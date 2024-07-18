Joe Gruters, Fiona McFarland endorse Sarah Lodge in Sarasota Hospital Board race

Some prominent Sarasota lawmakers want the Chair of the local Hospital Board to remain in place.

Sen. Joe Gruters and Rep. Fiona McFarland, both Sarasota Republicans, are endorsing Sarah Lodge for re-election to her Central District Seat 1 post on the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board.

“Sarah’s dedication to ensuring those in our community receive the best possible medical care is unmatched,” Gruters said. “She has a proven track record of delivering results for Sarasota County and has my full endorsement.”

A press release announcing the endorsements called the lawmakers “conservative stalwarts.”

Gruters, Florida’s Republican National Committeeman, gave one of the first televised speeches at this year’s Republican National Convention earlier this week. He’s a close ally of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, and served as Florida Co-Chair for Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign.

McFarland, meanwhile, spoke at CPAC in 2021 and has earned the endorsement from the American Conservative Union in the past. She praised Lodge’s tenure as Chair of the Hospital Board.

“Sarasota County is fortunate to have someone like Sarah chairing the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board,” McFarland said. “She understands the importance of delivering top notch medical care while working to retain and recruit the best doctors and nurses in the country.”

Lodge faces Tanya Parus in an Aug. 20 Republican Primary for the seat. Parus is part of a slate of anti-establishment candidates. The winner of the Primary will face Democrat Vicki Lynn Nighswander in the General Election.

Lodge welcomed the support of the Republican lawmakers.

“Sarasota County is fortunate to have conservative champions like Joe and Fiona fighting for us in Tallahassee. It is an honor to receive their support,” she said.

Lodge is one of several candidates who oppose privatizing Sarasota Memorial Hospital and have supported the institution.

She also has the support of the Sarasota County Medical Society.