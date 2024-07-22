‘Vacuous, liberal, unaccomplished’: Ron DeSantis rips Kamala Harris, says voters won’t buy media’s ‘manufactured narrative’

Florida’s Governor is weighing in on recent developments in the Democratic presidential race and White House.

Ron DeSantis is levying his latest in a series of criticisms of presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

“After pushing Joe Biden out, it was predictable that corporate media would provide hundreds of millions of dollars worth of glowing coverage to his replacement. They are trying to do that with Kamala but it won’t work — she is too vacuous, too liberal and too unaccomplished for the voters to buy the manufactured narrative,” DeSantis posted to X.

This is the second time in as many days that DeSantis denounced the Democratic switcheroo atop the ticket.

“Kamala Harris was complicit in a massive coverup to hide and deny the fact that Joe Biden was not capable of discharging the duties of the office. She also was the border czar during the worst border crisis in American history. Democrats are just rearranging the deck chairs,” DeSantis posted Sunday after news that Biden wouldn’t run for a second term broke.

DeSantis has been predicting for some time that Harris would replace Biden atop the ticket.

“I would probably say Harris will muscle into it, but I think you would have J.B. Pritzker, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren. I think they’d all be scrambling for it,” DeSantis said on a December edition of the “Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.”

DeSantis has spent her entire term as Vice President diminishing her, seemingly relishing the contrast between himself and the first Black woman to be VP. A November appeal to donors threatened to send “Kamala back to her liberal homeland,” a statement that belies the fact that California is as American as Florida is.

In August, the DeSantis campaign stole a page from bygone talk show host David Letterman, with a coffee cup and a T-shirt spotlighting “10 things Kamala Harris should focus her time on.”

Nine of those things involve “closing the border.” And the 10th? “Making sure Joe Biden doesn’t fall.”

The campaign texted supporters with a pitch.

“Gov. DeSantis is going to cause Kamala Harris to start job hunting; we understand why she’s obsessed with hurting our campaign. Still, we’ve put together some suggestions of what she could be focusing on instead. What do you think? Do you want to help us remind our Vice President to … do her job? Click here to donate, and we’ll send you a discounted 10-things tee or mug to start off your DeSantis merch collection,” the promotional text read.

DeSantis, who has blamed the Vice President for national “decline,” spent weeks last Summer beefing with Harris over her critiques of Florida Black history standards, which contain language suggesting slavery could benefit the enslaved. He bemoaned her attacks on the trail.

“You can’t be operating in bad faith against your political opponents, 24/7,” DeSantis lamented in Iowa. “You can’t be doing fake narratives, and we have some Republicans that actually sided with Kamala’s lies just to try to get cheap shots in on me.”

The Governor has also focused on Harris as so-called “impeachment insurance” for at least a year.

“So, here’s the thing. I thought Biden picking her at first was the worst decision ever because she’s not great. But she’s like the best impeachment insurance and 25th Amendment insurance anyone could have,” DeSantis said in July 2022.

“Because as bad as Biden is, even though he can barely read the teleprompter, and as much as people disapprove of him, nobody wants Harris, and so they’d much rather stick with Biden floundering around than actually turn the wheels of power over to somebody that clearly is in over her head.”