From Sheriffs to Senators: Veteran political fundraiser Kevin Hofmann joins The Southern Group

When you’ve been fundraising for as long as Kevin Hofmann, your list of prospects become friends. After working with The Southern Group and the firm’s lobbyists for years, Hofmann is officially taking his talents and joining the firm.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to The Southern Group team,” said Paul Bradshaw, founder and Chair of The Southern Group. “For more than a decade, we’ve watched Kevin become a formidable force in fundraising at both the federal and state levels. His experience, expertise, and connections make him a perfect match for our firm.”

Hofmann’s fundraising career started at the federal level, working on the Mitt Romney for President campaign. As his career grew, he developed a niche for federal and state races, serving on a long list of major campaigns, including Marco Rubio for Senate, Rick Scott’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races, Ron DeSantis’ gubernatorial race, Michael Waltz for Congress, John Rutherford for Congress, and Byron Donalds for Congress.

“Kevin has proven himself as an influential force in Florida’s political scene and beyond,” said Chris Hagan, Managing Partner of The Southern Group’s Jacksonville office. “Whether he’s campaigning for a national candidate or a local sheriff’s race, Kevin has an innate ability to quickly build trust, a skill that will serve him well at The Southern Group.”

Kevin founded The Archmann Group in 2017 as a full-service political fundraising firm. The Archmann Group provides clients with donor research, introductions, relationship building, and event planning and management.

“Since 2018, Kevin has been an integral part of my team and used his network to help Floridians across the state. Kevin is principled, hardworking, and passionate about delivering results,” said Congressman Waltz, a retired Green Beret serving Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

Before starting his own firm, Kevin served as the Finance Director of the Republican Party of Florida under then-Gov. Scott. In that role, Kevin developed and implemented a fundraising plan that generated millions for the Republican Party of Florida.

“I had the opportunity to work with Kevin when he was on my campaign team. He is a hardworking and dynamic individual,” said Scott, now a U.S. Senator. “He has strong relationships with people throughout the state and he cares so much about making Florida even better.”

Hofmann says his approach to fundraising is to keep it personal and be gracious. “I don’t look at it as selling. I seek to educate and build rapport. Connecting with people rather than being part of a faceless organization is key.”