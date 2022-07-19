‘Diminished’ Joe Biden worries Marco Rubio

On Monday night, Sen. Marco Rubio again spotlighted what he called the “reality” of a “diminished” President Joe Biden’s mental decline, continuing a rhetorical theme he has developed for years.

Rubio, appearing on the Fox News Channel’s Hannity, said “I don’t think we can ignore reality or what we’re seeing with our own eyes.”

The Senator noted that while he didn’t serve with the Delaware Democrat in the Senate, he did “interact with him when he was Vice President.”

“This is not the same person. I mean, clearly not the same person. And everyone changes over time. But clearly he’s not the same person, so I can’t tell you from an intellectual, cognitive perspective how well he understands things,” Rubio said.

“I don’t work in the White House. But I can tell you what my eyes see. And I can tell you what our adversaries see. And what our allies around the world see. And I can tell you what the American people see,” Rubio added. “I think they see a person who’s operating in a diminished way, right?”

Rubio, who is up for re-election this year, continued hitting the Democratic President’s mental acuity.

“I mean, some of the things you’re starting to see manifest themselves,” Rubio said. “I’m no medical expert. I can’t tell you what they mean. But I think that common sense tells you what they mean and I think what really matters.”

Pointing out American rivals such as China and Venezuela, Rubio suggested they were emboldened by Biden’s alleged infirmities.

“Do you look at the White House, do you look at these videos, and do you have a sense of fear about what might happen to you if you overstep some line? I think the answer to that question unfortunately is no,” Rubio said. “And I don’t think that gets any better if Kamala Harris becomes President, which puts our nation in a very vulnerable position.”

Rubio has offered variations of these arguments since Biden was a candidate, suggesting that age and infirmity were issues for him, often on the Hannity program.

Early in the Biden presidency, Rubio predicted that foreign countries might exploit the “weak leader” in the White House.

“They’re going to make their own assessments of what they think they can get away with, are they dealing with a weak leader, are they dealing with someone who doesn’t really have control of the situation,” Rubio said in March 2021, on another Hannity episode.

When Biden was running for the White House in 2020, Rubio expressed similar concerns about the future President’s cognitive state.

“The physical and mental fitness of any candidate is on display in every campaign. It’s a legitimate thing that people want to know and judge,” Rubio said in 2020, again on Hannity, in an episode where he suggested Biden may suffer from “severe memory loss.”