Ron DeSantis threatens to send Kamala Harris to her ‘liberal homeland’

A fresh fundraising appeal from Gov. Ron DeSantis includes a new attack on Vice President Kamala Harris.

The 2024 Republican presidential candidate, in his latest appeal to donors, threatens to send “Kamala back to her liberal homeland” in a breezy turn of phrase that is his latest example of disrespect for the person who is one heartbeat away from the presidency.

The dog-whistle wordplay comes as part of a larger excoriation of the Joe Biden administration.

“The radical agenda of the Biden administration will be ripped up and shoved into a trashcan when we send Joe right back to his basement and Kamala to her liberal homeland. They won’t be able to do any more damage to our country, our kids, or our future there,” DeSantis vows.

On the campaign trail, DeSantis has expressed doubt that the octogenarian President will ultimately be the 2024 nominee of the Democratic Party, suggesting that Harris or California Gov. Gavin Newsom may ultimately be the standard-bearer.

The Governor has relished invoking Harris’ name to galvanize his base.

Back in August, the DeSantis campaign stole a page from bygone talk show host David Letterman, with a coffee cup and a T-shirt spotlighting “10 things Kamala Harris should focus her time on.”

Nine of those things involve “closing the border.” And the 10th? “Making sure Joe Biden doesn’t fall.”

The campaign texted supporters with a pitch.

“Gov. DeSantis is going to cause Kamala Harris to start job hunting; we understand why she’s obsessed with hurting our campaign. Still, we’ve put together some suggestions of what she could be focusing on instead. What do you think? Do you want to help us remind our Vice President to … do her job? Click here to donate, and we’ll send you a discounted 10-things tee or mug to start off your DeSantis merch collection,” the promotional text read.

DeSantis, who recently blamed the Vice President for national “decline,” spent weeks this summer beefing with Harris over her critiques of Florida Black history standards, which contain language suggesting slavery could benefit the enslaved. He bemoaned her attacks on the trail.

“You can’t be operating in bad faith against your political opponents, 24/7,” DeSantis lamented in Iowa. “You can’t be doing fake narratives, and we have some Republicans that actually sided with Kamala’s lies just to try to get cheap shots in on me.”

The Governor has focused on Harris as so-called “impeachment insurance” for at least a year, meanwhile.

“So, here’s the thing. I thought Biden picking her at first was the worst decision ever because she’s not great. But she’s like the best impeachment insurance and 25th Amendment insurance anyone could have,” DeSantis said in July 2022.

“Because as bad as Biden is, even though he can barely read the teleprompter, and as much as people disapprove of him, nobody wants Harris, and so they’d much rather stick with Biden floundering around than actually turn the wheels of power over to somebody that clearly is in over her head.”