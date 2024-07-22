Al Lawson backs Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for Senate

Turns out that Kamala Harris isn’t the only Democrat getting high-profile endorsements this week.

The Debbie Mucarsel-Powell Senate campaign is rolling out one from the Dean of Democratic politics in North Florida, former U.S. Rep. Al Lawson.

“I am proud to endorse my former colleague, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, for the United States Senate. During our time serving together in Congress, I witnessed firsthand Debbie’s unwavering commitment to her constituents and her relentless dedication to the ideals we all hold dear as Americans,” Lawson said.

The three-term Democrat from the Tallahassee area put the Senate campaign in the larger context of the national moment and Democratic messaging on it.

“The stakes in this election couldn’t be higher. We face a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, and we need leaders who will fiercely defend democracy and protect the rights of all Americans” Lawson added.

“Sadly, our current Senator, Rick Scott, has aligned himself with the extreme MAGA agenda, posing a dangerous threat to our American values. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is the leader we need in the U.S. Senate to safeguard our freedoms and uphold the principles that make America truly great.”

Previously this month, Mucarsel-Powell highlighted a strong Q2 fundraising haul of $4.8 million from 123,000 donations, with “an average donation of just $39, and with nearly 60% coming from first-time grassroots donors.” She has roughly $4.3 million in her campaign account, which matches what Scott has on hand.

“I am honored to have the support of my dear friend, Congressman Al Lawson, whose dedication to serving Floridians has been a true inspiration for me,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

“Congressman Lawson has always been a tireless champion for justice and opportunities for all Floridians. With his support, we’ll continue to stand up for Floridians’ fundamental freedoms and civil rights. Together we will retire Rick Scott, and unite to build a brighter future for all Floridians.”

Polling of a potential race between Mucarsel-Powell and Scott has been all over the place.

In a survey released by Florida Atlantic University, she’s just 2 points back among likely voters, 45% to 43%.

That June poll presented a marked contrast to a previous poll by the same outfit that showed a 16-point race, and with a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll that showed a 15-point gap earlier this Summer.