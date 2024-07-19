Mike Haridopolis raises nearly $1M in first fundraising period in CD 8 race

Since launching his surprise candidacy to succeed U.S. Rep. Bill Posey, Space Coast Republican Mike Haridopolos has raised more than $980,000.

After spending nearly $222,000 letting the world know he was running, the former Florida Senate President still closed the second quarter with more than $758,000 in the bank.

In contrast, two other Republicans have raised a collective $423,000. Most of that came from when they intended to challenge Posey in a Primary. But John Hearton wrapped June with barely $52,000 still in the bank, while Joe Babits closed the period with just over $41,000.

While that’s more than chump change, both candidates’ war chests are now dwarfed by that of Haridopolos. And that’s before taking into account the super PAC already airing ads promoting Haridopolos’ candidacy.

The Fight For Florida PAC, also reported $200,000 in contributions in Q2, all of it transferred from Posey’s campaign. The retiring Congressman announced his support for Haridopolos as he broke news he would not seek another term.

The super PAC cannot coordinate with Haridopolos’ campaign by law, but has announced two major ad buys for TV spots cheering his candidacy.

Notably, both those ads, one of which was announced with a six-figure buy, were released after the close of the reporting period. Before that, the super PAC reported another $26,000 in expenses.

But the bulk of spending in the second quarter in the race was by Haridopolos.

He reported donations from former U.S. Rep. Connie Mack, former House Speaker Steve Crisafulli, former Jacksonville mayoral candidate Leanna Cumber and prominent local lawyer Robert Goldstein.

As for spending, he burned through about $40,000 with media production and consulting with Ascent Media and about $27,000 on campaign consulting and services with Right Aim Media.

Hearton has raised more than $270,000, only about $11,000 of which came in the second quarter, all but $500 of that after Posey left the race. But suddenly running for an open seat, the Satellite Beach Republican spent more than $57,000 on the race.

Babits overall has raised more than $153,000. More than $71,000 came in the second quarter, but nearly all of that was courtesy of a $70,000 candidate loan Babits put in himself on April 18, about a week before Posey announced his retirement. Over the course of the race, he has collected less than $2,300 in outside cash, while the candidate has chipped in another $151,000. He has spent a bulk of that money.

While the next Representative for Florida’s 8th congressional District will likely be decided in the Primary, Democrats Sandy Kennedy and Daniel McDow both reported activity as well.

McDow in the second quarter raised more than $16,000, bringing his total fundraising to about $60,000. He closed the quarter with about $6,700 in cash.

Kennedy, who qualified two days before Haridopolos, added almost $16,000 to her coffers in her first fundraising period, but spent most of it. She wrapped June with less than $3,600 in the bank.