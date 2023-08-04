Ron DeSantis blames Kamala Harris for national ‘decline’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is talking about debates with California Democrats in Iowa, including one debate that isn’t happening and another that is.

During remarks in Winneshiek County, the Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate took issue with Vice President Kamala Harris, who rejected his invitation to discuss Black history standards in Tallahassee, as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will debate DeSantis in November on Fox News.

“This is why our country is in decline, quite frankly, people like Kamala,” DeSantis contended, as he condemned the Vice President for having “identified one thing and she demagogued it to say that somehow these Black history scholars were saying slavery was somehow good.”

Harris, in two trips to Florida in recent weeks, blasted a benchmark in the standards: “Instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

“They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, in an attempt to divide and distract our nation with unnecessary debates. And now they attempt to legitimize these unnecessary debates with a proposal that most recently came in of a politically motivated roundtable,” Harris said, referring to DeSantis’ challenge to debate her about the slavery language in the curriculum, which she rejected.

“There were no redeeming qualities of slavery,” Harris said.

The Governor denounced her attacks as groundless on political opponents.

“You can’t be operating in bad faith against your political opponents, 24/7,” DeSantis lamented. “You can’t be doing fake narratives, and we have some Republicans that actually sided with Kamala’s lies just to try to get cheap shots in on me.”

The Governor was no more positive about Gov. Newsom, meanwhile, though he did suggest that debate in the fall “is instructive about which direction is America going to go.”

“The people that are pushing Joe Biden and that are running the show there, they believe in the California leftism,” DeSantis said, before suggesting either of the California Democrats could end up topping the ticket.

“Then you have the situation, Biden may not even be the candidate. I mean, you know, let’s just be clear, you could have Kamala, you could have Newsom, you could have some other people, you know, that will end up doing it.”