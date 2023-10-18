Marco Rubio says Kamala Harris is a diversity hire VP

During an appearance on the Hugh Hewitt Show, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t picked for her qualifications, but for demographic purposes.

“With all due respect to Kamala Harris, who I did work with in the Senate, and got along with just fine on a personal level, she was not prepared to be the Vice President of the United States. She was picked because the President narrowed the list of people he was going to pick. They had to fit a certain demographic criteria. But she’s just not qualified to be Vice President, not to mention President,” Rubio said.

Rubio there was responding to a Hewitt question about comments Harris made to what Rubio’s Senate Office called “pro-Hamas college students” in Arizona this week.

The Senator from Florida claimed the Vice President was fearful of drawing a negative reaction from the crowd.

“She’s there (before) an audience. She doesn’t want to get booed. She doesn’t want to get heckled. She doesn’t get screamed out. Somebody asked this question, and rather than firmly respond in a way that would resonate internationally and echo what the administration is saying, she gives this wobbly, meandering answer for two and a half, three minutes, thanks the person for their leadership, and doesn’t go any further than that,” Rubio claimed.

“Instead of very strongly saying, ‘Hamas is a terrorist organization dedicated to the destruction of the Jewish state, and anyone who is here justifying what they did is on the wrong side of the moral framework.’ Disappointing to see, but not surprising. Not surprising at all.”

Since Harris was sworn in as VP in 2021, Rubio has denounced her as a matter of course, including saying she’s not “qualified” to be the so-called Border Czar, and saying that in the event of President Joe Biden’s incapacity to be President, the country would be in a “vulnerable position.”