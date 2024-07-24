Fabian Basabe welcomes NRA endorsement, promises balanced approach to gun safety

Rep. Fabian Basabe welcomed support from the National Rifle Association (NRA) while promising a balanced approach to gun policy.

“Gun control is a very sensitive topic — horrific, in fact, for those who have lost beloved family members and dear friends in the most senseless of tragedies,” Basabe said. “Yet, it is a topic that continues to exist, as long as guns do. The Second Amendment of our Constitution states that every citizen has Right to Bear Arms and I believe in and respect our Constitution — the one document that unites us all as Americans.”

The Miami Beach Republican, who won election in 2020 by a scant 242 votes, was among four Republican House incumbents endorsed for re-election by the NRA Political Victory Fund. The gun rights group issued grades and endorsements for Florida legislative races on the Aug. 20 ballot.

The NRA also issued an “A” grade to Basabe based on his voting record.

“As an elected official in this divisive climate, I appreciate my work being properly represented,” Basabe said as part of an extensive statement provided to Florida Politics.

The endorsement could be critical for Basabe heading into a Republican Primary in House District 106. He faces Golden Beach lawyer Melinda Almonte in a fight for the Republican nomination.

But he then advances to a General Election contest against former Rep. Joe Saunders, a Miami Democrat, in a district where almost 55% of voters in the 2020 Presidential Election favored Democrat Joe Biden.

Basabe said during his time in the Legislature, he has worked to address gun violence while respecting constitutional rights.

“The question is — how do we respect it in a manner that mitigates a right so heavy and, at times, destructive?” he said. “Last year, my Crime Prevention and Intervention Bill was absorbed into the budget, and received $5 million in funding, to further supplement the already existing resources, which take strong, proactive measures on addressing crime, including extensive background checks, heavy investments in mental wellness, constant education of our communities, not only about responsible gun handling but also on the consequences of guns, civil liabilities of guns, and waiting periods.

“Additionally, I believe it is imperative that government continues to invest in education and allocate solid funding in school hardening and in crime preventive resources, to be made available through strong advocacy.”

Basabe believes the endorsement likely stems from his support for legislation last year that eliminated a requirement for Floridians to obtain a license to carry a concealed gun. Widely referenced as the “permitless carry” bill, Basabe stressed that the legislation also promised millions for school hardening grants and other education and gun safety initiatives.

“I’ll never say it enough: Education starts in the home. Take it from a gun owner: It is mandatory to educate our children about the responsibilities and the dangers of arms and familiarize them with the issue,” he said.

“It exists, and for as long as it does we all have to live with it, and we must be prepared, rather than just condemning it and not embrace the tools to navigate scenarios. Florida’s Public Safety bill irresponsibly was entirely mismarketed as the permitless carry without acknowledging the 97 pages of proactive and preventative investments to secure our schools and communities. Luckily, the National Rifle Association agrees with the concerns arms generates and, in our specific case, the concerns of District 106.”

Ultimately, he embraced the endorsement from the NRA and said it was important that lawmakers engage in dialogue with advocacy groups to develop responsible policy.

“I thank the partnership of the NRA and I look forward to working on strengthening safety measures during our next Session. I truly believe only together, with dialogue and collaboration, we can proactively move forward to a safer District 106, a safer Florida, and a safer America.”