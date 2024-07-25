Florida Democratic Party staffs up for election season

As presidential politics dominates the discourse, the Florida Democratic Party (FDP) announced 11 hires and promotions.

That includes bringing on Fort Myers lawyer Steven Cary as the party’s General Counsel and Jordi Zapata as Political Director.

“The strength of our Florida Democratic Party staff is a testament to the energy that is here in Florida,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried. “We’re building a statewide team that is working tirelessly to elect Democrats up and down the ballot — from Pensacola to Key West — and help elect Kamala Harris as President of the United States.”

Cary most recently served as General Counsel for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. He also served as former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s district director from 2017 to 2022.

Zapata most recently served as a legislative aide to Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell. On the political side, Zapata worked as now-state Rep. Lindsay Cross’ field director in her successful 2022 campaign and as a program fellow for Ruth’s List Florida. The Dunedin native also served as President of Hillsborough County Young Democrats.

The party announced that Sam Fullam, previously FDP’s Voter File Manager and Deputy Data Director, has been promoted to Data Director.

New hires include Keith Moore as Operations Director. Moore previously worked at For Our Future and for Andrew Gillum’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, as well as former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham’s successful campaign for Congress.

Alexis Dorman joins the party as Campus Voter Registration Director. Dorman previously served as President of the Florida College Democrats and as a legislative aide to state Rep. Johanna Lopez, an Orlando Democrat.

The party hired Andres Cubillos as North Florida Regional Voter Engagement Director, Paul De Stefano as Central Florida Regional Voter Engagement Director and Denisse Berrios as South Florida Regional Voter Engagement Director.

Cubillos previously worked with the Youth Action Fund, Campus Vote Project, Students Learn Students Vote Coalition, Student PIRGs, Transformative Justice Coalition and Students Demand Action, and currently serves on the state party’s Youth Council.

De Stefano has worked with For Our Future, NextGen America, Blue Velocity and Democrat Karen Green’s 2022 congressional campaign.

Berrios, meanwhile, serves now as the Executive Vice President for the Miami-Dade Young Democrats. She previously provided field work for Tallahassee City Commissioner Jack Porter, Hillsborough County School Board member Nadia Combs and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The party also announced a few assistant level positions

Paige Brocker was hired as Executive Assistant. She worked in the field previously for Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban and Leon County Commission Candidate Jay Revell.

Adrianne Weston joined the party as Candidates and Campaigns Assistant. She worked for President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential race and for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Sierra Holmes came on as Special Assistant to the Executive Director. She worked previously as an aide for state Rep. Anna Eskamani, and for the Ruth’s List Central Florida board.