Vern Buchanan supports Byron Donalds, not Jim Jordan, for House Speaker

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a day after voting for U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan for Speaker, switched his vote on the second ballot.

The Longboat Key Republican signaled deep frustration with the continuing leadership struggle in the House. He also hinted at a frustration that has lingered about Florida’s influence in the Congress as he backed Donalds, a Naples Republican.

“We’re going to have to solve this race quickly,” Buchanan said in a statement to Florida Politics. “I’ve served with Byron, he’s a conservative champion, and I hope my colleagues will consider his name as we look for a way forward. It’s about time Florida had a seat at the table.”

Donalds has been put up as an alternative choice for Speaker before, by U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas during a protracted leadership fight in January. At the time, the move put Donalds in a key negotiating position with U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who ultimately won on a 15th ballot after numerous rules concessions.

Buchanan’s support for Donalds also seemed to contain some geographic resentment from the last leadership fight. When the new Congress began, Buchanan appeared on track to become Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, but the GOP Steering Committee instead elected U.S. Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri.

That left Florida with no major Chairmanships in the new Congress despite Florida Republicans holding 20 seats in the 217-member GOP conference. Notably, Buchanan serves as Republican Co-Chair of Florida’s congressional delegation.

Buchanan openly blamed McCarthy for whipping votes against him for the Ways and Means post.

After McCarthy’s ouster, following a motion by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, Buchanan supported elevating Majority Leader Steve Scalise to Speaker. Scalise won a conference vote last week, but dropped out of the running. Buchanan initially said he would still support Scalise on the floor, objecting to the messy process. But he relented after personally lobbying by Jordan.

Notably, Donalds endorsed Jordan and voted for him on the second ballot.

It’s unclear what happens in the leadership fight now, but on the second ballot, Jordan already lost enough Republican votes he cannot win a majority. U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican, voted for Scalise while U.S. Rep. Carlose Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican, supported reinstating McCarthy.