Byron Donalds nominated for Speaker of the House

Republicans fighting the selection of former Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have offered U.S. Rep.-elect Byron Donalds as an alternative choice. U.S. Rep.-elect Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, nominated Donalds for Speaker ahead of the fourth vote in two days for the post.

(Note: All House members currently bear the title of “Rep.-elect” until a new Speaker is chosen and members are sworn in).

“Byron is a dear friend, a solid conservative, but most importantly, a family man who loves dearly his wife, Erika, and his three children,” Roy said. “He has a proven track record as a businessman, public servant in the Florida Legislature, and now as a member of the United States Congress.”

Roy cast a lone vote for Donalds for Speaker on Tuesday during the first ballot for Speaker. Donalds notably supported McCarthy during that vote, as well as during a second ballot held immediately afterward.

But on a third ballot, Donalds changed his vote, the only member of the chamber to shift from supporting McCarthy to opposing him. Donalds on the third ballot supported Ohio Rep.-elect Jim Jordan.

“The reality is Rep. Kevin McCarthy doesn’t have the votes,” Donalds later tweeted. “I committed my support to him publicly and for two votes on the House Floor. 218 is the number, and currently, no one is there. Our conference needs to recess and huddle and find someone or work out the next steps.”

Donalds first won election to the U.S. House in 2020 after a contentious and expensive Primary by just 774 votes out of about 104,000. He served at the time as a member of the Florida House, where he was elected to two terms. He easily won the General Election in 2020 in the deep-red district.

In Florida, there have been rumors Donalds could seek statewide office. He’s a close ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and was reportedly the Governor’s first choice to lead the Republican Party of Florida shortly after the 2018 election. Notably, he could not run for that post after he failed to win a Chair position in the Collier County Republican Party.

His relationship with the local party, in contrast to his statewide reputation, has remained strained. His family remains engaged in a lawsuit with the family of the new chair of the Collier County Republican Party.

But Donalds was re-elected with little problem in 2022, fending off both a Primary challenge and a rematch against Democratic opponent Cindy Banyai.

A fourth ballot remains underway as of this writing. Donalds did vote for himself as Speaker. That alone is a difference from Jordan, who yesterday cast all his ballots for McCarthy.