October 18, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Vern Buchanan supports Byron Donalds, not Jim Jordan, for House Speaker
Buchanan in "The Roadmap"

Jacob OglesOctober 18, 20234min0

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Paul Renner hints at possible Special Session on Israel

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio split on whether Joe Biden should have gone to Israel

FederalHeadlines

Marco Rubio says Kamala Harris is a diversity hire VP

Vern Buchanan
The Longboat Key Republican said Florida deserves a seat in leadership.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a day after voting for U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan for Speaker, switched his vote on the second ballot.

The Longboat Key Republican signaled deep frustration with the continuing leadership struggle in the House. He also hinted at a frustration that has lingered about Florida’s influence in the Congress as he backed Donalds, a Naples Republican.

“We’re going to have to solve this race quickly,” Buchanan said in a statement to Florida Politics. “I’ve served with Byron, he’s a conservative champion, and I hope my colleagues will consider his name as we look for a way forward. It’s about time Florida had a seat at the table.”

Donalds has been put up as an alternative choice for Speaker before, by U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas during a protracted leadership fight in January. At the time, the move put Donalds in a key negotiating position with U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who ultimately won on a 15th ballot after numerous rules concessions.

Buchanan’s support for Donalds also seemed to contain some geographic resentment from the last leadership fight. When the new Congress began, Buchanan appeared on track to become Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, but the GOP Steering Committee instead elected U.S. Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri.

That left Florida with no major Chairmanships in the new Congress despite Florida Republicans holding 20 seats in the 217-member GOP conference. Notably, Buchanan serves as Republican Co-Chair of Florida’s congressional delegation.

Buchanan openly blamed McCarthy for whipping votes against him for the Ways and Means post.

After McCarthy’s ouster, following a motion by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, Buchanan supported elevating Majority Leader Steve Scalise to Speaker. Scalise won a conference vote last week, but dropped out of the running. Buchanan initially said he would still support Scalise on the floor, objecting to the messy process. But he relented after personally lobbying by Jordan.

Notably, Donalds endorsed Jordan and voted for him on the second ballot.

It’s unclear what happens in the leadership fight now, but on the second ballot, Jordan already lost enough Republican votes he cannot win a majority. U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican, voted for Scalise while U.S. Rep. Carlose Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican, supported reinstating McCarthy.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMario Díaz-Balart crosses $600K raised since re-election to defend CD 26 seat

nextMarco Rubio says Kamala Harris is a diversity hire VP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories