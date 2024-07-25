July 25, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

University of Florida spends record amount on research projects
Image via UF.

Drew DixonJuly 25, 20246min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Farm founded by Keith Truenow has 2 worker deaths reported over 6-year time span

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Text message blasts Vince Nowicki’s past troubles to benefit his GOP challenger, except he no longer has a GOP challenger

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Johnnie Lloyd drops out of HD 84 race, handing Dana Trabulsy GOP nomination

UF Adam Smith Center
UF also saw a notable increase in federal funding, along with state money.

The University of Florida (UF) is touting a banner year in research so far as the school has spent more than it ever has in history on research.

UF faculty spent $1.26 billion in Fiscal Year 2024, which ended June 30. The school said much of that was possible due to a 10% increase in federal funding from fiscal year 2023.

“Driven by a spirit of discovery and backed by the state of Florida, UF’s incredible faculty do incredible work,” said Mori Hosseini, Chair of UF’s Board of Trustees. “We are proud of our researchers and their teams.”

Federal funds cover about 46% of UF’s total research funding. The jump in research spending is largely due to the fact federal research funds for UF have increased about 46% in the past five years.

“At the University of Florida, we do big things and we solve big problems,” said UF President Ben Sasse. “We are proud to work with government agencies to put our expertise to work. Our discoveries are driving Florida forward.”

UF research spending increased about $8 million over the previous year. Research funding also reached a new level in 2024 at $1.14 billion, including $768 million from the federal government, $123.5 million from the state of Florida, and $107 million from private foundations.

Some of the higher-profile research projects at University of Florida in the past year include:

— The U.S. Department of Energy awarded $15 million to the UF-led Consortium for Nuclear Forensics to develop new tools for tracking nuclear material around the world and to train the next generation of nuclear sleuths to use them.

— The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services awarded UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences $6.2 million to continue to refine best management practices that optimize the use of fertilizers and other nutrients on Florida crops.

— The U.S. Army awarded the Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology $5.8 million for research on using small-molecule drugs to target RNA in muscular dystrophy patients.

The breakdown for funding going to individual UF colleges includes:

— College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (includes IFAS research): $181.7 million.

— College of the Arts: $1.1 million.

— Warrington College of Business: $1.45 million.

— College of Dentistry: $14.4 million.

— College of Design, Construction and Planning: $8.7 million.

— College of Education (includes New World Reading Initiative): $150.3 million.

— Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering: $130.7 million.

— College of Health and Human Performance: $13.5 million.

— College of Journalism and Communications: $7 million.

— Levin College of Law: $121,160.

— College of Liberal Arts and Sciences: $43.9 million.

— College of Medicine (Gainesville/Jacksonville): $372.6 million.

— College of Nursing: $5.1 million.

— College of Pharmacy: $23.6 million.

— College of Public Health and Health Professions: $33.1 million.

— College of Veterinary Medicine: $15.6 million.

— Florida Museum of Natural History: $8 million.

— Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute: $64.8 million.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousText message blasts Vince Nowicki’s past troubles to benefit his GOP challenger, except he no longer has a GOP challenger

nextFarm founded by Keith Truenow has 2 worker deaths reported over 6-year time span

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories