Ron DeSantis says ‘Hamas caucus’ controls Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Florida’s Governor is showing no mercy to the Democrats in the White House, contending that a so-called “Hamas caucus” in their party holds them in thrall.
During remarks in South Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the wake of protests in Washington against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress.
“They are not friends of the state of Israel and they are not friends of the Jewish people,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis suggested that Biden and Harris were being politically calculating in steering clear of the Likud leader’s unambiguous defense of the ongoing war with Hamas.
“I kind of feel because the Left has made Netanyahu a boogeyman that they’re trying to keep their distance or even be very negative about it. And that’s not leadership, that’s not what you do, you’ve got to do what’s right. Not everything you do as a leader is going to be politically beneficial,” DeSantis said.
The Governor thought Harris should have greeted Netanyahu at the event.
“You have the leader of one of our strongest allies for my whole lifetime speaking in front of Congress, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and yet Kamala can’t go there and greet him,” DeSantis said. “It’s not a way to treat an ally.”
In fact, Biden and Harris will meet with the Israeli leader Thursday, The Associated Press reports.
The Governor also erroneously charged Harris with having “nothing to say about” the destruction wrought by anti-Israel protesters “at Union Station, the graffiti and the rioting and all the vile activity.”
However, Harris did issue a strong statement condemning the “despicable acts by unpatriotic protestors and dangerous hate-fueled rhetoric” while DeSantis was delivering his remarks.
“I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has vowed to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews,” read the statement from the Harris campaign.
“Pro-Hamas graffiti and rhetoric is abhorrent and we must not tolerate it in our nation. I condemn the burning of the American flag. … I support the right to peacefully protest, but let’s be clear: Antisemitism, hate and violence of any kind have no place in our nation.”
8 comments
KeeplyingRonD
July 25, 2024 at 12:26 pm
It HAS to be so exhausting being Ronald Desantis.
Biscuit
July 25, 2024 at 12:36 pm
Must be. He’s sleepy-cranky all the time.
Must be rough being Ron.
Ruff.
Jay Smif
July 25, 2024 at 1:29 pm
I imagine him starting off every day by listening to a few Hitler speeches at top volume, followed up by five or six minutes of huffing raw gasoline fumes.
Biscuit
July 25, 2024 at 12:29 pm
We dogs hold this truth to be self-evident:
Our Governor will never let facts stand in the way of incendiary lies designed to please willfully uninformed people — his followers.
On that we can rely.
Arf.
My Take
July 25, 2024 at 12:30 pm
What a prattling loon.
Then is it fair tl say the Nazi-Klan caucus holds sway over DeSgustus?
Friend of LP Daddy Brat
July 25, 2024 at 12:37 pm
“Yesterday, at Union Station in Washington, D.C. we saw despicable acts by unpatriotic protestors and dangerous hate-fueled rhetoric,” Harris wrote in a statement Thursday. “I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has vowed to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews. Pro-Hamas graffiti and rhetoric is abhorrent and we must not tolerate it in our nation.”
Harris also condemned the “burning of the American flag,” calling the flag a “symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America.”
Kamala Harris July 25, 2024
Michael K
July 25, 2024 at 1:28 pm
Thank you!
Michael K
July 25, 2024 at 1:18 pm
What an idiot. Turns out, Floridians were his “lab rats” for Project 2025.