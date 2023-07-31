July 31, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Industry group raises alarm anti-Chinese investment law could curb Florida growth

Anne GeggisJuly 31, 20235min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis continues defiant defense of Florida curriculum claiming slavery benefited the enslaved

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Bill Roedy bursts into Miami Beach Mayor’s race with $655K first-month haul

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis now claims campaign staff cuts were a matter of ‘ROI’

USA / China / Relations / Conflict / Flags
The law was meant to curb Chinese influence in Florida as the country's relationship with the United States has become more problematic.

New legislation that went into effect July 1 seeking to curb the influence of the Chinese government on Florida’s affairs could hurt the state’s economy, the state is being warned.

The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) is warning the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) of “unintended consequences” that may result from legislation restricting the land-owning rights of people from China.

Lawsuits are already pending against legislation (SB 264) that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in May. Four Chinese people and a real estate brokerage that serves Chinese clients are in federal court seeking an injunction against the law and the suit is backed by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The legal case contends that the restrictions violate constitutional rights and the Fair Housing Act. Now comes AIF,  which bills itself as “the voice of Florida business” warning the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) against a broad interpretation of the law.

This law might keep publicly traded companies with only minimal financial backing from the People’s Republic of China from investing in the state, according to a letter from AIF’s leader.

“The technical language of SB 264 is much broader in scope than the publicly stated intent of the law, which could have unintended and negative consequences for investment in Florida and therefore limit the freedom of Florida’s future growth,” AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis wrote in a Monday letter to DBPR Secretary Melanie Griffin.

The DBPR communications team could not immediately provide a response to Bevis’ letter Monday.

The letter says that even U.S. real estate funds could be excluded from investing in the state’s most valuable product — square footage under air conditioning — if they have 5% of the fund’s commitments from two passive Chinese Limited Partners (LPs).

LPs, the letter says, generally do not have the power to participate in the management or affairs of the fund that they are a part of and do not have the power to bind the fund or sign for it. That means they cannot control the operations, management, or investment decisions of a fund when it comes to a fund’s day-to-day operations.

On the campaign trail Monday, DeSantis blasted the current situation in which “the Chinese Communist Party continued to eat this country’s lunch every single day.”

Sen. Jay Collins introduced the legislation that DeSantis backed, winning the support of some Democrats in both the House and the Senate.

“We will seek our economic independence from the Chinese Communist Party,” DeSantis declared in Rochester, N.H.

___

Florida Politics writer A.G. Gancarski contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis now claims campaign staff cuts were a matter of 'ROI'

nextBill Roedy bursts into Miami Beach Mayor’s race with $655K first-month haul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories