University of Florida spends record amount on research projects

The University of Florida (UF) is touting a banner year in research so far as the school has spent more than it ever has in history on research.

UF faculty spent $1.26 billion in Fiscal Year 2024, which ended June 30. The school said much of that was possible due to a 10% increase in federal funding from fiscal year 2023.

“Driven by a spirit of discovery and backed by the state of Florida, UF’s incredible faculty do incredible work,” said Mori Hosseini, Chair of UF’s Board of Trustees. “We are proud of our researchers and their teams.”

Federal funds cover about 46% of UF’s total research funding. The jump in research spending is largely due to the fact federal research funds for UF have increased about 46% in the past five years.

“At the University of Florida, we do big things and we solve big problems,” said UF President Ben Sasse. “We are proud to work with government agencies to put our expertise to work. Our discoveries are driving Florida forward.”

UF research spending increased about $8 million over the previous year. Research funding also reached a new level in 2024 at $1.14 billion, including $768 million from the federal government, $123.5 million from the state of Florida, and $107 million from private foundations.

Some of the higher-profile research projects at University of Florida in the past year include:

— The U.S. Department of Energy awarded $15 million to the UF-led Consortium for Nuclear Forensics to develop new tools for tracking nuclear material around the world and to train the next generation of nuclear sleuths to use them.

— The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services awarded UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences $6.2 million to continue to refine best management practices that optimize the use of fertilizers and other nutrients on Florida crops.

— The U.S. Army awarded the Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology $5.8 million for research on using small-molecule drugs to target RNA in muscular dystrophy patients.

The breakdown for funding going to individual UF colleges includes:

— College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (includes IFAS research): $181.7 million.

— College of the Arts: $1.1 million.

— Warrington College of Business: $1.45 million.

— College of Dentistry: $14.4 million.

— College of Design, Construction and Planning: $8.7 million.

— College of Education (includes New World Reading Initiative): $150.3 million.

— Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering: $130.7 million.

— College of Health and Human Performance: $13.5 million.

— College of Journalism and Communications: $7 million.

— Levin College of Law: $121,160.

— College of Liberal Arts and Sciences: $43.9 million.

— College of Medicine (Gainesville/Jacksonville): $372.6 million.

— College of Nursing: $5.1 million.

— College of Pharmacy: $23.6 million.

— College of Public Health and Health Professions: $33.1 million.

— College of Veterinary Medicine: $15.6 million.

— Florida Museum of Natural History: $8 million.

— Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute: $64.8 million.