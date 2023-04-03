Gov. DeSantis quietly signs permitless carry measure

Gov. Ron DeSantis has quietly signed permitless carry legislation. The measure eliminates a requirement for Floridians to obtain a concealed carry license.

The Legislature reports the bill (HB 543) was signed at 8:15 a.m. Monday morning. Fox News first reported the bill had become law, but the article contained no statement from DeSantis. The Governor also did not post any social media announcing his signature.

While the legislation had been touted as constitutional carry and delivering on a campaign promise by the Governor, the lack of fanfare around its signing may show the legislation came short of DeSantis’ expectations.

The new law will take effect July 1, and end any requirement for those wanting to carry handguns to undergo a special class to obtain a permit.

Groups like the National Rifle Association praised the expansion of gun rights.

“The NRA applauds Florida for becoming the 26th state to adopt the vital Constitutional Carry legislation. This NRA-spearheaded initiative empowers Floridians to exercise their Second Amendment rights without undue bureaucratic barriers, affirming the fundamental right to self-defense,” NRA-ILA Interim Executive Director Randy Kozuch told Fox News.

But hard-line Second Amendment activists have criticized the bill for falling short of open carry. Many, in fact, had encouraged DeSantis to reject the legislation.

“The Governor is weak if he cannot even get his own super majority legislature to add part of his agenda, which is open carry, to the permitless carry bill,” said gun rights activist Matt Collins. “It’s embarrassing for him, It’s failed leadership and it hurts his chances in the upcoming Presidential primary. How will he get Congress to advance his agenda when he becomes President if he can’t even get a simple open carry provision (which currently exists in 47 other states) added to a pro-gun bill? Will he let Mitch McConnell steamroll him the same way that Kathleen Passidomo has?”

Groups like Young Americans for Liberty confronted Rep. Chuck Brannan, the Macclenny Republican who sponsored the permitless carry measure, at his own home while distributing flyers demanding open carry.

DeSantis, though, always signaled he would sign the bill. But he also said he would call a Special Session for an open carry bill if he can find the votes.

Leadership, particularly in the Senate, has shown reluctance to take up open carry legislation. Senate President Passidomo has leaned heavily on the advice of the Florida Sheriffs Association, which endorsed permitless carry but has opposed open carry.

Meanwhile, Democrats remain livid at any expansion of fun legislation regardless.

“This morning, Governor DeSantis quietly, unceremoniously, and with zero pomp and circumstance, signed the Permitless Carry bill into law,” tweeted Rep. Dan Daley, a Parkland Democrat. Representing a community struck in 2018 by the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, he pushed unsuccessfully for several restrictions in the new law.

He said it’s no shock DeSantis signed the bill without any sense of celebration.

“I can’t say I’m surprised by the way it was done considering even the Governor must know how wildly unpopular this bill is with Floridians,” Daley posted. “We, as a state, are now less safe and have the Governor and Republicans in Tallahassee to thank.”