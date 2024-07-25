Sunburn – The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics – 7.25.24

Good Thursday morning. Merry Christmas in July!

Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies is adding experienced legislative and executive branch staffer Lauren Lange to its lobbying team.

Lange, a double alumna of FSU, comes to the firm from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office, where she served as the Health and Human Services Policy Chief overseeing a portfolio of the administration’s health care policy priorities spanning six state agencies.

“Lauren has a strong command of policy covering multiple areas of state government and was an instrumental member of the team in the Office of Policy and Budget,” said Chris Spencer, DeSantis’ former top budget aide and current State Board of Administration chief.

Firm Co-founder Jeff Johnston said Lange’s resume is “beyond impressive,” adding, “What was also immediately clear to us is how extremely valued she is by the individuals with whom she has worked hand in hand over the years. Lauren has clearly earned a reputation as a trusted adviser, respected for her intelligence and dedication, as well as an advocate for important issues.”

“To welcome someone like Lauren, with her immense talent and extraordinary work ethic, to our firm is an unbelievable opportunity. She has a seemingly unending knowledge of both the state’s budget process and numerous policy areas, as well as unique insight into the highest levels of Florida government,” said firm co-founder Amanda Stewart.

Before joining EOG, Lange worked as a legislative assistant to former Senate Majority Leader Debbie Mayfield, an Office Aide to former Rep. Frank White, within the Children’s Bureau at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and in Legislative Affairs at the Florida Department of Children and Families.

___

As presidential politics dominate the discourse, the Florida Democratic Party announced 11 hires and promotions.

“We’re building a statewide team that is working tirelessly to elect Democrats up and down the ballot – from Pensacola to Key West – and help elect Kamala Harris as President of the United States,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried.

Fort Myers attorney Steven Cary came on as the party’s General Counsel. He most recently did the same for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and also served as former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s district director.

Jordi Zapata is the party’s new Political Director. Zapata most recently served as a legislative aide to state House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell and worked as the field director of now-state Rep. Lindsay Cross.

The party announced Sam Fullam, previously FDP’s Voter File Manager and Deputy Data Director, has been promoted to Data Director.

New hires include Keith Moore as Operations Director. Moore previously worked at For Our Future, on Andrew Gillum’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign, for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and for former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham’s successful run for Congress.

Alexis Dorman joins the party as Campus Voter Registration Director. The Orlando previously served as president of the Florida College Democrats and as a legislative aide to state Rep. Johanna Lopez, an Orlando Democrat.

The party hired Andres Cubillos as the North Florida Regional Voter Engagement Director, Paul De Stefano as the Central Florida Regional Voter Engagement Director and Denisse Berrios as the South Florida Regional Voter Engagement Director.

The party also announced a few assistant-level positions. Paige Brocker was hired as executive assistant. Adrianne Weston joined the party as a Candidate and Campaigns Assistant. Finally,

Sierra Holmes came on as Special Assistant to the Executive Director.

___

Longtime Florida Supreme Court spokesperson Craig Waters, who retired in 2022, has been named general counsel for the Florida Center for Government Accountability and the Florida Trident.

“All of us at the Florida Center for Government Accountability are delighted to have someone of Craig’s stature and reputation take the job of general counsel,” said FLCGA Board Chair Nick Penniman. “His lifelong commitment to transparency in government will continue to serve all Floridians in his work for FLCGA and our news site, the Florida Trident.”

The Pensacola-born Waters, who also serves on the FLCGA Board, is perhaps best known for leading press briefings during the monthlong recount saga following the 2000 Presidential Election.

Waters is also regarded as a trailblazer in boosting public access to the courts. He worked in journalism before joining the Court in 1987 as a staff attorney and in 1998, he became its first public information officer in 1996. In the latter role, Waters pioneered posting court information online and broadcasting court proceedings on TV.

Waters said he’s stepping out of retirement because he wants to get “back into journalism in some way.”

“I believe I can use my skills to good effect in this emerging era when we are seeing the erosion of government transparency and accountability in all branches of government. Florida’s unique history of both high-quality journalism and open government is being whittled away now by both the changing markets and a more hostile state government. I hope I can do my part to help reverse this trend,” he said.

___

Associated Industries of Florida President and CEO Brewster Bevis has been named the American Legislative Exchange Council’s Private Sector State Chair for Florida.

“I’m honored to have been asked to serve in this role. ALEC provides an excellent forum for state legislators, business leaders and policy experts to share their perspectives, exchange ideas, and work together to develop real-world solutions that encourage continued economic growth and prosperity,” said Bevis.

“I look forward to helping bring Florida’s successes to the forefront and ensuring we remain a leader in promoting policies that foster economic freedom.”

ALEC Private Sector State Chairs are appointed by, and serve concurrently with, their respective ALEC State Chairs. Florida’s State Chairs include Sen. Alexis Calatyud and Reps. Demi Busatta Cabrera, Dana Trabulsy and Brad Yeager.

Founded in 1973, ALEC is a nonprofit that brings together conservative state lawmakers and private sector leaders to craft model legislation. The organization says it is “dedicated to the principles of limited government, free markets and federalism.”

– SITUATIONAL AWARENESS –

Tweet, tweet:

–@ForecasterEnten: Brat Summer or not, I looked into whether Harris has unique appeal to young voters. She doesn’t. She’s doing much worse against Trump than Biden did in 2020. Moreover, young Democrats are NOT disproportionately more motivated to vote than other Democrats because of Biden’s exit

–@MurphyMike: Some Kamala musings: – A+ Start – Prosecutor bit leads to SF record and border. Glass jaw. Careful. – Future vs past best. Plus Dobbs + Your side vs His own side – (Mark) Kelly/(Josh) Shapiro both strong VPs, but (Pete) Buttigieg is smartest move. Says future v past loudest. Pete best pol athlete.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

–@GrayRohrer: Oh, btw everyone I’ve joined @USAToday Florida Capital Bureau!

– DAYS UNTIL –

Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on NBC/Peacock – 1; ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ premieres – 1; Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins – 4; ‘Alien: Romulus’ premieres – 22; Democratic National Convention begins – 25; ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ begins streaming on Peacock – 25; Florida Primary – 26; FBHA’s annual conference, BHCon, begins – 27; second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins – 30; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin – 31; Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday begins – 39; 2024 NFL season kicks off – 44; Packers will face Eagles in Brazil – 44; ‘The Old Man’ season two debuts – 49; Vice-Presidential Debate – 63; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami – 87; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum – 94; Florida TaxWatch’s 45th Annual Meeting – 102; 2024 Presidential Election – 103; second half of Yellowstone season five premieres – 107; Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ premieres – 115; Legislature’s 2025 Organizational Session – 117; Las Vegas Grand Prix – 117; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit begins – 130; ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premieres – 134; MLS Cup 2024 – 136; College Football Playoff begins – 149; Fiesta, Peach, Rose & Sugar Bowls – 160; Orange Bowl – 168; Sugar Bowl – 170; ‘Severance’ season two debuts – 176; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 204; the 2025 Oscars – 225; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 227; 2025 Session ends – 287; ‘Moana’ premieres – 334; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 368; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres – 368; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres – 475; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres – 513; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 649; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 666; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 686; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match – 724; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 877; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 1,017; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,976; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,697.

–TOP STORY –

“Historic flood of cash pours into Kamala Harris campaign and allied groups” via Michael Scherer, Gerrit De Vynck and Maeve Reston The Washington Post – The coordinated Harris campaign reported Wednesday morning that they had raised more than $126 million from 1.4 million donors between Sunday afternoon, when President Biden announced he was stepping aside, and Tuesday evening. FF PAC, also known as Future Forward, the largest outside group supporting Biden, announced $150 million in commitments in the first 24 hours after Biden’s Sunday afternoon announcement.

Some funds had been withheld during the weeks of concern over Biden’s path to victory after his stumbling, confused performance at a June 27 debate prompted calls to drop out. However, major donors and fundraisers reported newfound energy, both in donations to political groups that report the contributions and to nonprofits that do not, funding much of the organizing effort in key states that will benefit the Democratic candidacy.

“It really feels like a moment in history that we are going to talk about 10 years or decades from now. It is something we have not seen for a long time,” said Ning Mosberger-Tang, a major donor and former executive at Google, who announced plans to host a fundraiser for Harris in the coming weeks. “A lot of people, including myself, were paralyzed in the last few weeks. A lot of us were not giving money to anything. Now we are seeing the floodgates have opened.”

Even those donors who had previously called for an open and competitive process to replace Biden have become resigned to the reality that Harris faces no major challenge for the job.

– 2024 – PRESIDENTIAL –

“Secret Service encourages Donald Trump campaign to stop outdoor rallies” via Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post – Secret Service officials encouraged Trump’s campaign to stop scheduling large outdoor rallies and other outdoor events with big crowds after the assassination attempt on the former President in Butler, Pennsylvania, according to people familiar with the matter. In the aftermath of the shooting, agents from the Secret Service communicated their concerns about large outdoor rallies going forward to Trump campaign advisers, three people familiar with the matter said. The people familiar with the matter spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions. For upcoming events, Trump’s team is scouting indoor venues, such as basketball arenas and other large spaces where thousands of people can fit, people familiar with the request said.

“Harris vows to fight ‘extremists’ on day of dueling events with Trump” via Sabrina Rodriguez and Hannah Knowles of The Washington Post – The dueling appearances are a chance for each candidate to frame the stakes of the race as it plunges into uncharted territory, with Trump no longer running against his ideal opponent and Harris seeking to take charge of the Democratic ticket a little more than 100 days before the election. Democrats are hoping that Harris can refocus the contest on Trump’s flaws, while Republicans want to define Harris and saddle her with Biden’s weaknesses quickly. Trump’s team, meanwhile, is bracing for a “Harris honeymoon” that it says could intrude on Trump’s Summer of momentum and polling gains. Even as Trump’s campaign pivots to attacking Harris, the former President has tried to keep attention on Biden.

“DeSantis: Trump-Vance can defeat whoever the Democratic nominee is” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice – “I think that they can beat whoever comes,” he said. “If I had to pick someone [to run against after Biden dropped out], I would probably pick Harris.” “Her tenure as VP has been disastrous,” he said, going on to scathe what DeSantis and other Republicans have painted as “far-left” policy positions that would not bode well with independents. “She basically said, ‘Have an open border.’ She wants taxpayer-funded health care and benefits for illegal aliens. She doesn’t think you should deport somebody that’s come illegally,” he said. “She’s even more liberal.”

“New bobbleheads feature post-assassination attempt Trump with fist raised, bandaged ear” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – Two new bobbleheads of Trump in the seconds and days after an assassination attempt on the former President are now available for preorder from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. One figurine shows Trump in his now-iconic “Fight” pose, with his fist raised in the air and a bloody face after a failed sniper’s bullet grazed his ear at a rally in Pennsylvania this month. The other features him wearing the oversized ear bandage that attendees of the Republican National Convention adopted and wore this past weekend to show their support for him. The Bobblehead Hall’s co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said he’s received “a flood of requests” for figurines depicting the two moments.

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. struggles to gain traction amid unification on both sides” via Brittany Gibson of POLITICO – Trump has solidified Republican support in the wake of an assassination attempt and unity-building national convention. At the same time, Harris has seamlessly stepped into the Democratic nomination after Biden withdrew his candidacy. But Kennedy is nowhere to be seen. Instead of campaigning, the independent challenger has canceled multiple campaign events and discussed dropping out of the race and backing Trump. Instead of raising serious donations, he’s continuing to rely on his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, and set up a joint fundraising committee with the Libertarian Party. Instead of moving up in the polls, where he’s been stagnant for months, Kennedy has called for himself to be the Democratic nominee to replace Biden.

“‘Veep’ is going viral (again): David Mandel talks Harris and if he’d revisit the series” via Jackie Strause of The Hollywood Reporter – Veep has entered the chat. But really, has it ever left? But now there is something different in the air. I’ve chatted with showrunner David Mandel regularly since he took over at Veep in 2016 and the years after the show went off the air. But today he’s saying something new and surprising. “Politics seem fun again,” he says. Did I hear that right? “I don’t wake up dreading looking at the news,” he explains. “I wake up wondering what’s going on. How much money has Kamala Harris raised so far? All of a sudden, things seem enjoyable.” And that’s not to mention that Veep is going viral again. In the lead-up to and after Biden‘s announcement … Veep memes have flooded social media.

– 2024 – FLORIDA –

“Marco Rubio says Harris is ‘owned’ by Democrats’ left-wing” A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – Rubio argues that while Biden was a “rental” for the left wing, because the Delaware Democrat “had no political base,” liberal interest groups “own” Harris, whom he criticized last year as a “diversity hire” Vice President. “She’ll be worse than Biden because she actually fully believes these things and will make them priorities,” the South Florida Republican said. Biden’s “career had not really been that of a radical leftist, but he was useful to them because he got in office. He frankly didn’t know what was going on, and it gave the leftists and the shadow government a lot of a lot of runway to do whatever they wanted,” he said on “Fox & Friends.” From there, he set up the contrast with Harris, framing her as an active agent of those groups.

“DeSantis accuses Democrats of virtue signaling to ‘Hamas caucus’ on Harris’ VP pick” via Alexandra Glorioso of the Miami Herald – DeSantis said Democrats have to “virtue signal to the Hamas caucus” regarding Harris’ potential vice presidential pick, referencing talk that picking a Jewish running mate could fracture a diverse coalition of voters that has been torn over Israel’s war in Gaza. “You have this Governor in Pennsylvania,” DeSantis said in St. Petersburg, referring to potential Democratic vice-presidential candidate Gov. Josh Shapiro. “People are saying in the media and on the Left, ‘Well, she can’t pick him because he’s Jewish.” DeSantis continued: “If you have to virtue signal to the Hamas caucus to win an election, you should not win that election.”

“DeSantis says GOP must be prepared for the media to ‘elevate’ Harris” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix – DeSantis says there’s no doubt Republicans would have preferred to have faced Biden this November in the presidential election, but he believes Harris is the best Democratic candidate from a GOP perspective to run against Trump, saying that her “tenure as Vice President has been disastrous.” Speaking at St. Petersburg College’s Midtown Center in South St. Petersburg, the Governor said the GOP must be prepared to contend with the mainstream media’s embrace of the likely Democratic standard-bearer after they “knifed (Biden) in the back.” “The media turned on Biden after that debate,” DeSantis said, referring to Biden’s disastrous performance in the June 27 CNN debate in Atlanta, which the Governor later labeled “the most consequential debate in history.”

“Vote No on 3’s own poll finds support for recreational pot ‘stagnant’ but above threshold to pass” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – A campaign opposing the legalization of recreational marijuana has yet to move the needle with voters. That’s according to the pollster working for the campaign opposing Amendment 3. Florida Politics obtained a poll that will be distributed to donors later Wednesday. The poll finds that support for the ballot initiative has not diminished. However, the campaign will tell its donors that the bright side is that opposition has grown. Ryan Tyson, President and CEO of The Tyson Group, polled Florida voters in February and found 65% of likely General Election voters favor the amendment. Four months later, 64% support it.

– 2024 – DOWN-BALLOT –

“Aaron Dimmock under fire for holding Missouri state job while running for Congress in Florida” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Florida congressional candidate Dimmock could soon be in trouble with his employer, the state of Missouri. The Pensacola Republican has faced accusations of carpetbagging from U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Fort Walton Republican he aims to unseat in an upcoming Republican Primary. But now, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, is fielding questions about why Dimmock still holds a job with the Missouri Office of Administration. “I just got the news on that yesterday, but we want to make sure people are doing their jobs. I’m not a big fan of remote work. I never have been,” Parson told KMOV First Alert 4, a Missouri news station.

–2024 – DOWN-BALLOT 2 –

“Fabián Basabe welcomes NRA endorsement, promises balanced approach to gun safety” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Rep. Basabe welcomed support from the National Rifle Association (NRA) while promising a balanced approach to gun policy. “Gun control is a very sensitive topic – horrific, in fact, for those who have lost beloved family members and dear friends in the most senseless of tragedies,” Basabe said. “Yet, it is a topic that continues to exist as long as guns do. The Second Amendment of our Constitution states that every citizen has the Right to Bear Arms, and I believe in and respect our Constitution – the one document that unites us all as Americans.”

“GOP candidate running against James Buchanan reports sign vandalism in North Port” via Melissa Pérez-Carrillo of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune – Michelle Pozzie, a Republican candidate for House District 74, reported vandalism of her political sign in North Port. The sign was spray-painted blue with a racial slur and a phallic symbol, according to a North Port Police report. Officers responded to the corner of North Cranberry Boulevard and West Price Boulevard, where Pozzie observed the vandalism. She told officers that she didn’t notice any graffiti while driving by her $40 sign on Sunday, but she noticed the spray paint at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Pozzie is running against incumbent state Rep. Buchanan in the Republican Primary for House District 74, which covers North Port and eastern Sarasota County.

Happening tonight:

and

– STATEWIDE –



“DeSantis says he won’t be involved in UF presidential search” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – Florida’s Governor said when it comes to the current search for permanent leadership at the University of Florida (UF), he’s leaving it to the school’s Board of Trustees. “I would say the University of Florida’s Board has really, really high-quality people. And I think they’ve done a fantastic job. They’ll be really the ones that are going to be leading that effort,” Gov. DeSantis said during a press avail at St. Petersburg College. The search comes as UF President Ben Sasse abruptly announced plans to step down to focus on his wife’s health issues, leaving many of his stated goals for campus reform unfinished.

“Jimmy Patronis pens letter to Trump on how to fix national ‘insurance crisis’” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice – “As a Floridian and an extremely successful business owner who owns major properties across the world, you understand the challenges Americans face in the property insurance market,” CFO Patronis said. “Insurance is complicated, with big players, involving trillions of dollars domestically and internationally, and it affects everyone.” Patronis said that under the Biden-Harris administration, homeowners’ insurance rates have gone up over 37%. “President Trump, I truly believe you are the only person who can fix our country when it comes to our current insurance crisis,” Patronis said. Included in the letter were Ohio GOP Sen. and vice presidential nominee JD Vance, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, business owner Vivek Ramaswamy, and Florida GOP Sens. Rubio and Rick Scott.

“Florida releases annual ‘A’-to-’F’ school report card, with more top grades, fewer ‘Fs’” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel – Central Florida’s school districts mirrored the state. No school in Lake, Orange, Osceola or Seminole counties got an “F” this year and only four earned “Ds.” Statewide, 113 schools were graded “D” or “F,” down from 211 in 2023, according to the Florida Department of Education. This year, the department said 3,406 public schools received grades, and 38% earned “As,” up from 32% last year. Less than 4% got “Ds” or “Fs.” Districts also receive annual grades. The school districts in Orange and Seminole counties got “As,” and those in Lake and Osceola counties got “Bs.” “This year’s school grades reflect Florida’s steadfast commitment to excellence in education,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, in a statement.

“Florida Sheriffs Association elects new Board, Bill Prummell as president” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – Charlotte County Sheriff Prummell will lead the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) as president for the 2024-25 year following an election by the organization’s members that saw several of its Board members elevated to higher posts. Prummell previously served as the vice president of the Board of Directors. Last year, FSA members voted to make him president-elect. They reconfirmed the decision at the FSA’s Summer Conference in Orlando, where they also approved several other leadership roles within the organization. “Leadership is about service. In this new role, I am dedicated to serving my fellow Sheriffs and the people of Florida with integrity, transparency, and unwavering dedication,” Prummell said in a statement.

State Board approves NIL for high school athletes – The State Board of Education greenlit the Florida High School Athletic Association’s plan to allow high school athletes to earn money through name, image and likeness deals. The plan edits the FHSAA’s bylaws on “amateurism” to permit high school athletes to make money via social media, endorsements and promotional activities. While they approved the plan, SBE members expressed some hesitation about “bad actors” and said protections may need to be put in place. Under the new rule, schools will be prohibited from promising NIL deals to recruit athletes.

– D. C. MATTERS –

“Benjamin Netanyahu dismisses critics, scolds protesters in defiant speech to Congress” via Abigail Hauslohner, Steve Hendrix and Louisa Loveluck of The Washington Post – A defiant Netanyahu, in an address to a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, dismissed as “utter nonsense” criticisms by the United Nations, human rights groups and the International Criminal Court that Israel’s government has committed war crimes in Gaza. He derided pro-Palestinian protesters as “idiots” and tools of Iran. The Israeli prime minister told U.S. lawmakers that Israel would settle for “nothing less” than total victory over Hamas and described a vision for postwar Gaza seemingly at odds with the terms of a peace deal advocated by the Biden administration. The fate of Israel and the U.S. are inextricably linked, he asserted, arguing that U.S. investment in Israel’s war aims also serves to defend the United States and “all democracies.”

“Rashida Tlaib holds ‘war criminal’ protest sign during Netanyahu address to Congress” via Zachary Leeman of Mediaite – Several Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi, chose not to attend. One Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie, also said he would not attend to avoid being used as a “prop.” Rep Tlaib has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel and its tactics in its war against Hamas, but she chose to attend Wednesday’s event. While others were standing and applauding Netanyahu, celebrating the United States and Israel coming together, Tlaib remained seated and held a black paddle board sign with the words “war criminal” in white. C-SPAN posted the moment to X. Tlaib can be seen holding her sign higher and higher and other lawmakers applaud Netanyahu.

“Lawmaker stock-trading ban legislation advances in Senate” via Justin Papp of Roll Call – The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs approved, 8-4, a revamped version of a bill that would ban members, their spouses and dependents, and the President and Vice President from buying or owning individual stocks and other assets. “Today, we’re going to take a historic step toward passing legislation that will ban members of Congress from trading stocks. This is the first time a Senate Committee is marking up legislation to tackle this issue,” Chair Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat, said at the meeting. “Americans deserve to be confident that their federal elected officials are making decisions that are in the best interests of the public and not their own personal interest.”

– LOCAL: S. FL –

“Is the roadblock outside Mar-a-Lago leading to a lawsuit in Palm Beach?” via Frank Cerabino of the Palm Beach Post – The town of Palm Beach is melting down about Mar-a-Lago again. Ah, it’s just like the good old days. Trump has always had a shaky relationship with the town over his ownership of the iconic estate at the corner of South Ocean Boulevard and Southern Boulevard. Almost from the time he occupied the property in the late 1980s, litigation was in the air over proposed modifications by Trump. Whether it was carving up the property into mini-mansions (which was thwarted), to constructing an out-of-code, car-dealership-sized flagpole in the front yard (which wasn’t thwarted), the town has been anything but accommodating to Trump.

“Miami Beach conducted national search for City Manager. An internal candidate got the job” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald – Longtime Miami Beach administrator Eric Carpenter was selected as the city’s next Manager, beating out three other finalists for the city’s CEO position after a nationwide search. After a public interview process with the finalists, the City Commission voted 5-2 to select Carpenter, the city’s current deputy manager who has been with the city for more than a decade. “Now we get to roll up our sleeves and do the hard work,” Carpenter told the Commission after his selection. “I’m looking forward to working with all of you to help bring your vision of Miami Beach to fruition.” Mayor Steven Meiner and Commissioners Alex Fernandez, Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, Joseph Magazine and David Suarez supported Carpenter’s appointment.

“Broward County School Board unanimously passes ban on cellphone use in schools” via Owen Girard of Florida’s Voice – The proposal voted on during the Board’s Tuesday meeting will go into effect at the beginning of the upcoming school year. As currently practiced in other parts of the state, the original policy required students to silence or shut off their phones during class periods. However, the new standard will prevent them from using their devices during non-class free time, including lunch. Members of the public expressed their opposition to the proposal, highlighting a survey that was taken of Broward County students and emailed to the Board members, showing their disapproval. One speaker explained how the survey provides “meaningful feedback” on why the students believe they should not be banned.

“Hialeah faces $18M water debt as Miami-Dade issues an ultimatum” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald – For Hialeah residents, water and sewer bills have long been a contentious issue, igniting political debates about department management. Now, the city faces a daunting debt of over $18 million to Miami-Dade County for past services, with the county exploring legal options to secure payment. A July 22 letter from the office of Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava warns Hialeah that the county has made multiple and ongoing attempts to resolve the issue through meetings, emails and correspondence. The city owes $18.1 million and is over 90 days delinquent for water and sewer services provided between November 2020 and September 2023.

“Broward Public Schools approved a total ban on cellphone use. How will that work?” via Alecia Taylor of the Miami Herald – Broward parents can expect to be calling the office at their children’s schools a lot more this year. School Board members voted unanimously to adopt their own districtwide rules to expand the state law banning cellphone usage in classrooms. The current state statute, passed in May 2023, prohibits students from using cellphones during instruction time unless given permission by their teachers and requires schools to limit access to social media during school hours and provide instruction to students on the social, emotional and physical effects of social media. But in Broward, the Board now wants to eliminate students’ access to cellphones during their free time, like lunch and between classes.

“Martin County School Board incumbent Marsha Powers faces Sydney Thomas on Aug. 20 ballot” via Melissa E. Holsman of Treasure Coast Newspapers – For the first time in a dozen years, Martin County School Board District 2 member Powers is facing a political opponent in the nonpartisan race that will be decided Aug. 20 during the Primary. Powers, 56, of Stuart, who also is the Chief Executive Officer of the Early Learning Coalition of Indian River, Martin & Okeechobee Counties, Inc., won her first School Board race in 2012 by earning 305 more votes than Stuart lawyer Anthony George, according to media reports. She ran unopposed in 2016 and 2020. In her bid to oust Powers, her Stuart opponent, 46-year-old education activist and parent Thomas calls out what she described as a lack of challenging viewpoints among Board members.

“Here’s who’s running for St. Lucie County Property Appraiser in Aug. 20 Republican Primary” via Gianna Montesano of Treasure Coast Newspapers – A Realtor hopes to stop the St. Lucie County Property Appraiser from winning a third term. Joe James is challenging incumbent Michelle Franklin in the Aug. 20 Republican Primary for the constitutional office whose key duty is to assess the value of land and buildings and report appraisals to the Florida Department of Revenue. Their valuation indirectly affects property taxes and can trickle down to the rents landlords charge. James vowed to decrease the number of disputes to the Value Adjustment Board and to give customers more online access to services, possibly through artificial intelligence. Franklin said she’d continue to implement new technology to expand online services, improve customer experience and increase data security, as she’s done for seven years.

– LOCAL: C. FL –

“Mark NeJame plans to host Harris fundraiser” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Orlando lawyer NeJame hosted Florida fundraisers in the past for Biden but decided he was done this cycle. But now that the President has stepped aside and endorsed Harris to be the 2024 Democratic nominee, NeJame hopes to rally Florida’s top donors to support her campaign. “With pleasure I will be contributing and will be holding a large fundraiser for her,” he said. That’s a shift for NeJame, who, in this cycle, had given significantly less to Democrats than in prior years. He has donated $3,300 to U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost and $1,000 apiece to state Rep. Anna Eskamani and state Sen.-elect Carlos Guillermo Smith.

“Discussion questions for Pulse Memorial Committee appear to be lifted from lesson plan for grade-school children” via McKenna Schueler of Orlando Weekly – Some survivors from Orlando’s Pulse nightclub shooting and allies say they feel disrespected and insulted after pointing out that a mediator hired by the city to lead discussions on a Pulse Memorial appears to have taken inspiration from discussion questions from a lesson plan designed for grade-school students. In an email sent to those who have requested email updates on the development of the Pulse Memorial project, Larry Schooler – a professional mediator hired by the city – shared proposed discussion questions for the inaugural Pulse Memorial Committee meetings this week, along with information for how to join the meetings virtually or in-person.

“Landowner applies to annex another 1,000-plus acres next to Sunbridge into Orlando” via Laura Kinsler of the Orlando Sentinel – The Canadian developer that owns just over 1,000 acres west of Sunbridge Parkway has applied to annex the property into the City of Orlando. It’s the first of what could be dozens of new annexation requests as property owners look to beat the clock before Orange County can get a charter amendment on the ballot this November that would give the county veto power over future annexations. The property known as Camino Reale has been owned by Ontario-based DG Group, which secured approvals from Orange County in 2018 to rezone the property from A-2 (Farmland Rural District) to Planned Development.

“Four candidates vie for District 4 seat on Brevard’s School Board” via Finch Walker of Florida Today – Two former teachers, an active-duty U.S. Navy member and a recent high school graduate are vying for the District 4 seat on Brevard’s School Board. Incumbent Matt Susin will face off in August against Avanese Taylor, mom and member of the Navy; former teacher Keith Schachter; and Max Madl, a 2024 Viera High graduate. Unless one candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff with the two top vote-getters, and a Board member will be elected during the Nov. 5 General Election. District 4 covers the central Brevard area, making up the Viera, Suntree and Satellite Beach area and part of Rockledge.

“Poinciana’s congestion focus of race for Osceola County District 3 Commission seat” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel – The race for Osceola County’s District 3 Commission seat pits a political newcomer against a longtime incumbent, both vying to win the Democratic Primary next month in a contest where Poinciana’s traffic woes are a key issue. Debbie Rambis, a former nonprofit executive and U.S. Treasury researcher, is challenging Brandon Arrington, who has been in office for 16 years, in the Aug. 20 Primary. The district encompasses Poinciana, often home to the county’s and state’s worst traffic. In 2022, Poinciana ranked first for longest commute time in Florida, with nearly 30% of residents traveling more than an hour for work, according to data analyst organization Stacker.

“Will Jeff Brower’s anti-growth crusade sway voters enough to keep him in office?” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal – On a warm June evening just before sunset, cheers and applause arose from a crowd gathered around a gazebo in a field thick with trees adorned with Spanish moss in DeLeon Springs. Most cheers were for Volusia County Council Chair Brower, 69, who had just finished one of his turns at the mic at a candidate forum on his home turf. The topic of his speech? Development and how it’s the cause of flooding and other woes in the county. “I don’t think I have ever taken credit for being able to stop overdevelopment in Volusia County,” he said. “Honestly, I wish I could. I’m one vote out of seven on a County Council.”

“Challenger for Deltona District 6 seat files lawsuit to have incumbent disqualified” via Colleen Michele Jones of the Daytona Beach News-Journal – In his bid to unseat incumbent Deltona City Commissioner Jody Lee Storozuk in the November election for District 6, Dominic “Nick” Lulli has filed a lawsuit against his opponent claiming Storozuk did not correctly file documents to qualify him in the race. Lulli submitted the legal motion on July 15 in Volusia County Circuit Court, alleging that while Storozuk did designate his wife Peggy as campaign Treasurer in candidate paperwork, he “did not appoint himself, or any other individual, as a deputy treasurer” as is required by law. Therefore, the suit claims the campaign checks he cashed should have been considered invalid. Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis is also named in the lawsuit.

“Morgan & Morgan vows to fight proposed class action on ‘botched’ injury claims” via William Rabb of Insurance Journal – Morgan & Morgan calls itself the nation’s largest injury law firm, with offices in most states. But perhaps the Orlando-founded firm has grown too big, too quickly, suggests a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims the firm has botched hundreds of cases and had operated illegally in Georgia. “The law in this state prohibits entities from bringing and maintaining civil suits if they are not registered to transact business in this state with the Georgia Secretary of State,” reads the complaint filed on behalf of the lead plaintiff, a deputy sheriff who was badly injured when his patrol car was rear-ended by a car traveling 114 mph.



– LOCAL: TB –

“RNC’s ‘Protect the Vote Tour’ is coming to Tampa” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics – The Republican National Committee (RNC) is bringing its “Protect the Vote Tour” to Tampa on Thursday, with appearances from RNC Chair Michael Whatley, RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, U.S. Rep. Cory Mills and Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power. The event is meant to train and energize volunteers and highlight their important roles in ensuring fair, accurate, secure and transparent elections. The “Protect the Vote Tour” is a nationwide effort by the RNC, led by Whatley and Lara Trump, to recruit poll watchers, poll workers and legal experts to mobilize this election cycle.

“‘Taxpayers are sick of it:’ DeSantis rails Hillsborough School Board over proposed tax measure” via Garrett Phillips of WFLA – DeSantis spoke out against the Hillsborough County School Board’s lawsuit over a proposed property tax increase to help fund teacher salaries. “You do not need to raise anybody’s taxes,” the Governor exclaimed in his most animated response to a question at a news conference in St. Petersburg. “Why are you trying to raise property taxes in the midst of some of the worst inflation we’ve seen in the modern history of this country?” During a special meeting, the School Board voted to file a lawsuit against the Hillsborough County Commission over the postponed property tax increase that was set for the upcoming November ballot.

“St. Petersburg College lands $7.2M from Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, workforce development grant program” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics – The funding, which DeSantis announced in St. Pete, will help the school establish its Semiconductor, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning Training for Technicians 4.0 lab (SMART Tech lab). “Today’s investments in St. Petersburg College’s SMART Tech 4.0 lab reinforce Florida’s spot as the #1 state for talent development,” DeSantis said. “We are committed to investing in opportunities that help students develop the skills necessary to land high-wage jobs and become leaders in industry.” The grant money will allow SPC to purchase equipment, hire personnel, build facilities and buy training materials for the lab and associated programs.

“Campaign venues inspected by fire officials. Were politics at play?” via Sue Carlton of the Tampa Bay Times – In April, first-time candidate for office Matt Taylor booked a spot for his June campaign kickoff – Highway Ranch Weddings & Events on 19 acres of farmland in Plant City. That same day, he posted his plans on Facebook. Taylor, who owns a welding and tractor repair business, performs as comedian Matt the Welder and is running for the Hillsborough County Commission, later learned the venue had since been inspected by the county Fire Marshal’s Office, which records show found four violations. He said people at the business apologized and said they would refund his payment. “They canceled my contract,” he said.

“Indictment accuses Pasco man of acting as Chinese government agent” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times – A federal indictment unsealed this week accuses a Pasco County man of operating for years as an agent of the Chinese government, alleging that he provided information on political dissidents and American people and organizations to a Chinese intelligence service. Federal agents arrested Ping Li on charges of criminal conspiracy and operating as an unregistered foreign agent. The indictment describes numerous contacts Li is alleged to have had with a Chinese intelligence officer based in Wuhan. According to the indictment, Li is an American citizen who emigrated from China.

– LOCAL: N. FL –

“Steve Spurrier: Florida State ‘definitely belongs in the SEC’ amid uncertain future with ACC” via Ehsan Kassim of the USA Today Network – Amid an uncertain future with the ACC, Florida State received an endorsement from an unlikely source about where it belongs in the college football landscape. Appearing on “A Peek Inside Florida Gators Football” podcast on YouTube, legendary Florida football coach Spurrier gave a ringing endorsement for the Seminoles to join the SEC. The Seminoles and Clemson have been in legal proceedings with the ACC, seeking an exit from the conference. They are both tied to the ACC through 2036. “I think FSU definitely belongs in the SEC,” Spurrier said on the podcast. “But Clemson sort of belongs there also. But I don’t know if the SEC wants to go to 18 teams.”

“Another anchor shocker: Action News Jax anchor departing after 10 years” via Gary T. Mills of The Florida Times-Union – Action News Jax, which broadcasts its newscasts on CBS affiliate WJAX-TV 47 and FOX affiliate WFOX-TV 30, announced Wednesday that anchor John Bachman would be “stepping away to a job outside TV news.” Wednesday’s evening newscasts were his last. “It has become clear to me that now is the perfect time for me to turn a page in my career and do something new and different – something I have been thinking about doing for years,” Bachman said in a statement posted to the news organization’s website. During Wednesday evening’s newscast, Bachman addressed his viewers directly. “Tonight is my last night with Action News Jax. I hate these things. After 10 years [at Action News] and 27 years in TV news, it is time for a change.”

– LOCAL: SW FL –

“Four in the running for three seats on Fort Myers Beach Town Council” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press – Four candidates are vying for three spots on the Fort Myers Beach Town Council. Five Council members serve the town, which has a population of about 5,600, according to the 2020 Census. The Mayor is paid $19,200 annually, while Council members are paid $16,800 yearly. Five Council members serve four-year terms, and Council members select the Mayor from their ranks. The three candidates that receive the most votes during the General Election will win Council seats representing the entire island community. There is no Primary for Fort Myers Beach Town Council seats.

– TOP OPINION –

“Harris can contrast what Democrats stand for and Florida’s failed policies” via Nikki Fried for the Miami Herald – Biden’s sacrifice should be a reminder to all of us about what it means to put our country first.

His decision leaves us with one clear choice to lead the Democratic Party – and the country – moving forward.

I’m proud to stand with the overwhelming majority of Florida’s Democratic National Convention delegates to support Harris for President. For the last four years, Harris has worked to restore America’s place on the world stage and strengthen our national security, traveling to more than 20 countries and meeting with over 150 world leaders.

She’s helped pass historic legislation to guide us out of the pandemic, rebuild our crumbling infrastructure and lower prescription drug prices.

Most importantly, she’s ready to lead the Democratic Party in the fight to save our democracy. In Florida, we’ve been living as lab rats for Project 2025, Trump’s extreme second-term agenda.

Project 2025 would roll back the rights and freedoms of millions of Americans, raise taxes on the middle class to benefit billionaires, and give Trump what he needs to live up to his promise of being “a dictator on Day One.” Harris is battle-tested and ready to prosecute the case against Trump.

We’re already seeing the kind of energy and enthusiasm Harris can bring at the top of the ticket. Democrats are breaking fundraising records since Biden endorsed her, and Gen Z is blowing up social media with memes and videos supporting her candidacy.

More importantly, as the Orlando Sentinel reported, Google searches for “register to vote” jumped by over 1,000% after the announcement – and the biggest boost happened in Florida, with Miami-Dade County leading the charge.

– OPINIONS –

“I hope Trump kept the receipt” via Helen Lewis of The Atlantic – Since Sunday, Biden’s abrupt exit and the smooth coronation of Harris as the Democrats’ presumptive nominee have transformed the presidential race. Trump’s campaign is no longer playing on easy mode. Biden’s departure allows the Democrats to turn their opponents’ best attack line back on them: Maybe old men whose sentences go off on weird tangents shouldn’t run for President? In that context, the Republican choice of Vance looks less like a masterstroke and more like the impulse purchase of a luxury good – an expensive handbag bought on a credit card the day before its owner gets fired. Trump should have kept the receipt. As a Senator from Ohio, Vance doesn’t bring a swing state with him; nor does he bring a strong personal following. Worst of all, Vance’s real base is not the stout citizens of Appalachia but the libertarian edgelords of Silicon Valley (who are largely voter-repellent when exposed to the light) and the right-wing memeplex (ditto).

“Harris and the threat of a woman’s laugh” via Sophie Gilbert of The Atlantic – Clearly, for Trump, laughter is loaded. Caught short by the disorienting speed with which Harris has become the presumptive 2024 Democratic nominee for President, Trump has struggled to come up with attack lines against her. But his comments during a rally on Saturday suggested one specific target: Harris’s laugh. “I call her ‘laughing Kamala,’” he said. “Have you ever watched her laugh? She is crazy. You can tell a lot by a laugh … She is nuts.” This last point is what some on the right seem to be trying to latch on to – the idea that Harris’s laughter might betray something else about her. As the philosopher Kate Manne notes in her 2017 book, Down Girl: The Logic of Misogyny, disgust has long been the weapon of choice for conservatives faced with women who try to gain political power. Disgust, Manne writes, is “a moralizing influence that intensifies and even drives novel moral judgments – in some cases, powerfully.

“How Joe Biden found himself at a loss for the words that so often served him” via Matt Viser of The Washington Post – The man who had his eye on the presidency since he was a child, the man who thought about running almost every four years since he was eligible and the man who finally won at age 77 ended his re-election campaign after members of his own party said he was struggling to communicate effectively. Public speaking has long been an organizing element of Biden’s life. For decades, he has used speeches not just to ask for votes or outline policy, but also to express his grief, vent his emotions and speak his mind bluntly. Public events have indicated to him when his arguments are moving a crowd – and when he’s struggling to connect. Biden’s approach to speaking has often been to draw on his emotions and telegraph empathy, to be granular and simple, to tell a story. But he has always known the importance of words and how they can influence and motivate people.

“Passing amendments does not guarantee reproductive choice for Floridians” via Christina Diamond for the Tallahassee Democrat – Our anger has been channeled into action. We have worked hard to ensure that a constitutional amendment to allow abortions until viability will appear on the ballot in November as Amendment 4. However, merely passing this Amendment does not guarantee the reproductive choice Floridians hope for. In addition, we need state legislators who will support it rather than work to kill it. The overwhelming majority of Floridians and Americans think we should all have the freedom to make our own personal health care decisions without interference from politicians. Voters must understand that electing representatives to the Florida legislature who will carry out Amendment 4 is the final step in restoring access to this critical reproductive health care. Ruth’s List Florida is working to do just that.

– INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY –

– ALOE –

“Lady Gaga set to perform at 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony” via Carly Thomas of The Hollywood Reporter – Lady Gaga is set to perform at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony this Friday. This comes after fans speculated the “Shallow” singer was set to take the stage on the River Seine in Paris, along with other rumored artists, including Celine Dion, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and French singer Aya Nakamura. However, the ceremony’s lineup of performers has mostly been kept under wraps. NBC News reported earlier this week that rumors increased after Gaga and Dion were spotted arriving in Paris ahead of the Olympics. The “A Star Is Born” actor was seen in social media videos on Monday waving to fans outside her car in France’s capital.

“Scallop season on hold in Pasco County amid unsafe levels of 2 bacteria” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics – The closure is due to water testing that detected the bacteria saxitoxin and Pyrodinium bahamense at levels exceeding established safety thresholds determined by the National Shellfish Sanitation Program. FWC says the zone will reopen once testing shows levels have decreased to safe levels. The agency is tasked with proactively testing waters to keep Floridians safe. The closure is a precaution to ensure public health. While scalloping is temporarily closed in the zone, other recreational activities, such as fishing, boating and swimming, are still safe and permissible.

– HAPPY BIRTHDAY –

Celebrating today are former state Rep. Anika Omphroy, Liz Brown, VP of Federal Affairs for Children’s Hospital Association, Shannon Colavecchio, Melissa Dempsey, Kayla Lott, and Dave Shepp of The Southern Group.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.