January 4, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Byron Donalds nominated for Speaker of the House
Congress shouldn't be first in line for COVID-19 testing, says Byron Donalds.

Jacob OglesJanuary 4, 20234min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Anna Paulina Luna, still opposing Kevin McCarthy, promises Republican will become Speaker

2024Headlines

New Rick Scott ad defends failed Senate leadership challenge

CoronavirusHeadlines

Joseph Ladapo used ‘seriously flawed’ science to warn against vaccines, UF faculty peers say

donalds
But the bulk of the GOP conference continues to support Kevin McCarthy.

Republicans fighting the selection of former Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have offered U.S. Rep.-elect Byron Donalds as an alternative choice. U.S. Rep.-elect Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, nominated Donalds for Speaker ahead of the fourth vote in two days for the post.

(Note: All House members currently bear the title of “Rep.-elect” until a new Speaker is chosen and members are sworn in).

“Byron is a dear friend, a solid conservative, but most importantly, a family man who loves dearly his wife, Erika, and his three children,” Roy said. “He has a proven track record as a businessman, public servant in the Florida Legislature, and now as a member of the United States Congress.”

Roy cast a lone vote for Donalds for Speaker on Tuesday during the first ballot for Speaker. Donalds notably supported McCarthy during that vote, as well as during a second ballot held immediately afterward.

But on a third ballot, Donalds changed his vote, the only member of the chamber to shift from supporting McCarthy to opposing him. Donalds on the third ballot supported Ohio Rep.-elect Jim Jordan.

Advertisement

“The reality is Rep. Kevin McCarthy doesn’t have the votes,” Donalds later tweeted. “I committed my support to him publicly and for two votes on the House Floor. 218 is the number, and currently, no one is there. Our conference needs to recess and huddle and find someone or work out the next steps.”

Donalds first won election to the U.S. House in 2020 after a contentious and expensive Primary by just 774 votes out of about 104,000. He served at the time as a member of the Florida House, where he was elected to two terms. He easily won the General Election in 2020 in the deep-red district.

In Florida, there have been rumors Donalds could seek statewide office. He’s a close ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and was reportedly the Governor’s first choice to lead the Republican Party of Florida shortly after the 2018 election. Notably, he could not run for that post after he failed to win a Chair position in the Collier County Republican Party.

His relationship with the local party, in contrast to his statewide reputation, has remained strained. His family remains engaged in a lawsuit with the family of the new chair of the Collier County Republican Party.

But Donalds was re-elected with little problem in 2022, fending off both a Primary challenge and a rematch against Democratic opponent Cindy Banyai.

A fourth ballot remains underway as of this writing. Donalds did vote for himself as Speaker. That alone is a difference from Jordan, who yesterday cast all his ballots for McCarthy.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew Rick Scott ad defends failed Senate leadership challenge

nextAnna Paulina Luna, still opposing Kevin McCarthy, promises Republican will become Speaker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories