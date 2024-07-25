Ron DeSantis says ‘Hamas caucus’ controls Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Florida’s Governor is showing no mercy to the Democrats in the White House, contending that a so-called “Hamas caucus” in their party holds them in thrall.

During remarks in South Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the wake of protests in Washington against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress.

“They are not friends of the state of Israel and they are not friends of the Jewish people,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis suggested that Biden and Harris were being politically calculating in steering clear of the Likud leader’s unambiguous defense of the ongoing war with Hamas.

“I kind of feel because the Left has made Netanyahu a boogeyman that they’re trying to keep their distance or even be very negative about it. And that’s not leadership, that’s not what you do, you’ve got to do what’s right. Not everything you do as a leader is going to be politically beneficial,” DeSantis said.

The Governor thought Harris should have greeted Netanyahu at the event.

“You have the leader of one of our strongest allies for my whole lifetime speaking in front of Congress, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and yet Kamala can’t go there and greet him,” DeSantis said. “It’s not a way to treat an ally.”

In fact, Biden and Harris will meet with the Israeli leader Thursday, The Associated Press reports.

The Governor also erroneously charged Harris with having “nothing to say about” the destruction wrought by anti-Israel protesters “at Union Station, the graffiti and the rioting and all the vile activity.”

However, Harris did issue a strong statement condemning the “despicable acts by unpatriotic protestors and dangerous hate-fueled rhetoric” while DeSantis was delivering his remarks.

“I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has vowed to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews,” read the statement from the Harris campaign.

“Pro-Hamas graffiti and rhetoric is abhorrent and we must not tolerate it in our nation. I condemn the burning of the American flag. … I support the right to peacefully protest, but let’s be clear: Antisemitism, hate and violence of any kind have no place in our nation.”