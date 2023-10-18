October 18, 2023
Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio split on whether Joe Biden should have gone to Israel
At this point, both Ron DeSantis and Marco Rubio are on solid footing.

A.G. GancarskiOctober 18, 2023

FLAPOL030121CH14
On conservative talk shows Wednesday, the Florida Republicans made their separate cases.

Florida Republicans disagree on whether the President was right to visit Israel this week amid conflict between the government and Hamas.

During an interview on the Hugh Hewitt Show, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio praised President Joe Biden for making the trip.

“I’m glad the President’s in Israel today. I think it’s important that Israel’s enemies see that the U.S. is committed, and that a U.S. President is there to show that commitment. I wish he was a bit more specific and articulate about it in terms of how he speaks about it, because what we need to understand is happening here is that this is not just a war on the ground with rockets being fired,” Rubio said.

While the Senator believes Biden’s state mission was appropriate, a Florida man who would replace the President in the Oval Office does not.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested on the Brian Kilmeade Show that Biden’s trip didn’t show commitment, but demonstrated a selfish desire to distract.

“I would be doing it probably from the White House,” DeSantis said Wednesday.

DeSantis added that he was “not sure it was a good idea to go there and inject yourself into a situation like that.”

“I mean, we can do policy without doing that when the President shows up,” DeSantis claimed. “It creates all kinds of complications.”

Biden’s trip to Israel, which included a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country’s War Cabinet, came after a nearly eight-hour meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli leadership.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Tom

    October 18, 2023 at 2:15 pm

    Well Ronnie, opinions are like armpits as they say and I doubt anyone cares about what you would or would not do in the unlikely event that you ever made it to the White House.

    Reply

