August 1, 2023
Personnel note: Jason Goldman takes over as Florida Medical Association President

Drew Wilson

Florida Medical Association President Dr. Jason Goldman_2023 to 2024 copy
'After serving the FMA in various capacities over the years, it is an honor to have him lead the organization.'

Internal medicine physician Jason Goldman has been installed as the Florida Medical Association’s (FMA) 147th President.

FMA, which represents Florida doctors, said the Coral Gables-based physician ascended to the top spot during the FMA Annual Meeting in Orlando last week. Goldman is a solo practice physician with a long record of active leadership and advocacy on behalf of the medical profession, FMA said in a news release.

“Dr. Goldman’s decades of medical experience have allowed him to establish an esteemed reputation as an effective and trusted physician in his local community, across the state, and even at a national level,” said FMA CEO Chris Clark.

“After serving the FMA in various capacities over the years, it is an honor to have him lead the organization, and we look forward to all he will accomplish on behalf of our thousands of members in the year ahead.”

Born and raised in New York, Goldman earned his medical degree from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and completed residency training in internal medicine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

In addition to delivering patient care in private practice for more than 20 years, Goldman is an affiliate assistant professor of clinical biomedical science at the Florida Atlantic University Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine and a clinical assistant professor of medicine at the Nova Southeastern University Kiran C. Patel College of Allopathic Medicine.

Goldman previously served as FMA President-Elect (2022-2023), FMA Treasurer (2016-2021), and Primary Care Representative to the FMA Board of Governors (2014-2017). He is a member of FMA’s delegation to the American Medical Association House of Delegates, Immediate Past President of the FMA Political Action Committee, an FMA PAC Executive Committee member, and an FMA PAC $10,000 Club member.

At the national level, Goldman is a Past Treasurer of the American College of Physicians (ACP), a member of the National ACP Board of Regents, a Past Governor of the Florida Chapter of the ACP, and the ACP liaison to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. He is also a Broward County Medical Association Board of Directors member.

In addition to Goldman, FMA announced a slate of other officers for 2023-24: Lisa Cosgrove, MD, is now President-Elect; Ashley Norse, MD, is Vice President; Charles Chase, DO, is Treasurer; Mark Rubenstein, MD, is Speaker; Sanjay Pattani, MD, is Vice Speaker; Alma Littles, MD, is Secretary; and Joshua Lenchus, DO, is Immediate Past President.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

