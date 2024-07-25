July 25, 2024
Personnel note: Brewster Bevis named ALEC Private Sector State Chair

Staff ReportsJuly 25, 2024

Brewster_Bevis_Headshot copy
'I’m honored to have been asked to serve in this role.'

Associated Industries of Florida President and CEO Brewster Bevis has been named the American Legislative Exchange Council’s Private Sector State Chair for Florida.

“I’m honored to have been asked to serve in this role. ALEC provides an excellent forum for state legislators, business leaders and policy experts to share their perspectives, exchange ideas, and work together to develop real world solutions that encourage continued economic growth and prosperity,” said Bevis.

“I look forward to helping bring Florida’s successes to the forefront and ensuring we remain a leader in promoting policies that foster economic freedom.”

ALEC Private Sector State Chairs are appointed by, and serve concurrently with, their respective ALEC State Chairs. Florida’s State Chairs include Sen. Alexis Calatyud as well as Reps. Demi Busatta Cabrera, Dana Trabulsy and Brad Yeager.

Founded in 1973, ALEC is a nonprofit that brings together conservative state lawmakers and private sector leaders to craft model legislation. The organization says it is “dedicated to the principles of limited government, free markets and federalism.”

Staff Reports

Categories