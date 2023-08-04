After Orlando Magic donation, Ron DeSantis deflects and presses NBA on China

NBA players cried foul when the Orlando Magic donated $50,000 to support Ron DeSantis’ presidential ambitions. Now, Florida’s Governor wants to dunk on the entire league.

Financial disclosures released this week show the Orlando Magic donated $50,000 to Never Back Down, a super PAC supporting DeSantis. The revelation drew anger from critics — apparently including some professional basketball players.

The National Basketball Players Association slammed the contribution coming from corporate entity Orlando Magic Ltd.

“A political contribution from the Orlando Magic is alarming given recent comments and policies of its beneficiary,” reads a statement from the association.

“NBA governors, players and personnel have the right to express their personal political views, including through donations and statements. However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players. The Magic’s donation does not represent player support for the recipient.”

DeSantis pushed back on the statement from the players’ association, treating it as a slam by the entire NBA.

“It appears the NBA took a break from protesting our anthem and bending the knee to Communist China to chirp about my policies,” reads a tweet from DeSantis.

The NBA has come under fire for years for business partnerships and outreach in China. For example, the league in February entered a strategic relationship with Chinese fintech company Ant Group, reported at the time by CNBC.

Of note, the Players Association represents only the players, not the owners of the NBA or individual teams.

Magic executives have stressed that the donation to the super PAC was made before DeSantis launched his presidential campaign.

“To clarify, this gift was given before Governor DeSantis entered the presidential race,” said Joel Glass, chief communications officer for the Magic. “It was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida Governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida.”

The Orlando Magic was founded by the late Amway founder Richard DeVos and is owned by his family, which includes a number of Republican donors and officials. His family includes Betsy DeVos, who served as former President Donald Trump’s Education Secretary, and Richard DeVos Jr., who ran for Michigan Governor as a Republican in 2006.

It’s no secret that basketball is not DeSantis’ favorite support. In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network earlier this year, he was asked about what he liked about baseball and ended up criticizing basketball.

“”I kind of viewed basketball as, like, these guys are just freaks of nature. They’re just incredible athletes,” DeSantis said, comparing basketball to the “meritocratic” nature of baseball.

At the same time, DeSantis welcomed the NBA to its entire 2020 season in Orlando at the Disney-owned ESPN Wide World of Sports during the pandemic.

DeSantis has been heavily criticized as well by Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade. The father of a transgender daughter, Wade and wife Gabrielle Union gave an interview to People about why he moved to California, blaming DeSantis’ policies.