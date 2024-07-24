Marco Rubio says Kamala Harris is ‘owned’ by Dems’ left wing

Florida’s senior Senator says that as bad as Joe Biden might have been for his personal political priorities, presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris will be “worse.”

U.S. Marco Rubio argues that while Biden was a “rental” for the left wing, because the Delaware Democrat “had no political base,” liberal interest groups “own” Harris, whom he criticized last year as a “diversity hire” Vice President.

“She’ll be worse than Biden because she actually fully believes these things and will make them priorities,” the South Florida Republican said.

Biden’s “career had not really been that of a radical leftist, but he was useful to them because he got in office. He frankly didn’t know what was going on and it gave the leftists and the shadow government a lot of a lot of runway to do whatever they wanted,” he said on “Fox & Friends.”

From there, he set up the contrast with Harris, framing her as an active agent of those groups.

“Kamala Harris is not a rental. She is owned by the left. She is a product of the left wing of the Democratic Party,” Rubio said.

He then rattled off some policy positions the Californian has taken over the years.

“Whether it’s defunding ICE, getting rid of ICE, defunding the police, single payer health care,” Rubio said. “I know she changed her position when she became the vice presidential nominee. But these are the things she fought for and stood for and voted for when she was a Senator. And that’s what she’ll do when she’s President. She is a committed California left wing Democrat and she will be the most radically left President of this country.”

Rubio wasn’t done, however. He claimed Harris “actually wanted the administration to go further than Biden would go” in appeasing campus protesters, and that she would have been “much more palatable to the Hamas people on campus than what Joe Biden did … because she actually believes these things.”

Though right-wing media will spotlight these concerns and others, Rubio believes “she’ll hide it during the campaign and the media will do everything they can to boost her.”

“But in the end, she’s a radical California left-winger and people need to know that about her record.”

Since Harris was sworn in as VP in 2021, Rubio has denounced her as a matter of course, including saying she’s not “qualified” to be the so-called border czar, and saying that in the event of Biden’s incapacity to be President, the country would be in a “vulnerable position.”