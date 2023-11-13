November 13, 2023
Florida gas prices begin sinking again after 8-cent bump

Jesse SchecknerNovember 13, 20233min2

gas pump supply (Large)
A jump at the pump last week was short-lived.

Gas prices in Florida are declining again after an unexpected rise last week, settling at about $3.18 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

One week before, the state registered a new per-gallon 2023 low of $3.16 before shooting up 8 cents through Wednesday.

That upward trend made a U-turn after, declining at a rate of roughly 2 cents daily.

The price increase “didn’t make much sense” considering drops in oil and gasoline futures over the past few weeks, AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

“Either way, the jump at the pump was short lived and those gains were mostly erased by the weekend,” he said. “Oil prices are now at multi-month lows, which should keep gas prices low through the holidays.”

The price of crude oil is in its third week of decline, sinking 13% ($11) since late October. Oil prices continue to impact pump prices directly since the product is a key gasoline ingredient.

In late September, oil traded at more than $90 per barrel. Friday’s closing price was $77.17, which was $5 cheaper than the week before.

The most expensive metropolitan markets for gas in Florida remain the same as last week. It’s priciest in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where motorists are shelling out $3.37 per gallon on average. Naples ($3.27) and Tallahassee ($3.24) are second and third priciest, respectively.

The cheapest fuel in the Sunshine State can be found in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, where drivers and motorcyclists are paying $2.94 on average, followed by Pensacola (2.97) and Panama City ($3.02).

The national gas price average sat at $3.37 on Monday, a 4-cent drop over the week before.

States in the West and Northeast are bearing the higher costs, with California motorists paying the most per gallon ($5.07), followed by Hawaii ($4.73) and Washington ($4.51).

“We still need to cast a wary eye on global events, which may roil the oil market and spike prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement. “But domestic gas prices are amid their usual seasonal swoon.”

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

2 comments

  • Earl Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American

    November 13, 2023 at 9:58 am

    Good morning America!!!!!
    STAND BY FOR NEWS!!!!!
    What were we paying prior to the implementation of 8idenomics again …. $1.84 per gallon?
    Ahhh the good ‘Ole days … and somebody refresh my memory …. who was in the White House then???
    Was it a Dook 4 Brains Leftist, America????
    Think about it America
    EPA

  • tom palmer

    November 13, 2023 at 10:12 am

    The President does not control gas prices. It is an international market.
    I found last week’s spike of about 50 cents a gallon hard to justify It was back to $2.99 this morning so it is heading down again. btw, gas has not been below $2/gallon since 2004..

Categories