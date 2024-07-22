July 22, 2024
Al Lawson backs Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for Senate
Al Lawson. Image via A.G. Gancarski.

A.G. GancarskiJuly 22, 20244min2

'The stakes in this election couldn’t be higher.'

Turns out that Kamala Harris isn’t the only Democrat getting high-profile endorsements this week.

The Debbie Mucarsel-Powell Senate campaign is rolling out one from the Dean of Democratic politics in North Florida, former U.S. Rep. Al Lawson.

“I am proud to endorse my former colleague, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, for the United States Senate. During our time serving together in Congress, I witnessed firsthand Debbie’s unwavering commitment to her constituents and her relentless dedication to the ideals we all hold dear as Americans,” Lawson said.

The three-term Democrat from the Tallahassee area put the Senate campaign in the larger context of the national moment and Democratic messaging on it.

“The stakes in this election couldn’t be higher. We face a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, and we need leaders who will fiercely defend democracy and protect the rights of all Americans” Lawson added.

“Sadly, our current Senator, Rick Scott, has aligned himself with the extreme MAGA agenda, posing a dangerous threat to our American values. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is the leader we need in the U.S. Senate to safeguard our freedoms and uphold the principles that make America truly great.”

Previously this month, Mucarsel-Powell highlighted a strong Q2 fundraising haul of $4.8 million from 123,000 donations, with “an average donation of just $39, and with nearly 60% coming from first-time grassroots donors.” She has roughly $4.3 million in her campaign account, which matches what Scott has on hand.

“I am honored to have the support of my dear friend, Congressman Al Lawson, whose dedication to serving Floridians has been a true inspiration for me,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

“Congressman Lawson has always been a tireless champion for justice and opportunities for all Floridians. With his support, we’ll continue to stand up for Floridians’ fundamental freedoms and civil rights. Together we will retire Rick Scott, and unite to build a brighter future for all Floridians.”

Polling of a potential race between Mucarsel-Powell and Scott has been all over the place.

In a survey released by Florida Atlantic University, she’s just 2 points back among likely voters, 45% to 43%.

That June poll presented a marked contrast to a previous poll by the same outfit that showed a 16-point race, and with a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll that showed a 15-point gap earlier this Summer.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • Demo Comedy Show

    July 22, 2024 at 11:54 am

    Debbie gonna get rolled. What’s the bet MH Duuuval?

    Reply

  • MH/Duuuval

    July 22, 2024 at 12:28 pm

    An “achievement” that DJT overlooked, from US News and World Report:

    “In 2021, public health officials said U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020.

    “The second-biggest decrease in life expectancy by race and ethnicity from 2020 to 2021 occurred among the white population, which saw a one-year decline from 77.4 years to 76.4 years.

    “In 2021, though, the drop among whites was greater than the drops in life expectancy for both Blacks and Hispanics.”

    Other studies have indicated that among whites, the deaths were largely among those who failed to get vaccinated against COVID.

    Reply

