cost of gasoline production,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

“However, Florida gas prices have been erratic this summer and an early week rally is not out of the question.”

Gasoline futures in most years this past decade have rallied in mid-July and mostly stayed strong through August and September, according to MarketWatch. But barring tropical weather-induced refinery issues, there are no indications for now that the gasoline benchmark will strengthen, and gas demands in general aren’t particularly strong.

The most expensive metro market in Florida for drivers and motorcyclists is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where the per-gallon price was $3.53 on Sunday, followed by Gainesville ($3.47) and Naples ($3.46).

The cheapest spots to refuel, meanwhile, are the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($3.15), Pensacola ($3.18) and Panama City ($3.18).

Nationally, the priciest state for fuel is California. Gas there now costs motorists $4.68 per gallon on average. Hawaii ($4.67) and Oregon ($3.96) are second- and third-most expensive, respectively.

Mississippi is most affordable, with an average $2.99-per-gallon price, followed by Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas, all of which have an average price of $3.09 per gallon.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

