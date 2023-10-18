October 18, 2023
Paul Renner hints at possible Special Session on Israel
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 2/10/23-Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, speaks during a news conference Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. Standing behind Renner are Reps. Mike Giallombardo, R-Cape Coral, left, and Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

'If you stand for freedom, if you stand for peace, you should stand with Israel and with Florida’s Jewish community.'

House Speaker Paul Renner suggested that Florida legislators may hold a Special Session in order to enact tougher sanctions against Iran that Gov. Ron DeSantis wants.

Renner, along with Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and a large group of both Democrats and Republicans, gathered together on Wednesday to say they “Stand with Israel.” Israel is at war with Hamas after the organization launched a series of attacks about 10 days ago.

“If you stand for freedom, if you stand for peace, you should stand with Israel and with Florida’s Jewish community,” Renner said.

During that event, Renner said legislators would go ahead and push out the sanctions proposal that DeSantis asked for.

But in a brief back-and-forth with reporters right afterward, Renner left open the possibility that legislators could pass the bill during a Special Session instead of waiting until the Regular Session planned to start in January.

“Unique times call for unique actions,” Renner said.

DeSantis made the call for additional sanctions right after the attacks. He also declared a state of emergency last week which led to Florida paying for charter flights that have returned Americans from Israel. Nearly 300 Americans arrived over the weekend, and a second plane arrived on Wednesday, according to a post on X by DeSantis.

State legislators could hold a Special Session during one of their planned committee weeks. Legislators are already scheduled to return to Tallahassee for two weeks in November and two weeks in December.

