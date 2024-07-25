Personnel note: Lauren Lange joins Johnston & Stewart

Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies is adding experienced legislative and executive branch staffer Lauren Lange to its lobbying team.

Lange comes to the firm from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office, where she served as the Health and Human Services Policy Chief overseeing a portfolio of the administration’s health care policy priorities spanning six state agencies.

“Lauren has a strong command of policy covering multiple areas of state government and was an instrumental member of the team in the Office of Policy and Budget,” said Chris Spencer, DeSantis’ former top budget aide and current State Board of Administration chief.

“She covered several different silos in OPB, including the Policy Office, which gives her a wide breadth of knowledge over the critical functions driving the annual budget. I am confident Lauren will do great in this next chapter of her career.”

Firm Co-founder Jeff Johnston said Lange’s resume is “beyond impressive,” adding, “what was also immediately clear to us is how extremely valued she is by the individuals with whom she has worked hand-in-hand over the years. Lauren has clearly earned a reputation as a trusted advisor, respected for her intelligence and dedication, as well as an advocate for important issues.”

“To welcome someone like Lauren, with her immense talent and extraordinary work ethic, to our firm is an unbelievable opportunity. She has seemingly unending knowledge of both the state’s budget process and numerous policy areas, as well as unique insight into the highest levels of Florida government,” said firm co-founder Amanda Stewart, adding, ”While these qualities are paramount, it should not go unnoticed that Lauren is also genuinely a good person.”

Lange’s eight years of experience include working as a Legislative Assistant to former Senate Majority Leader Debbie Mayfield, an Office Aide to former Rep. Frank White, within the Children’s Bureau at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and in Legislative Affairs at the Florida Department of Children and Families.

“I can’t help but feel immense gratitude when I reflect upon the four years I have been able to serve in the Governor’s office,” Lange said. “As I embark on a new professional adventure at Johnston and Stewart Government Strategies, I am looking forward to using my experiences to support the continued success of the team and the high-quality and individualized services that they provide for their clients.”

Lange earned her undergraduate degree and master’s in public administration from Florida State University. She serves on the Whole Child Leon’s Board of Directors and was named a 2022 30-Under-30 Rising Star in Florida Politics.