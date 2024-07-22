Paul Renner lauds Fabián Basabe as ‘strong defender’ of Israel, Jewish people in re-election endorsement

House Speaker Paul Renner may be leaving the chamber later this year, but he wants Miami Beach Rep. Fabián Basabe still serving there after he’s gone.

Renner is endorsing Basabe for re-election, siding with the freshman lawmaker over a Republican Primary challenger and two others running to supplant him in House District 106.

Central to his support, Renner said, is Basabe’s dedication to serving the Jewish people and backing Israel, the only Jewish-majority nation in existence.

“Representing one of the largest Jewish populations in the nation, Fabián Basabe has been a strong defender of Israel, and the Jewish people in our state,” Renner said in a statement.

“With a disturbing rise in anti-Semitism, Fabián has been a strong voice and advocate through every step of the way making sure we defend our Jewish constituents here in Florida.”

Basabe’s campaign shared the endorsement Monday.

The nod from Renner joins many others in recent months for Basabe, including endorsements from the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Florida and five first responder unions.

He also has the support of many notable Florida GOP members, including CFO Jimmy Patronis, House Speaker-designate Daniel Perez and Rep. Jennifer Canady, who were part of a broad host committee that boosted Basabe’s re-election campaign launch in May.

On Friday, he netted endorsements from Palm Bay Republican Rep. Randy Fine, the only Republican Jew in the Legislature; Hialeah Republican Rep. Alex Rizo, Chair of the Miami-Dade County GOP; and Academy Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr.

Basabe has cosponsored two successful measures aimed at better protecting Jewish Floridians and supporting Israel in the aftermath of the attack by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust.

One created a state definition for antisemitism to help address a staggering rise in hate crimes against Jews this year. The other, which lawmakers passed during a Special Session on Israel shortly after the Oct. 7 attack, declared that the House stands in solidarity with Israel, condemns Hamas’ attack against the nation and its people, and supports Israel’s right to exist and defend itself.

Both bills passed unanimously.

Renner’s endorsement of Basabe is especially noteworthy considering the Miami Beach lawmaker was the focus of two House investigations into allegations of battery and unwelcome sexual contact that two former employees made against him last year.

The accusations prompted a call by the Miami Herald last July for Basabe to resign or, if he did not do so, for Renner and other GOP leaders to orchestrate his ouster.

Both probes found “no evidence” of wrongdoing by Basabe. His accusers, an ex-staffer and former intern, are now suing him for battery and defamation.

Basabe, who won office in 2022 with just 242 votes, faces a Primary challenger this cycle from Golden Beach lawyer Melinda Almonte.

Former Rep. Joe Saunders, a Democrat, is also running. So is Saunders’ aunt, Maureen Saunders Scott, a no-party candidate whose name on the ballot changed last month to “Moe Saunders.”

Joe Saunders is suing her, Secretary of State Cord Byrd and Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White to reverse the name change.

HD 106 covers a northeastern portion of Miami-Dade, spanning 10 coastal municipalities from Fisher Island and South Beach to Aventura and Sunny Isles Beach.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.