April 3, 2023
Gov. DeSantis quietly signs permitless carry measure

Jacob Ogles

weapon-gf705b076c_1280
There was no ceremony, as hard-liners pushed for open carry.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has quietly signed permitless carry legislation. The measure eliminates a requirement for Floridians to obtain a concealed carry license.

The Legislature reports the bill (HB 543) was signed at 8:15 a.m. Monday morning. Fox News first reported the bill had become law, but the article contained no statement from DeSantis. The Governor also did not post any social media announcing his signature.

While the legislation had been touted as constitutional carry and delivering on a campaign promise by the Governor, the lack of fanfare around its signing may show the legislation came short of DeSantis’ expectations.

The new law will take effect July 1, and end any requirement for those wanting to carry handguns to undergo a special class to obtain a permit.

Groups like the National Rifle Association praised the expansion of gun rights.

“The NRA applauds Florida for becoming the 26th state to adopt the vital Constitutional Carry legislation. This NRA-spearheaded initiative empowers Floridians to exercise their Second Amendment rights without undue bureaucratic barriers, affirming the fundamental right to self-defense,” NRA-ILA Interim Executive Director Randy Kozuch told Fox News.

But hard-line Second Amendment activists have criticized the bill for falling short of open carry. Many, in fact, had encouraged DeSantis to reject the legislation.

“The Governor is weak if he cannot even get his own super majority legislature to add part of his agenda, which is open carry, to the permitless carry bill,” said gun rights activist Matt Collins. “It’s embarrassing for him, It’s failed leadership and it hurts his chances in the upcoming Presidential primary. How will he get Congress to advance his agenda when he becomes President if he can’t even get a simple open carry provision (which currently exists in 47 other states) added to a pro-gun bill? Will he let Mitch McConnell steamroll him the same way that Kathleen Passidomo has?”

Groups like Young Americans for Liberty confronted Rep. Chuck Brannan, the Macclenny Republican who sponsored the permitless carry measure, at his own home while distributing flyers demanding open carry.

DeSantis, though, always signaled he would sign the bill. But he also said he would call a Special Session for an open carry bill if he can find the votes.

Leadership, particularly in the Senate, has shown reluctance to take up open carry legislation. Senate President Passidomo has leaned heavily on the advice of the Florida Sheriffs Association, which endorsed permitless carry but has opposed open carry.

Meanwhile, Democrats remain livid at any expansion of fun legislation regardless.

“This morning, Governor DeSantis quietly, unceremoniously, and with zero pomp and circumstance, signed the Permitless Carry bill into law,” tweeted Rep. Dan Daley, a Parkland Democrat. Representing a community struck in 2018 by the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, he pushed unsuccessfully for several restrictions in the new law.

He said it’s no shock DeSantis signed the bill without any sense of celebration.

“I can’t say I’m surprised by the way it was done considering even the Governor must know how wildly unpopular this bill is with Floridians,” Daley posted. “We, as a state, are now less safe and have the Governor and Republicans in Tallahassee to thank.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

2 comments

  Pill Mill Bamboozler Bill McFired

    April 3, 2023 at 12:10 pm

    Nothing like open carry to the next mass shooting. Shooters feed the corrupt and inhumane concentration camps in Florida. Money for rural sub-apes. Hell of a way to make a living.

  JD

    April 3, 2023 at 12:11 pm

    “What is good for thee, but not me”

    Make concealed carry legal where lawmakers meet. If they are making laws they don’t have to abide by, they are dicators and scared.

    Vote them out.

    Shameful and pathetic.

