Ron DeSantis super PAC closed June with almost $97M in cash

A super PAC supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential ambitions wrapped the second quarter with $96.8 million in cash-on-hand. That’s after spending almost $33.8 million through June.

Never Back Down, an independent entity run by political consultant Jeff Roe and chaired by Ken Cuccinelli, has run advertising supportive of DeSantis since April. Formed in March, the committee largely laid in place the infrastructure for when DeSantis formally launched his campaign in May.

Fundraising reports made public on Monday confirmed the super PAC raised upward of $130 million in its first six weeks of operation, a total announced earlier this month. Of note, that included $82.5 million transferred from a state political committee that previously supported his gubernatorial campaigns. Faithful & Strong Policies also donated $5 million.

Contributions also include donations of more than $1 million from several prominent GOP donors. There’s a total of $1 million from companies, including ICI Homes and Intervest Construction of Jax, that are connected to Mori Hosseini, Chairman of the University of Florida’s board of trustees and a close DeSantis ally in Florida. U-Line founders Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, also Florida donors, gave $1 million apiece as well.

The largest donation came from Richard Bigelow, a Nevada hotel magnate who donated just over $20 million. Venture capitalist Douglas Leone of California gave $2 million. Fox Paine & Company founder Saul Fox, Pennsylvania resin manufacturing titan Stefan Brodie and Standard Industries CEO David Millstone also wrote seven-figure checks.

The committee has proven controversial throughout its existence. While Florida law allows for coordination of efforts between political committees and campaigns, following certain guidelines, such cooperation between federal super PACs and a candidate’s formal apparatus is strictly forbidden by law.

The Campaign Legal Center in May filed a formal complaint with the Federal Elections Commission alleging DeSantis and his state committee violated soft money restrictions with the massive funding transfer.

“Laws banning these funds from being used to seek federal office are there for a reason — to prevent corruption, promote transparency, and ensure that wealthy special interests can’t rig the system even further in their favor,” said Saurav Ghosh, director of federal campaign finance reform at Campaign Legal Center.

Nevertheless, DeSantis and the super PAC have often seemingly worked in open consort, with DeSantis even appearing as a special guest at events organized and announced by the independent committee.

But in recent days, speculation arose about whether the super PAC’s independence could yet bite DeSantis. As DeSantis failed to climb his way in polls, some consultants suggest Never Back Down may move on and support another candidate like Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Roe served as a strategist for the Virginia Republican’s successful 2021 campaign. While Youngkin hasn’t announced a run for President, speculation has continued for months he could enter the race.